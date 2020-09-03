Minority parties see sharp spike in SD, but Republicans still hold control

LEAD — Minority parties in South Dakota have seen the largest percentage increases in voter registration numbers since the last major elections in 2018 and 2016.
According to numbers from the South Dakota Secretary of State, the number of registered voters who listed their political affiliation as “other,” increased by 60%, or from 835 in 2018, to 1,332 in 2020. For the last presidential election in 2016, the number of “other” political party affiliations was at 832.
The state defines “other” political party affiliations as any party that is not officially recognized by the state. This does not include voters who are considered independents.
In South Dakota, the Libertarian party has seen the next significant increase in voter numbers. From 2016 to 2020 there has been a 24% increase, with 1,619 voters identifying as Libertarian in 2016 and 2,019 voters in 2020.
However, the number of Libertarians and “other” political party affiliations in the state still only comprise less than 1% of South Dakota’s active voting population.
The number of independents, or those who do not claim any political affiliation on their voter registration cards, has grown from 118,603 registered voters in 2016 to 131,671 in 2020 — an 11% increase.
The state remains overwhelmingly Republican, with 48% of active voters identifying with the red party. Democrats comprise about 28% of active voters in 2020. Independents, or those who do not claim a political party, make up about 23% of the active voting population.
Active voters are defined as those registered voters who have consistently cast ballots in elections.
The two major parties in the state have seen only slight fluctuations in numbers, with the number of Republicans increasing and the number of Democrats decreasing steadily. In 2016, South Dakota had a total of 252,084 registered Republicans for the presidential election. That number inched upward to 256,946 in 2018, and by 2020 that number had grown by 6% to 266,258.
Going into the 2016 election, the Democrats had a total of 170,655 registered voters. That number decreased to 158,968 in 2018. So far for this presidential election the number of Democrats has decreased by 9% from 2016, to 154,895 registered voters.
While the total number of active voters has stayed fairly consistent in the state since 2016, the state has also seen an increase in inactive voters. Inactive voters are defined as those who have not cast a ballot in at least two years. That number has grown by 7% since 2018, and has jumped by 17% since the 2016 election.
Locally, the party affiliations seem to mirror those reflected at the state level, with the exception of District 28, where Democrats are the small majority. The district is comprised of Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Perkins, and Ziebach counties, with 55% of voters registering as Democrats. However, even that number has decreased slightly over the years, as the last presidential election shows 59% of the registered voters as Democrats. By comparison, the percentage of Republicans has remained steady since 2016, at about 25%, and the percentage of independents has increased slightly from 17% in 2016 to a current 19%.
District 28B, which is comprised of Harding and parts of Perkins, and Butte counties, is largely Republican, with 67% of registered voters in the party. That percentage has increased slightly from 63% in 2016. Democrats in District 28B are the small minority, with only 15% of registered voters in 2020, compared to 18% in 2016. This year independents outnumber the Democrats slightly at about 18%, a percentage that has stayed pretty steady over the last four years.
About 60% of the active voters in District 29 are Republican, and that number has grown just slightly from 59% in 2018, and 58% in 2016. By comparison, Democratic voters in the district comprise about 17% of the active voting population, a figure that is slightly down from 18% in 2018, and 20% in 2016. Independents still outnumber the Democrats in District 29, with 22% of the active voting population.
District 29 consists of parts of Butte, Meade, and Pennington counties.
In District 31, which consists of solely Lawrence County, active voters are a bit more evenly split, although Republicans still comprise the majority at 54% , down just slightly from 53% in 2016. District 31 follows the statewide trend of downward Democratic registrations, with 21% of active voters in 2020, compared to 22% in 2018 and 24% in 2016. The number of independents has increased slightly to 24% in 2020, from 22% in 2016.
S.D. Secretary of State Steve Barnett said the deadline for voter registrations before the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 19, and absentee ballots can be cast as early as Sept. 18.
In Lawrence, Butte, and Lawrence counties, absentee ballots may be turned in up until 7 p.m. on Election Day. They must be turned in to the county auditor’s office. They may not be turned into polling locations.
Registering to vote in South Dakota is easy, as it can be done at the Driver’s License station, the city finance office, the county auditor’s office, any agency that offers public assistance, or by downloading a form at https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/voting/register-to-vote/default.aspx.
