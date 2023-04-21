By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD — Audiences at the Historic Homestake Opera House are in for a personally extraordinary experience that uses mystery, illusion, psychology, and intuition this weekend, as mentalist Craig Karges takes the stage for a night.
Karges, a mentalist from West Virginia who has been performing for more than four decades, will be in town for only one performance at 7 p.m. Saturday. The event is expected to blow audiences’ minds as he will appear to use his own mind to move tables, identify random objects and read random dollar bill serial numbers while blindfolded, and tell audience members all about themselves without asking a single question.
“The entire audience will be asked to concentrate on anything at all,” he said. “I’ll then start to work with individuals, strangers, calling out their names or birthdates and then specific information like their childhood pet’s name or what they had for breakfast, or their favorite song. That’s one of the most interesting segments of the show for me because it’s so different every night.”
Toward the end of the show, Karges said he will play a game of hide and seek, with a spike hidden under one of four cups. Karges slams his hand down on the cups, trying to avoid the spike. Next, his check for his opera house performance will be placed into one of three envelopes, and Karges will shred two of the envelopes in hopes of not losing the money.
“Yes, I’ve spiked my hand three times and I lost my check four times,” he said.
Karges said while his performance is described as a mentalist, it’s more of a mix of mental abilities, intuition, illusion and psychology. Much of his performance focuses on mind reading, prediction and mind over matter stunts. But he also uses techniques of a magician, because often what the audiences sees or experiences is not as it seems. Psychology skills play into his act as he reads and interprets body language and uses a great deal of intuition.
“My show is a combination of the art of magic, the science of psychology, and the power of intuition,” he said. “I believe intuition is a very powerful force and a natural ability that we all have. I use intuition in my everyday life both personally and for business, as well as in my show. Intuition allows me to pick ‘the right’ person for a certain demonstration, or warns me if something is about to go wrong. I want my audience to be highly entertained, laughing one moment and having chills and goosebumps the next.”
Though this is his first time performing at the Historic Homestake Opera House, Karges has been to the Black Hills many times before. He performed at Black Hills State University last year during Swarm Days, and he has done several performances in Rapid City. On the national stage, Karges has performed on the Huckabee Show on TBN, the Tonight Show, and on networks such as CNN, Fox News, CNBC and E!.
While Karges’ show is highly interactive, audience members only participate on a volunteer basis, Karges said. Thus, anyone who may be curious about the show but is not excited about participating can rest easy, knowing that they will still have a good experience.
“Don’t be afraid! Seriously, no personal secrets will be revealed,” he said. “It’s just a fun and amazing show. I’ll have a lot of volunteers taking part. Some people are very enthusiastic about coming on stage and others more reserved. It’s sometimes fun to watch the audiences as the show unfolds. People who initially didn’t want to get involved often change their minds. That’s another thing that’s fun about this show. It’s not just me creating these impossible looking happenings. It’s your friends, your neighbors or you.”
