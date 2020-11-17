Mining company to bring 110 jobs to Lead

This graphic shows the new space that will be excavated at the 4,850 level of the Sanford Lab for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility. The shaft in the bottom left is the Ross Shaft. The north and south caverns will be 475 feet long, 65 feet wide and 92 feet high, and will house the massive Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment particle detector modules. The central cavern will be 624 feet long, 64 feet wide, and 37 feet high. It will accommodate utilities needed for the experiment. Photo courtesy of Fermilab