Meredith named Spearfish Teacher of the Year

SPEARFISH — Kori Meredith won this year’s Teacher of the Year award for the Spearfish School District.
Meredith, a third-grade teacher at Creekside Elementary School, said she is honored to have been selected by her peers.
“I work with the best, so to be nominated by them for Creekside Teacher of the Year and then to be selected for the District Teacher of the Year is both humbling and an honor,” Meredith said.
So what drives her as a teacher?
“It’s always been the kids. After I had my own children, I wanted to be the teacher that they would have,” she said. “Kids are cool. Their curiosity is contagious, and their laughter makes my heart smile.”
Meredith earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming in 1999. She began her teaching career with the Campbell County School District in Gillette, Wyo., where she taught for 15 years.
In 2015, she and her family moved to Spearfish where she has been employed ever since.
“There are many things I enjoy about being a teacher,” she added. “My favorite are the staff and students. If you’ve ever been inside the walls of Creekside or any school for that matter – great things are happening. Each day brings new adventures and I enjoy every second.”
Her fellow teachers and administrators agree.
“Kori is not only an asset to Creekside and the Spearfish School District; she is an asset to the community. She is the type of teacher/person others strive to be like,” said Creekside Elementary School Principal Dan Olson.
He said Meredith “raises the bar for everyone she is around.”
“She really understands people and how they grow and improve. She just makes those around her better. This allows her to get the most out of the students in her class,” he said.
“Kori connects very effectively with students. Her kind and caring manner make it enjoyable to be in her class yet she holds students accountable for their own learning,” Olson added. “Students in her class not only grow academically but also grow socially and emotionally. Students in her class are not only prepared for the next year but also have a wealth of knowledge in other areas which will help them to be quality adults.”
Meredith earned her Master’s Degree in technology education from Leslie University in 2002. In 2005, she received a reading specialist certificate from the University of Wyoming. In 2013, she received her National Board Certification in English language arts/early adolescence from the Professional Teaching Standards Board and is currently working on her recertification.
She is president of the Ron Materi Road Trip Foundation board. The non-profit organization, that is operational in both Wyoming and South Dakota, in memory of her late father, provides gas cards to individuals traveling to receive medical treatment.
She also started the Girls on the Run program at Creekside Elementary School which empowers girls to become healthier and feel good about themselves.
Also honored were the other building teachers of the year. They include:
Mountain View Elemenatary - Tammie Wood
West Elementary - Alex Larson
Middle School - Dan Holben
High School - Kristi McCoy.
Teachers are nominated by their peers and then judged by a secret board. Building winners are then evaluated against each other for the district award.
“I congratulate all of our Building Teachers of the Year as well as Mrs. Meredith for being selected as our District Teacher of the Year,” said Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District. “Every one of the teachers selected are worthy of their honor, and I thank them for their commitment to the students that they serve.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.