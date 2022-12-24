LEAD — Hazardous material crews continue to clean mercury spilled at Lead-Deadwood High School on Dec. 12.
Additionally, seven homes of students were screened and all tested positive for mercury. Two of the homes required some clothing and book bags removed. One more home will have materials that need to be removed.
Three homes had minimal levels and no action was required. An additional home requires additional screening, according to a report on the matter filed by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The level of mercury at the home of the student who brought the mercury to school was at hazardous levels. The report indicated that, “an unknown amount of elemental mercury from three bottles had spilled in a bedroom,” and that multiple beads of mercury ranging in size from “pinhead to dime” were found.
The mercury came from the belongings of a relative of the student’s who worked at a mine. Elemental mercury is used in various mining operations, including gold extraction. That student brought the mercury to school to show fellow students.
At the high school, mercury was spilled in the chemistry laboratory. It was also found in the art room. Initial air readings at the school indicated elevated levels.
Classes at the high school were canceled Dec. 13-16 due to the blizzard, and again Monday and Tuesday to allow crews to continue to clean the building. School was once again called off Wednesday for the sub-zero temperatures and will remained closed for the rest of Christmas break.
“When Mr. (Mark) Jacobs, our high school principal, became aware of the situation, he had the student and the mercury removed from class, he contacted our school nurse, Darcy Percy, and the two of them went to work tracking down which students had direct contact with the substance and in which rooms that contact occurred. Nurse (Darcy) Percy then made contact with the family of each student that we were aware had been directly impacted,” Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the school district, told the Pioneer.
The EPA’s response team continued decontamination procedures Tuesday by using a mercury vacuum to remove tiny, but visible, beads of elemental mercury. Hard surfaces are being treated with a solution to chemically react with the mercury and create a non- hazardous product. After this treatment, rooms are heated and vented before additional screening is performed.
According to the EPA, elemental mercury, also known as metallic mercury, is common in our environment due in part to its unique properties and multiple uses in our daily lives. But it can pose a hazard to humans. That hazard for any person is based on how sensitive that person is to mercury, how long that person is exposed to mercury, and how much mercury is present, among other factors.
Mercury occurs naturally in the environment, and is considered a hazard primarily under chronic exposure scenarios under most conditions.
The state Department of Health commonly issues fish consumption advisories at area lakes due to mercury levels found in the fish. Locally, Newell Lake currently has an advisory cautioning people to limit the consumption of walleye and northern pike larger than 18 inches caught from it.
The larger the fish, the higher the level of mercury. Smaller fish, with a small level of mercury, are eaten by larger fish, which are eaten by even larger fish. The mercury level accumulates and increases up the food chain.
When spilled, mercury flows like water and can pool the same way. It freezes at -38 degrees Fahrenheit and boils at 674F. But it emits vapor at all temperatures – think of placing a pot of water on the stove and turning the heat up. The hotter the water gets, the more steam comes from the pot. Mercury vapor is colorless and odorless and is the primary route of exposure to humans.
According to the EPA, the organ system in humans most sensitive to all forms of mercury changes somewhat over our life spans. For a developing fetus or young child, the most sensitive endpoint is considered to be the developing central nervous system. That is why pregnant women are especially cautioned to heed fish consumption advisories.
As humans mature, our central nervous system completes its development and we become less sensitive to the effects of mercury on our central nervous system.
