Mill Iron under new ownership

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s Mill Iron Coffee House will maintain much of its current atmosphere in light of its recent ownership change.
Cheyenne Shafto and her family took over as co-owners in January after residing in Sioux Falls for a couple of years. That includes her fiancé Luke Larson.
Handmade pasties, a variety of coffee drinks, and sweet treats are the featured items. Mill Iron is located at 1338 Laurel Street and opened in June 2017.
“We had thought about opening up a coffee hut or some type of coffee trailer,” Shafto said. She added the Mill Iron came up for sale around the time the family started making plans.
Shafto said the family wanted a permanent situation in this area or find something elsewhere.
She previously worked at the Jacobs Brew House in Deadwood, which included a bakery and bar. That followed a stint at the Blarney Stone Pub in Sioux Falls, where she tended bar and served.
A few subtle changes are in the works for the Mill Iron.
“Our hours, we want to extend,” Shafto said. “At some point, we want to offer dinner options, probably later this spring.”
Five employees work at the Mill Iron, with all staying on from the previous ownership.
“We’ve had a lot of good comments,” Shafto said in describing public reaction to the ownership change. “We’ve made little changes like with our breakfast burritos, and we’ve had really good feedback on that.”
Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The business may be reached by calling (605) 717-1771.
