By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD – Veteran police officer Ken Mertens will bid a 26-year career in law enforcement farewell Friday in his last day serving as Deadwood police chief.
“It’s been a joy to serve the city of Deadwood and the residents of the city of Deadwood, the visitors that come here,” Mertens said. “It’s been an extreme pleasure to be able to serve them. I want to thank the commission and the mayor for giving me the opportunity to be the chief. It was a much easier job with their support.”
Going out on top, Mertens started in Deadwood as a reserve officer, ultimately rose to the rank of Police chief, and dedicated more than two decades to advocating for citizen safety in Deadwood.
“Go figure, start out as a reserve officer, make it all the way to chief,” Mertens said.
He was hired as a full-time police officer in Deadwood in 2006, promoted to sergeant in 2007, and occupied that rank until 2015, when he was promoted to lieutenant, a position he held for five years before becoming police chief.
Mertens took over the department in March 2020. He began his employment with the Deadwood Police Department as a reserve officer in 1996, was later certified as a police officer in the State of South Dakota in 1997, and hired as a full-time officer in Milbank, that same year. He has also worked for the Lead Police Department and the Rapid City Police Department.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said that as he has mentioned on numerous occasions, the retirement of Mertens is a tremendous loss to the community.
“And though he has certainly earned his retirement, we hate to see him go,” Ruth said. “In the time that Ken has been with Deadwood, he has helped create and develop a department that is truly community oriented. I am confident that he is leaving the department with the tools to continue moving forward for Deadwood and its residents. Best of luck to Nancy, and we wish low scores on the golf course for Ken.”
As demonstrated, Mertens has dedicated his life to law enforcement, achieved a distinguished career, and is looking forward to making up for lost time – especially summers and time spent with his wife Nancy – relaxing and enjoying the next chapter of his life.
“I don’t understand people who retire and then come back to work part-time, because, in my opinion, when would you retire at all?” Mertens said. “I’m retiring because I’ve done 26 years of this job and I’m at my end. It’s time for me to go and do some things I’ve never been able to do. I haven’t had a summer off in I don’t know how long – or even been able to take a vacation in the summertime with my wife.”
And Mertens already has a plan to turn that around.
“First off, I’m going to Colorado, the Rockies game with my son, because I’ve never been able to see the Milwaukee Brewers play since I was a young kid, when I used to go to the Brewer games in Milwaukee and I haven’t been able to see them play live in 40 years. I’m going to do that in May. And then in June, my wife wants to go to northern Wisconsin, so we’re probably going to go up to northern Wisconsin and then down to where I grew up (Racine), so I can show her where I grew up. I haven’t been back home since 2009, so there’s a lot of friends and family I need to see, because I haven’t been able to see them for quite some time, because I couldn’t leave during the summer.”
So what is Mertens looking forward to most about retirement?
“Being able to be bored,” he said. “Just being able to do the things I haven’t been able to do. If I want to go fishing on a Tuesday afternoon, I can go. Or go golfing. I haven’t been to a Men’s Day at the Lead Country Club ever because I have to work Wednesdays. So I’m looking forward to doing that. I’m looking forward to just picking up and going anywhere I want to go … I’ve been in western South Dakota for 38 years. I’ve never been to Yellowstone. It’s my time to get to do that kind of stuff.”
Mertens said people say he might get bored.
“I say, ‘Ya’ know what? I wanna’ know what that feels like,’” he said. “I just want to have vacations where I don’t have to worry about when I have to be back or without anybody calling me and having a crisis that I have to try to figure out.”
The people he works with are what Mertens values most about his law enforcement career.
“That’s the one thing that if you ask any officer that’s done this long enough, that they’ll miss that camaraderie with the people that they work with, the interactions with the officers that you work with,” he said.
There are a total of 25 officers in the Deadwood Police Department.
Mertens said the most challenging part of his position was staffing.
“Being full-staffed and always stressing about not having enough people covering shifts,” Mertens said. “That was difficult.”
Mertens said policing in Deadwood is definitely different from many other jurisdictions.
“Everything’s unique about it,” he said. “I mean, when you have 38 scheduled events this year? That is, in itself, unique. No other community around this area has anything like that. Not only that, you’ve got to throw in, we’re a gambling town, so Deadwood, right there, itself, is unique. We’re historic. So you’ve got people showing up because of the history of Deadwood, so we’re unique that way. I mean, across the board.”
Mertens said the most impactful part of his career was being out there, making sure that everybody was safe.
“There are some things that I did as chief that I’m pretty proud of – getting computers in our cars, finally, and I increased the department from 15 officers to 17 full-time officers. I was proud of that,” he said. “It’s been a joy to work in the Deadwood Police Department.
Cory Shafter was promoted to Deadwood police chief in March with him taking over the department following Mertens’ last day.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.