DEADWOOD – Further changing of the guard is set to play out in the Deadwood department head line-up, as Tuesday, the Deadwood City Commission accepted a letter of retirement from Police Chief Ken Mertens, effective April 14.
“As you see, Item F was the initial acceptance of the retirement letter from Chief Mertens,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It will get sappy before he’s done, and I’m sure we’ll all weigh in on the importance and appreciation we have for Chief and what he’s done.”
Mertens took over the department in March 2020 following 15 years spent with Deadwood’s police department.
“After 26 years of law enforcement, I decided it was time to reap the rewards of that long, distinguished career,” Mertens said.
Mertens began his employment with the Deadwood Police Department as a reserve officer in 1996 and was later certified as a police officer in 1997 and hired as a full-time officer in Milbank that same year. He has also worked for the Lead Police Department and the Rapid City Police Department.
Mertens was hired as a full-time police officer in Deadwood in 2006. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and occupied that rank until 2015, when he was promoted to lieutenant.
In other business, the commission also granted permission to advertise for the police chief position, in-house for five days and then in the Black Hills Pioneer, the city’s official newspaper, if needed.
