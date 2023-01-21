Mertens announces retirement from Deadwood police chief position .jpg

Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens announced that he is slated to retire April 14. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD – Further changing of the guard is set to play out in the Deadwood department head line-up, as Tuesday, the Deadwood City Commission accepted a letter of retirement from Police Chief Ken Mertens, effective April 14.

“As you see, Item F was the initial acceptance of the retirement letter from Chief Mertens,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It will get sappy before he’s done, and I’m sure we’ll all weigh in on the importance and appreciation we have for Chief and what he’s done.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.