Monument Health administrators take on new roles

STURGIS — Mark Schulte and Mark Schmidt may have garnered new titles with Monument Health, but the two say they will continue to make decisions, as they have in the past, in the best interest of patients, families and staff.
Schulte, President of the Sturgis Hospital and Market at Monument Health, was promoted to Vice President of Operations for the Rapid City Market.
Monument Health also announced that Schmidt will take over Schulte’s duties as President of the Sturgis Hospital and Market, in addition to his current role as President of the Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Market. In recent years, Schmidt also served as President of Monument Health Custer Hospital and Market. With the new role in Sturgis, he will transition out of that post.
Schulte said it is exciting to be continuing his career with Monument Health.
When he first came to Sturgis seven and a half years ago, Schulte said he saw the Sturgis healthcare system as a “diamond in the ruff.”
“I think one of the accomplishments I’m most proud of is really bringing everything on the one main campus. That really allowed two already great teams at both the hospital and Massa Berry Clinic to really come together and be one super team,” he said.
Officials from then Regional Health (now Monument Health) announced plans in 2015 for the $10 million addition to the hospital, as well as plans to sell off the building which housed Massa Berry Clinic off Lazelle Street in Sturgis. The new building houses both the clinic and hospital.
Schulte said he believes patients enjoy having services at one location and so do the Monument Health staff.
“I know our staff and the caregivers enjoy the opportunity to provide care in a seamless-type experience on the same campus,” he said.
Schulte said he and his wife, Kelley, will continue to live in Sturgis although he will work in Rapid City.
“My wife and I have really come to enjoy our time in Sturgis, and we have been blessed to have found a home and neighborhood to live in. We’ve found our fit within the community, so I’m going to be doing the drive for the foreseeable future,” he said.
Schulte believes he brings a unique perspective to the Rapid City team in that he is someone who has spent time in Sturgis, but has had to go to Rapid City for healthcare on occasion as services aren’t always offered in the outlying community hospitals that make up the Monument Health network.
“We need to remember that a lot of people come from outside of Rapid City for care, and we need to consider what we can do to make that experience as seamless as possible,” he said.
Schulte says he can shed light from a different angle as a member of the administrative team for Monument Health.
Being from outside of the Rapid City area will help ensure that decisions made and the directions the healthcare system pursues take into account, not only Rapid City, but also those areas outside of Rapid City, Schulte said.
Schulte also will oversee the planning and construction of a new urgent care clinic in Box Elder which will also provide family medicine and primary care services. It will be built on a 2.15-acre parcel of land that Monument Health recently purchased near the planned Liberty Plaza mixed use development project.
Schulte said he will approach the building project and sharing of resources in Box Elder much like he did the $10 million project he oversaw in Sturgis. He said Box Elder and Sturgis have similarities in that both have grown at a great pace.
“In Sturgis I was experiencing a lot of growth, not only in the Sturgis area, but also the area along the I-90 corridor. With Box Elder, we’re seeing growth now, and we know when the B-21 Raider mission comes we will see more growth. We need to make sure that in Box Elder we have services that will support that growth.”
Schulte also knows that Monument Health can’t build a facility to provide all the services people in Box Elder will need, so again, he wants to make sure they are connected to the services they need in Rapid City and make the process as user-friendly as possible.
Monument Health has the ability to determine where their patients live by way of zip codes in their information system, so they have a good idea of the number of people coming from the Box Elder area and where they access healthcare, Schulte said. They also have analysis they have done in Monument Health’s markets, as well as projected numbers of people that will locate in Box Elder with the new B-21 Raider mission.
“You add all those three numbers together, plan for some growth and build something that you know will not only get you to where you need to be five years from now, but what does 10, 15, 25 years out from now look like in those building,” he said. “You’re really trying to make the most informed decision that you can.”
And because he has worked for Monument Health in the past, Schulte said he has been able to hit the ground running in his new position. He also wanted to sing the praises of Matt Schmidt who will take on the duties of market president for Monument Health Sturgis.
“I really feel we’ve got a great one in Mark (Schmidt). I’ve personally known Mark for 10-plus years, even before we were both working for Monument Health. I have full confidence in Mark. He truly is a leader that cares,” he said.
Schmidt, who lives between Deadwood and Sturgis, said he has family roots in Sturgis and understands the market.
“It’s kind of bittersweet that I will be leaving Custer, but I’m still part of Monument Health. I’m still part of the network,” he said.
Schmidt said he has worked with the leadership and some caregivers in Sturgis collaboratively in the past which makes the transition to Sturgis quite comfortable.
“The medical staff there (in Sturgis) have a lot of good experience and a good vision for what’s next for Sturgis,” he said. “I’m walking into a pretty good place. It’s successful. It’s growing and meeting the community’s needs. I’m pretty excited about that.”
