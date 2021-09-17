STURGIS — Volunteers are tackling projects throughout Sturgis as part of the United Way of the Black Hills Month of Caring. The event is an opportunity to do large and small projects throughout the community.
Month of Caring volunteers have helped by doing lawn work for local seniors, painted at the Meade County Senior Center, spiffed up city’s Welcome to Sturgis signs and more. First Interstate Bank and Northern Hills FCU had a friendly competition between the “Brushes” and the “Rollers” painting at the Meade County Senior Center. And city employees transplanted flowers, pulled weeds and cleaned the city welcome signs.
Pioneer photos by Deb Holland
