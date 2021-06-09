Miners Avenue closing today

LEAD — Starting today, Miners Avenue will be closed for at least a month.
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl announced that crews will be replacing sewer lines and improve storm drainage near the former Golden Hills Inn in that area as part of the ongoing project to restore and renovate the hotel into a Hampton Inn. The project is estimated to take between three to five weeks.
Access to residences on Miners Avenue will be routed through Durango Street.
At the Handley Center, board president Darla Auld said Boys and Girls Club and Handley Center users will need to access the facility by going up Prospect Avenue near Lead City Hall to Durango Street, and then up Miners Avenue. All Boys and Girls Club participants will use the Handley Center door near the steps at the far end of the building, rather than the usual door near the hotel.
