Middle schoolers hit the creek for ecosystem study

By Mark Watson
Black Hills Pioneer
Sep 7, 2022

Three Spearfish Middle School seventh-graders observe Spearfish Creek as part of an ecosystem study. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson

Seventh-grade science teacher Dan Holben discusses Spearfish Creek's water temperature Friday with middle schoolers. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson

SPEARFISH — Fall is the season for change as temperatures drop, leaves change colors and then fall, and animals also undergo change as they prepare for winter.

That makes autumn the perfect time to observe a changing ecosystem.

Dan Holben, a seventh-grade science teacher at Spearfish Middle School, has his class in the perfect spot to observe the metamorphosis of the world around them during their ecosystem study section.

He gave the students a pretest on ecosystem vocabulary words. On Friday, he gave them a first-hand look what those words truly are.

"What we are doing now is taking those vocab words and putting them into practice, so hopefully they will learn what they are out in nature," Holben said.

His classes will venture out to the nearby Lookout Park three times over the next two months.

"They will see how it changes and how the organisms change," he said.

Students will have the chance to get in the creek itself to overturn rocks and view the life on the streambed.

"One of the big things they will find in the creek is caddis fly larva," he said. "It is a good environmental indicator that tells us that this is a good creek."
