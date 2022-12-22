Mines in Minecraft: Student renders university campus inside popular video game

This is an image of the McLaury Building on the campus of South Dakota Mines built inside the video game Minecraft. Courtesy photo

RAPID CITY — South Dakota Mines computer engineering major Jaxxen Cheney has built a model of the university campus inside the popular video game Minecraft. 

The game allows users to create worlds inside the platform with sets of digital building blocks. A video of the rendering is here, and an album of photos showing the South Dakota Mines campus in Minecraft can be found here.

