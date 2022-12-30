LEAD — The mercury spill at Lead-Deadwood High School has nearly been completely cleaned — just in time for school to resume on Tuesday.
Megan Schuette, the on-scene coordinator for the Environmental Protection Agency, said Wednesday that final clearance on a boys’ bathroom was being conducted and the only other location with levels of mercury requiring action, were two janitorial closets that students did not have access to.
She said she was confident that those closets would be cleaned yet this week.
On Dec. 12, a student brought elemental mercury he found at his home, which belonged to a relative who worked at a mine, to school to show classmates. A spill occurred in the chemistry laboratory and was tracked through the school.
Elemental mercury is used in various mining operations, including gold extraction.
“When Mr. (Mark) Jacobs, our high school principal, became aware of the situation, he had the student and the mercury removed from class, he contacted our school nurse, Darcy Percy, and the two of them went to work tracking down which students had direct contact with the substance and in which rooms that contact occurred. Nurse (Darcy) Percy then made contact with the family of each student that we were aware had been directly impacted,” Erik Person, superintendent of the school district, previously told the Pioneer.
Winter Storm Diaz closed the school from Dec. 13-16. Classes were canceled at the high school on Dec. 19-20, and then school officials canceled classes at all three schools Dec. 21 due to the sub-zero temperatures. Christmas break has kept students at home since then.
Three classrooms were most affected at the school, Schuette said. Those were the chemistry laboratory, the art room, and the welding shop.
Test results mercury levels between 30,000 and 50,000 nanograms per meter cubed, Schuette said.
She added that levels above 10,000 nanograms per meter cubed are where residents should isolate from the exposure, and levels above 3,000 nanograms per meter cubed would warrant a response.
Now, more than two weeks later, with the exception of a couple small areas readings register below 1,000 nanograms per meter, cubed, she said.
“We don’t see any reason the school would delay their opening with this data,” Schuette said.
She said it is unknown how much mercury was spilled at the school, but she is confident that it has all been identified, based upon readings.
At the student’s home, mercury ranging from pinhead- to dime-sized droplets were located.
In all, 12 homes were screened, all of which tested positive. Four of those homes had levels of mercury that required items to be removed.
On Dec. 24, district buses as well as the elementary and middle schools were tested.
“We did not see any elemental mercury or mercury beads, and the readings of below 1,000 nanograms per meter cubed confirmed this,” Schuette said.
Mercury is naturally occurring, so their equipment did detect very minimal amounts of mercury in those locations.
Numerous middle school students attend classes at the high school, located nearby, and there was a concern that students, especially at the middle school, would track it back from the high school, she said.
So is it typical for cleanup to continue more than two weeks after the spill?
“This is very normal,” Schuette said. “I’ve been to quite a few mercury spills and have been to schools before. Mercury spills always seem to evolve.”
The size of the school posed extra challenges, she said, because there are so many areas that need to be screened.
Schuette said other area residents and laboratories may have mercury in storage, and, “While we’re still here completing the cleanup of the school and a couple residences, we are more than willing to pick that up from community members.”
To request home screening or for crews to take possession of mercury, call (605) 646-3160
“We would prefer picking it up from people rather than having them transport it to us,” she said.
She recalled an incident in Missouri where, in an effort, three weeks after a spill, to get mercury out of schools, a school resource officer accidentally spilled mercury in his car while transporting it to cleanup crews.
“Mercury is very toxic especially to children, so I would encourage folks, if they have mercury in their house, to give us a call. When you have mercury around, sooner or later, you will have an accident and spill it,” said Kerry Guy, the response section supervisor. “You might not even know, but those vapors will fill the house. We will gladly take the mercury. We don’t write names down; we just take the mercury. We’d gladly do that for everybody.”
Crews will likely be in the area through the middle of next week, Schuette said.
“Elemental mercury has been removed and levels will decrease over time,” she said. “Mercury is hazardous. Even a small amount of mercury can affect your health. As far as this cleanup, students have not been in the building, and based on our confirmation sampling, we have remediated to levels that are protective of children.”
