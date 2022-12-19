LEAD — A student who brought elemental mercury to school Dec. 12 and shared it with friends set in motion a series of mitigation protocols that ultimately led to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) involvement and Lead-Deadwood High School being closed for final cleanup efforts Monday.
Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the school district, said a high school student brought a quantity of elemental mercury to school from home, not realizing that it is a hazardous material.
“When Mr. (Mark) Jacobs, our high school principal, became aware of the situation, he had the student and the mercury removed from class, he contacted our school nurse, Darcy Percy, and the two of them went to work tracking down which students had direct contact with the substance and in which rooms that contact occurred. Nurse (Darcy) Percy then made contact with the family of each student that we were aware had been directly impacted,” Person said. “In the midst of navigating differing public opinion, the district is charged with the task of doing what is right for students, and we believe that what is right for students is striking the balance of keeping student and staff safety the top priority while recognizing the pragmatic impetus of operating our school.”
The student had found the mercury in his attic and had been playing with it at home for several days before taking it to school.
Person said that fortunately, due to the blizzard and school closure Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 12 was the only day students were in school and district officials and the EPA took time to deal with the situation appropriately.
“I ask for patience from our Lead-Deadwood families as we navigate through something that is not an everyday occurrence for us,” he said.
Although officials involved in the cleanup originally shot for a Monday return for students, erring on the side of caution, it was decided more time was needed to thoroughly mitigate the mercury exposure.
Person said he met with EPA officials Saturday evening and the vast majority of the high school showed either no mercury or low levels that were acceptable for holding school.
“And the strategy was to do a little more cleaning in those that showed a little bit, but were considered safe level,” Person said. “And there were a couple more rooms that needed to be more heavily cleaned before we could open school.”
EPA officials called Person at 5 p.m. Sunday saying they were not yet comfortable with the mercury levels in every room and the decision was made to close the high school building for school Monday, although the middle and elementary schools were in session.
“I think they just needed more time. It’s a confidence level thing. It wasn’t like they found more mercury in the school. One of the issues with this is as people are in the building, if there is any level of mercury, it could get tracked around. He just didn’t feel comfortable that we could bring a couple hundred kids into the building and all that traffic. They didn’t have to re-clean what they’ve already cleaned.”
Person went on to say he hopes the diligent efforts of the EPA can be appreciated.
“He really wants to get it down to nothing,” Person said. “There’s a practical side that says at some point, you’ve got to kind of get on with life, but then, we certainly don’t want to be reckless. We really are taking heed to the recommendations of the EPA and what we’re attempting to do is just do this once.”
On Dec. 12, Lead-Deadwood maintenance staff cleaned up any visible beads of mercury they could in any of the rooms affected and Percy contacted poison control for guidance and made contact with families.
On Dec. 13, Person received a call from an environmental scientist with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, asking if the district would be willing to allow the EPA to come from the Denver office to test the school and do more cleaning.
“I consented to that in the interest of student safety,” Person said.
The EPA arrived in Lead Wednesday with its equipment, trucks, and trailers.
“Every room in the high school has been tested to measure mercury levels in the air and on surfaces,” Person said. “There are different thresholds for acceptable levels of mercury in a school as set by the EPA, and those levels are pretty cautious. There are a few rooms of concern right now, and the team is working with specialized equipment to get those rooms cleaned. If there are any rooms that are in the acceptable range that still have some mercury level detected, those rooms will continue to be cleaned and vented after hours next week to get them down to zero or very near zero levels.”
Person said he is confident that eventually the school would be fully safe from any lingering effects of this exposure.
“The EPA is operating on an abundance of caution to keep our kids safe. If we would not have allowed the EPA to come into the building, which was an option, we probably would not have known the difference, but as a district we are certain that the right course of action is to deal with the situation head on, make sure our people are going to be safe in the long term, and be open with our patrons about what this all means,” Person said.
Person informed the school board of the mercury incident at their Thursday meeting.
The overall inspection and cleanup is not at the expense of the school district. Although, if there are carpets or other items that need to be replaced, those will be expenses the district incurs.
“They’ve got some pretty advanced cleaning techniques to get the mercury out of the air and off hard surfaces,” Person said.
Percy told school board members that poison control officials said there would be a very low risk to the students having significant exposure through skin.
“But it does vaporize and that’s kind of where we got into trouble with that area being contaminated,” Percy said.
Department of Health officials said a hazardous materials team would need to called.
Percy also said the student who brought it to school also told her he had, “quite a bit of mercury at his house, in his bedroom, and it was all over. So I contacted the fire department in Rapid City and they had the haz mat team come up to the student’s house that day and kind of decontaminate the student’s bedroom.”
Percy said after further consideration from the Department of Health, they felt the need to get the EPA involved.
“And I think that the fire department haz mat team confirmed that there was a lot of mercury in the house, so they were concerned with the school, as well,” Percy said. “That’s kind of why we are where we are.”
Person emphasized the situation is evolving and took a certain amount of time to find out what, exactly, the district was dealing with and how it should be dealt with.
“We’ve tried to be 100 percent transparent with this. We’ve tried to just tell people, be up front with people, this is what we’re dealing with,” Person said. “We’re trying to balance common sense with safety. Right now, it’s just a one-time exposure. Probably, there will be no ill effects, but we don’t feel comfortable going with ‘probably.’ In a school, we need to take the safest approach.”
Person went on to say that school district officials have dealt with the situation as best they could with the information they had.
“Now, people are coming forward with more information and that may change some things for us, as far as trying to be in contact with every person and really make sure that everybody’s safe that came into contact with it,” Person said. “It’s an evolving thing, because the information we’re getting is evolving.”
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.