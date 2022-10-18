bhp news.jpg
DEADWOOD — A Minnesota man who, allegedly driving under the influence, caused serious injury to his brother in an ATV accident over the summer pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Nicholas Graydon Newman, 25, of Wilmont, Minn., was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury July 6 and charged with vehicular battery against a male victim, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. The indictment alleges that on June 4 Newman, while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, controlled drug or substance, or a combination thereof, without design to effect serious bodily injury, operate, or drive a motor vehicle of any kind in a negligent manner and thereby cause the serious bodily injury of another person.

