Minor injuries reported in Highway 85 crash

SPEARFISH — The drivers of two vehicles that collided Monday afternoon on Highway 85 escaped serious injuries.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 4:42 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 85 and Kerwin Lane.
According to the troopers, a 2005 GMC Sierra, driven by Todd Schrader, 54, of Spearfish was traveling west on Kerwin Lane. He came to a stop at the intersection, and then allegedly proceeded through to make a left turn. At the same time, a 2010 Kia Sportage, driven by a 15-year-old local girl was traveling north on Hwy. 85. The two vehicles collided.
The northbound driving lanes were closed until the crash could be removed.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The girl had no injuries and Schrader received minor injuries but declined transportation to the hospital.
Charges are pending against Schrader. The crash remains under investigation.
