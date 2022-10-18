DEADWOOD — A Minnesota man who, allegedly driving under the influence, caused serious injury to his brother in an ATV accident over the summer pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Nicholas Graydon Newman, 25, of Wilmont, Minn., was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury July 6 and charged with vehicular battery against a male victim, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. The indictment alleges that on June 4 Newman, while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, controlled drug or substance, or a combination thereof, without design to effect serious bodily injury, operate, or drive a motor vehicle of any kind in a negligent manner and thereby cause the serious bodily injury of another person.
Newman was also charged by information June 6 with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to $2,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on June 4 at approximately 8:40 pm., law enforcement responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury on Brownsville Road near Yellow Creek Road. Upon arrival, police were informed that the driver of an ATV, identified as Newman, was uninjured. However, his brother, and passenger, was being flown from the scene by medical helicopter.
While speaking with Newman, police observed his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and that the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from his person. Field sobriety tests performed by Newman indicated he was allegedly impaired. Based on the totality of the circumstances, police formed the opinion that Newman had been impaired at the time of the collision while operating the ATV.
According to information filed in the case by Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald, Newman has previously been convicted of one other DUI offense April 9, 2018 in Brookings County.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Newman is free on $750 cash or surety.
