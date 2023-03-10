bhp news.jpg
PENNINGTON COUNTY — Tuesday at approximately 6:30 p.m. Pennington County Dispatch received a call that two men had gone out to snowmobile, and had yet to return.

Pennington County deputies initially responded and Pennington County Search and Rescue was paged out.  South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks also joined the search.  Resources searched several miles of snowmobile trails through the night with no sign of the missing men.  On Wednesday morning, mutual aid was requested from other agencies, and a command and staging post was created at the Rochford Volunteer Fire Department.

