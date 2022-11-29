BELLE FOURCHE — MJ’s Market is adding Cricket Wireless services to their store.
MJ’s Market, which opened in April 2021, already carries a large variety of products and offers multiple services. Their main goal is to meet the community’s needs that aren’t being met elsewhere.
“Our best category is toys, but we sell a ton of stationery and office supplies, skin care and lotion, and electronics, as in cell phone cables and cords,” said Molly Blair, owner of MJ’s Market. “Our photo department is really strong, too, and that goes along with our frames. We also sell vitamins and cleaners, like Mrs. Meyers products, and a little bit of clothing and kitchen items. MJ’s, located at 105 Ziebach St., also offers a digital mailbox service through ipostal1.”
One service that Blair felt was missing from Belle Fourche was a cell phone service.
“I just decided to add some cell service to our offering because there isn’t really a store in Belle Fourche that offers it, beside Consumer Wireless at RadioShack,” Blair said.
“We aren’t a full-service Cricket Wireless store, but we can activate and do bill payments and new SIM cards,” said Blair. “These are light services, but they are things that at least you won’t have to drive for. It’s more friendly for traveling, especially with high gas prices”
“We just want to do good things for the community,” Blair added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.