Mining museum issues fundraising challenge

LEAD — A $100 challenge could result in close to $100,000 for the Black Hills Mining Museum’s new building, New Facility Coordinator Gordon Phillips says.
Recently, Phillips challenged staff of the Black Hills Mining Museum to find 100 people who are willing to donate $100 for the museum’s new building. Phillips said the challenge is meant to engage the staff in attainable goals for the museum’s million-dollar capital campaign, as well as to involve community members and visitors who may not otherwise contribute to the cause.
“While $100 does not seem to be much, considering the new building will require millions to be constructed, the combined work of many can indeed make a significant contribution,” Phillips said. “While we continue to meet with those who can do significant things to help us, we want to find every dollar we can and also allow the community to show its support of the museum’s project in a tangible way. If you know one of our staff members or even if you do not, we would appreciate your gift to help us in this campaign.”
In December, the Black Hills Mining Museum unveiled a proposal for a new museum that could be built at the site of Gold Run Park, along with a new library and city center that is proposed to include the museum’s current space. The city center cannot be built before a suitable building for the mining museum is constructed, since moving buildings will require relocating precious artifacts. Additionally, a new building that is built to accommodate specific display, public and private, and archival needs for the museum would help to better serve the community.
“We have a trove of irreplaceable community treasures,” Phillips said in a December meeting.
The museum, he explained, serves to tell the history of the Homestake Mining Company, as well as to tell the story of Lead and other mining practices around the Black Hills. It also contains irreplaceable and highly valuable artifacts and records from the area, which many people use for research.
Those records, he said, can only be preserved in a temperature controlled, dust free environment, which the museum does not currently have. If they’re not properly stored, Phillips said paper records and pieces of clothing can disintegrate with time.
Additionally, Phillips said the Black Hills Mining Museum seeks to build a new space in order to effectively meet ADA accessibility requirements with an elevator and handicapped accessible spaces. Increased parking availability is also an issue that would be addressed, he said.
“We could spend a good amount of change toward fixing this building and still fall short of these goals,” Phillips said of the current facility.
In an effort to develop preliminary plans for a new building, Phillips reached out to Tim Palone, an architect in Oklahoma City. Phillips, who met Palone while his family was vacationing in the Black Hills, said the architect offered to create the preliminary plans at no cost. On Tuesday, Palone explained that the proposed facility would have two levels. The main level would be flush with the parking lot, allowing handicap accessibility. It would include a greeting area, the public museum, a café area with gold panning, restrooms and a dedicated space for the underground mining simulation tours. Additional conference rooms and office areas would also be included. An elevator and stairs would lead to a second level, where the museum would store its archive materials for research, as well as support areas for staff and more storage.
“The design and intent is to represent the heritage and history of this community while providing a functional and efficient space that meets the needs of the museum,” he said. “This is a concept. This is the start of a discussion. This isn’t representative of a final design. We also feel the design could add a gateway effect as you enter Lead, and draw visitors into the museum.”
Though the current plans for a new building remain conceptual, Phillips has asked the community to pull together to help make the new museum a reality. Combined individuals typically give more funds than corporations, and so he asked the community to consider becoming members of the Black Hills Mining Museum by providing donations. He also said there are opportunities for the community to help in other ways, including volunteering and raising awareness about the project.
“While it’s easy to think others will have to give big, don’t discount what you can do,” he said. “There were 17,000 volunteer man hours to put the original museum together. We really aren’t going to be able to move forward until we know we have community support, corporate support, grants, etc. It’s also important to pass the word. The more people who hear about this and learn what we’re thinking about, it helps us identify people who can help.”
