Michelle’s Tacos opens on Deadwood’s Main Street

DEADWOOD — Building on the success of her Rapid City restaurant opening of the same name approximately one year ago, Miriam Quiroz will try her hand in Deadwood, as Michelle’s Tacos recently opened upstairs at 622 Main St.
“We opened a restaurant in Rapid City last year, so somebody asked me if I would like to take this place,” Quiroz said. “And I decided to say ‘yes’ because the owner has really good ideas. They have a really big project they want to happen in this building. They want to do the combination — the Mexican food — will all the rest of the stuff. In the basement, they are going to be having an arcade. The first floor, they are going to be doing a shop and store with ice cream and snacks and here, they wanted the Mexican restaurant … the owner said it is going to take five years to do this. So this is, like the beginning.”
The name of the business is definitely derived from a heartfelt place, as her daughter Michelle is the establishment’s name-sake. Only 16 years old, Michelle has survived five open-heart surgeries, inspiring her mother to name the aspiring chain of authentic Mexican food restaurants after her brave, determined daughter.
“How special she is,” Miriam said. “The reason I have the name Michelle’s Tacos is I want people to know her. She is so bright after five open heart surgeries.”
Just one glimpse of the Michelle’s Tacos menu and one thing is abundantly clear: they got the meats and decidedly so, as Miriam said that is the thing she feels sets her apart from other Mexican restaurants.
Carnitas, ground beef, steak, chorizo, grilled chicken, al pastor (marinated pork with pineapple), campechanos (steak and chorizo mix), buche (pork maw), green chicharron (pork rinds in green chiles), lengua (beef tongue), and camaron (shrimp) top the menu for meat choices in taco, enchilada, fajita, tostada, and burrito plates that can feature more than one variety and hard or soft shell corn and soft flour tortillas available. Soups are served, as well as lunch specials, kids meals and a la carte. And, yes, there is a queso dip on the menu. Mole, green, and red sauce are a few choices.
“I would like to change my menu at least one time a year because I want people to try a lot of different,” Miriam said. “I try to make my plates simple plates because I don’t want my price too high. This is just the beginning.
Miriam said although she is not a professional chef, once she has the restaurants up and running (a third Michelle’s Tacos, seasonal only, opens in Keystone next week), she will go to college to secure a professional chef’s degree. Until such time, she has called on the inspiration of yet another close family member, as most of her restaurant kitchen’s recipes coming from her late mother, with whom she was raised in a town near Mexico City.
“I come from central Mexico, that part of the country,” Miriam said. “The countries have a lot of options to eat. Every state has a different kind of food in Mexico. So I would really like to put a few plates from each state. But there’s a lot of food from the same menu, so I’m going to try to change my menus frequently.”
Michelle’s Tacos currently employs six and will require more help as the summer season gets underway.
Miriam would also like to open an ice cream shop and call it My Three Little Piggies, in honor of her three children Tristan, Samuel and Michelle.
“I have two boys and Michelle,” she said. “And I tell everybody. If I don’t make money with that, at least I’m going to do good memories for my kids.”
Michelle’s Tacos is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
