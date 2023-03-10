PENNINGTON COUNTY — Tuesday at approximately 6:30 p.m. Pennington County Dispatch received a call that two men had gone out to snowmobile, and had yet to return.
Pennington County deputies initially responded and Pennington County Search and Rescue was paged out. South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks also joined the search. Resources searched several miles of snowmobile trails through the night with no sign of the missing men. On Wednesday morning, mutual aid was requested from other agencies, and a command and staging post was created at the Rochford Volunteer Fire Department.
After hours of searching, the two sleds were located around noon in the area of Forest Service Roads 117 and 279, without the riders. Searchers converged on the area and both men were located after they had walked away from their sleds to find help. Each of the men were evaluated by medical personal and did not have any life-threatening injuries.
“Time and weather were not on our side, but our friends, neighbors, and public safety partners stepped up and answered our call for help,” said Capt. Chris Hislip
Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said, “The success of this search is directly attributed to all of the agencies and volunteers who responded and our dedicated Sheriff’s Office staff and volunteers who helped coordinate the search effort.”
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with search efforts. Pennington County: Pennington County 911, Rapid City Fire Department Ambulance Service, Rochford Volunteer Fire Department, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, Hill City Volunteer Fire Department, Doty Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Pennington County Emergency Management, Pennington County Highway Department, Pennington County Fire Service. Lawrence County: Lawrence County 911, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Emergency Management, Lawrence County Search and Rescue, Spearfish Volunteer Fire Department, Lead Volunteer Fire Department. Meade County: Meade County Emergency Management, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department. Custer County: Custer County Communications, Custer County Emergency Management, Custer County Search and Rescue. United States Forest Service. State of South Dakota: National Guard, Game Fish and Parks, State Radio. Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management, Black Hills Snowmobile Club, Black Hills Fire Chaplains Association, and local neighbors, ranchers and community members.
