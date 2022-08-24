By Mark Watson
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Sixty-five monarch butterflies were hatched and released this summer by a Spearfish resident.
Most recently, Jane Doerges, a monarch enthusiast and sophomore at Black Hills State University, released nine Monday morning at Rotary Park and its pollinator garden.
Monarchs were listed as an endangered species earlier this summer.
To read how you can help monarchs, turn to Page 12.
Monarchs are long-distance migrating butterflies that travel over several generations from Mexico north as far as parts of Canada. However, their summer breeding grounds have shrunk significantly due to a combination of logging and deforestation, urban development, and the increase used of pesticides and herbicides that kill both the butterflies and their food source — milkweed.
According to The International Union for Conservation of Nature, the western population is at greatest risk of extinction, having declined by an estimated 99.9%, from as many as 10 million to 1,914 butterflies between the 1980s and 2021. The larger eastern population also shrunk by 84% from 1996 to 2014.
Doerges said she found monarch eggs from various locations in Spearfish including Jorgenson Park, Rotary Park, and the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, all on milkweed.
It takes about 14 days from the time the eggs hatch to when the full-grown monarch caterpillar forms a chrysalis to undergo metamorphosis. From then, it takes another 12-15 days for the butterfly to emerge, Doerges said.
Doerges said it seems as if everything is happening about two weeks later than normal this year.
Doerges attached small stickers to the wings of the butterflies before they were released. This is part of a three-country program that studies the butterflies and its habitat.
The first generation of monarchs begin their journey in Mexico and live only several weeks. That short lifespan lasts until the fourth generation, hatching in August to October, that then lives about six weeks. In those weeks, they migrate south, back to Mexico and the southern United States, to lay eggs for the first generation to begin again.
Along the way, Doerges said, people look for monarchs with the small stickers attached.
“People will search for days underneath trees in the litter searching for monarchs,” she said.
Each tag has a unique number that taggers upload onto the monarchwatch.org website. Then when someone finds a tagged monarch and inputs the information, the tagger is notified of where and when their butterfly was found.
Doerges said one that she tagged in 2021 was reported in Spearfish.
How the butterflies navigate remains under investigation.
“That one’s still a mystery,” Doerges said. “We know birds use the magnetic fields and stars to navigate. It’s under heavy study. They think (the butterflies) use weather patterns and then also the magnetic field and the stars. Maybe it is instinct too.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.