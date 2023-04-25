Mixed-use shop, office spaces coming to Spearfish Apr 25, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now New mixed-use shop and office spaces, Access Point, Venture Court, is set for complete construction by May 1.Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Sidnee ShortBlack Hills PioneerSPEARFISH — In an effort to provide new and improved industrial and light industrial space for businesses in Spearfish, Victor Management is introducing Access Point, Venture Court to the community. Karson Klein, property manager, said that this new space is great for industrial and light industrial companies, such as woodworking or welding, to show off their work.“(The property is) to provide (a) quality, new resource for new companies and existing companies that are looking to expand, or you know, start a new business, or just move.” Klein said.The property contains six commercial units, at around 2,100 square-feet per unit, and a storage yard.Klein said that although there are only six units, the property accepts partnerships between businesses, allowing for more than six businesses to utilize the space.“Something that maybe should be noted is that it could be (possible), you know, two units could be combined to make 4,400 square-feet, if somebody needed it.At this point, Klein said the property won’t be providing “secure” storage in the storage yard, and will wait until there is a true need for it.Secure storage at the property would include a fence surrounding the storage yard with a secure access point.The property has a minimum three-year lease term, and Klein said as of March 17, there are still three units available for rent.The Venture Court development, located on Venture Court off of Seaton Circle, anticipates complete construction by May 1.iHHhhnksdkfTo read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSturgis students get perfect scores on ACT and ASVAB college entrance examsThursday night crash with plow causes injuriesSpearfish’s Guthmiller to run track for USDHow Much South Dakota Taxes Its Residents Compared to Other StatesGraveman signs to wrestle at North Central UniversityGreat Gatsby celebrated at Spearfish promBullwackers Saloon changes handsArea track athletes excel at RC Central InvitationalGF&P to explore possible connection between low lion harvest, declining deer populationBelle Fourche High School students paint murals at the Rec Center Images CommentedGeorge Clooney thinks Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg 'regret' Ocean's Eleven snub (1)Thursday night crash with plow causes injuries (1)Sandra ‘Sandy’ F Hansen (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
