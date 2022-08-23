STURGIS — One of the most seasoned members of the law enforcement brigade that oversees the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has worked his final Rally.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said it’s been a good run.
“You know, I think it’s kind of bittersweet. This is No. 82, and I’ve worked 40 of the 82. That’s a lot of them,” he said.
Merwin, 63, lost his bid for re-election in the June primary to current state Department of Criminal Investigation officer Pat West, who will take over in January.
But the longtime sheriff took time to reflect on his law enforcement career during a news conference for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally recently.
Merwin’s first Rally was in 1982 when the city still hosted bikers at the Sturgis City Park. At that time, the Rally was beginning to grow. In 1980, an estimated 40,000 people attended the 40th Rally with 3,900 people registered to camp in the city park. Their raucous behavior prompted locals to question whether or not the city should continue hosting the Rally.
In 1982, a referendum was presented to the city asking them to no longer provide municipal services such as parking on Main Street, law enforcement and allowing camping in city park.
Although the referendum was defeated 1,454 to 826, the city of Sturgis followed the mayor’s committee recommendation to prohibit camping in the Sturgis City Park and eliminate downtown street vendors.
To serve the needs of future rally attendees, the Buffalo Chip Campground was established outside of town. Other campgrounds followed outside of the Sturgis city limits, but within Meade County.
Merwin hired on full-time with Sturgis Police Department in 1984 and served until 1990 when he ran for sheriff, defeating incumbent Floyd Cleland.
“I’ve been here as long as the Buffalo Chip,” he said.
In the early years of Buffalo Chip and other county campgrounds, Merwin said law enforcement didn’t like responding to calls there.
“I guess I get nervous every time my guys get called to the campgrounds just because that ‘what if.’ The people have been wonderful, and they’ve been great to deal with and we haven’t had any incidences, but back in the 80s we didn’t go into campgrounds. You just didn’t go in there. You get rocked and your cars would come out with broken windows,” he said.
Times have changed, Merwin said.
“Now you go into a campground it’s like a city, and everybody gets along. Even those guys (campground security) help us. Their security leads us in, and they take care of things. It’s just evolved and become a nice event,” he said.
Every year of the Rally has been a little different, Merwin said.
“There’s always that anticipation with this job it’s not ‘if’ it’s ‘when’ usually. And so, every day of the rally you come to work, and the pressure for us I think is anticipating what could happen and you know every day that you get through and it doesn’t happen it’s like ‘whew!’ and so we got a couple more of them to get through and it’ll be behind us,” he said.
One of the things Merwin has appreciated is the great working relationships he has had with other law enforcement, especially his counterparts, Jim Bush and Geody VanDewater at the Sturgis Police Department.
“I think that overall, the highlight would be just all the staff coming together. There’s people that have come from all over the United States throughout the years to work here. Everybody has always gotten along. We’ve had a bump here and there every now and then, but even the bumps we get through, and life goes.”
Merwin boasts that he doesn’t know of a lot of places where a town of 7,000 could host a Rally comparable to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“I think we got it down. The city does a great job and they’re figuring out ways to actually make money at it. When I first started ‘82 I remember how much it cost. The county wasn’t even really a player in it then. There wasn’t much other than running the jail the county didn’t do a lot.”
There were no big campgrounds or big concerts when Merwin started working the Rally.
“It’s changed a lot you know to have the normal be 300,000 to 400,000. Back then the normal was 30,000, you know 35,000. That was a big Rally,” he said.
This year’s estimated Rally attendance was near 500,000.
Merwin said he has contemplated an August without working the Rally.
“I’m kinda looking forward to not doing it anymore,” he said. “I’ve had enough.”
