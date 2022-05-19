Merwin answers to pre-election allegations

STURGIS — Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin has answered to allegations that he believes were leveled against him by his opponent in this year’s primary race for sheriff in Meade County.
Merwin, who has served as Meade County Sheriff since 1990, is facing Pat West in this year’s Republican primary election on June 7.
“I feel an obligation to answer a couple issues that my opponent, or his people, have decided to throw out there to try to discredit me,” Merwin said in a Facebook post Friday. Merwin confirmed Wednesday that he did, indeed, write the post on Facebook.
Challenger Pat West said he is aware of the information out there.
“I am very disappointed Ron chose to call me out as being responsible for this,” West said.
One of the issues is that an employee made a complaint of sexual discrimination against him as well as the county about two years ago.
The employee who was accused of the impropriety — a deputy — was dealt with as soon as it came to his attention, Merwin said.
“It was investigated, and the person involved retired immediately,” he said. “It was then filed with the Department of Labor, and to my knowledge it is still there somewhere.”
When asked about the case, a spokesperson for the South Dakota Department of Labor’s Division of Human Rights said: “Human rights cases are confidential, so nothing about them would be public information.”
The second allegation is that Merwin denied someone in custody in the Meade County Jail medication they needed and the day after they were released the person died.
“I do have a lawsuit filed against me for allegedly denying a gentleman his medication while he was in jail. I will not comment on this because it is an ongoing case,” he said.
“It is true that the gentleman has unfortunately passed away. It is very sad, and I wish my condolences to his family. But he passed away one year and 11 days after he was released from our custody,” Merwin said. “Again, I cannot say anything because of the ongoing litigation.”
Merwin told voters they shouldn’t fall for negative campaign tactics.
“My opponent is pulling out all the stops to try everything he can to discredit my ability to continue as your sheriff,” he said. “Please think about these allegations and decide if you would like to have a sheriff who is willing to throw out information that is not true to just try to benefit himself.”
West said Wednesday he wanted to make it clear that he has not participated in bringing up the issues of the lawsuits.
“If people are talking about these lawsuits, it’s not because of my voice spreading the information. It means there are people out there concerned about what they are hearing from other sources.
West said he has not attempted to put a negative tone on the election, and it is unfortunate that Merwin’s message has now opened that door.
“My goal all along has been to run a positive campaign based on the facts and what is best for Meade County moving forward,” he said.
