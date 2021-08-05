Missing woman found dead

SAVOY — A woman reported missing since July has been found dead in Spearfish Canyon
Donna A. Pearson, 64, from Florida, was reported missing July 21 by a relative. An investigation determined that she was last seen July 6 and had taken public transportation to Spearfish Canyon Lodge that day.
Then on Sunday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased woman found along a remote hiking trail in Spearfish Canyon.
An autopsy was conducted Aug. 2. Foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
Assisting the sheriff’s office was South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation,
South Dakota Highway Patrol, US Forest Service, Lawrence County Coroner’s Office, Emergency Management, and the Lawrence County Search and Rescue.
