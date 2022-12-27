Merwin retires after 32 years as Meade Co. sheriff

By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — Ron Merwin is set to retire at the end of the year after serving 32 years as Meade County sheriff.
The sheriff position is an elected position for a four-year term and in the past 68 years, Meade County has had three people hold that position.
Merwin first ran for sheriff in 1990 against Floyd Cleland, who had served as sheriff for four years, and won. He faced competition five times and three times he ran unopposed.
Merwin’s tenure of 32 years is the longest serving sheriff in Meade County followed closely by Johnny Edger who served for 31.5 years.
When asked what he looks most forward to in retirement, Merwin said, “I can decide if I want to answer the phone, my phone rings all of the time, I have never had a problem answering day or night, week night or weekend, holidays or whenever. I fully understood for 32 years that I am elected and I work for the people and I should answer my phone, so now, I can pick and choose if I should answer the phone and I look forward to that.”
Merwin remembered his first arrest as a Sturgis police officer, where he worked his first six years in law enforcement. “It was a driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrest in 1984, and back then the jail wasn’t open here so we took everyone to Lawrence County, and my first arrest was an individual that had a colostomy bag and a ton of problems, so it was memorable. The jail wouldn’t take him so we had to stay with him and then the judge finally let him post bond.
Merwin talked about the toughest part of the job.
“The toughest part of the job for me is obviously delivering bad news, like death notifications, those are always hard, and then just in general supervising people. It seems like their problems always become your problem, or because of their poor planning, it became my problem,” he said.
Merwin said he has been very fortunate over the years to have great staff. When he first got elected, Merlin Ehlers, was his chief deputy and provided him a lot of training from all his experience. When Ehlers retired, Tom Wilts became his chief deputy and he provided a lot of help managing the office.
When asked about what the funniest thing that happened during his 38 years in law enforcement, “I don’t have any one specific thing, but the one thing I told the guys here that I will probably miss the most is the stupid things people do! There isn’t anything particular, they are just all kind of dumb things,” he said.
The staff that Merwin has to supervise includes 17 deputies and a total of 56 employees that staff dispatch and the jail.
“There are a couple openings for deputies that I did not fill due to the transition,” he said. “There are seven openings at the jail and dispatch just filled up as of Monday.”
When asked the biggest change or challenge over the past 32 years, “the biggest challenge is the staffing and keeping the jail up to standards, you have to take care of the inmates and you just can’t shut the doors, you have to maintain staffing and provide all basic needs. They all work in tight quarters, so when illness happens like with COVID, one gets it, they all get it. Some staff come in to work, and are so dedicated, even if they are deathly sick they try to work and some don’t, so dealing with that has been a big challenge.”
In 2000, Merwin served as the president of the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association. All sheriffs in South Dakota are members of the association. The association puts a lot of effort into lobbying for good laws and to get rid of bad laws, and they help out those in need if something comes up in the state. They also provide annual training for sheriffs on various different issues.
The Meade County sheriff oversees three distinct divisions including: law enforcement, corrections (jail), and communications (dispatch).
“The most challenging of these three was corrections because you are dealing with a lot of staff and also every inmate. Almost everyone that gets arrested thinks you owe them medical, some want their teeth fixed, and we don’t have do all that. A large part of the sheriff’s civil liability is because of the jail,” he said.
The Merwins have a large family, four biological children, seven adopted for a total of 11 children and 14 grandchildren who all live in the Hills. The youngest child is 9 and the oldest (LeeAnn) would have been 43 years old. Merwin said he went to school in the Meade County school district and with his children, there has been Merwins in the school system for over 65 years and with grandkids, likely will be over 100 years.
“I told my staff, I can now be some of the problem versus the solution, seriously it has been great and I have appreciated all of the support my family and I have received over the years and I have always tried to live my life respectfully and have always been proud to represent Meade County.”
