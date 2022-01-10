Minnesota superintendent agrees to Meade School District job

STURGIS — Wayne Wormstadt of Windom, Minn., will be the next superintendent of the Meade School District.
The Meade School Board announced that after three days of interviews involving three candidates, they offered the superintendent contract to Wormstadt who had verbally accepted the position.
The school board, along with 40 committee members, interviewed candidates. Meade School Board President Joe Urbaniak said the school district would not share the names of the other two candidates because all candidates had been told the process would be made confidential.
Urbaniak did say that choosing the top candidate was difficult.
“We had three really good candidates,” he said. “We believe Mr. Wormstadt is going to be a good addition to our school district.”
One thing that Urbaniak appreciated about Wormstadt was that he offered a plan for the district to move forward.
“It was unexpected to have a candidate take an outside snapshot of the district, then present a plan that he believed we should follow going forward,” Urbaniak said.
Wormstadt is currently the superintendent at the Windom Area School District in Windom, Minn., where he has served the district of nearly 1,200 students for the past 13 years.
WindomNews.com reports that Wormstadt shared the news of the Meade School District job in an email to staff Friday.
“I will start the position on July 1 and will continue to work for all our students and the future of Windom Schools,” the email said. “As the board searches for my replacement I will continue to tell people about the great things happening in Windom and ensure a smooth transition.”
Wormstadt, a native South Dakotan, said his resignation will take effect June 30, which is the final day of the fiscal year for the Windom School District. He will begin his duties in the Meade School District on July 1.
Prior to going to Windom, Wormstadt served as superintendent at Canistota School District. He also has served as middle and high school principal at Canistota, and as a teacher, coach, and activities’ director in the Cresband School District.
In his current position, Wormstadt has been involved with building a new elementary school, expanding Career and Technical Education (CTE), approval of bond issues, improved financial condition of the district, implementation of Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) and teacher mentoring.
He also led implementation of a 1:1 initiative, and training around Trauma Informed Schools. His references described him as personable, approachable, analytical, strong work ethic, and very involved in the community.
Don Kirkegaard has been serving as the Meade School District Superintendent for the past two years on an interim basis. He submitted his resignation in September which will be effective June 30.
The Meade School Board had initially said Kirkegaard would be brought on strictly on an interim basis for one year beginning in July of 2020.
The board offered and Kirkegaard accepted a second one-year appointment last February. Urbaniak said at the time that the board did not want to change leaders in the middle of a pandemic.
The Meade School District, located in Meade and Lawrence counties encompasses 3,100 square miles with a student population of just over 3,000. That’s more than double the student population of the Windom, Minn., district of which Wormstadt serves.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.