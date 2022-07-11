Mental Health Awareness Month proclaimed in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Mayor John Senden proclaimed July as Mental Illness Awareness Month in Spearfish Tuesday.
Three people from the Association of South Dakota Peer Supporters were on hand to accept the proclamation.
“It is important to maintain mental health and learn the symptoms of mental illness in order to get help when it is needed,” Mayor Senden said during the reading of the proclamation during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “Every citizen and community can make a difference in helping end the silence and stigma that for too long has surrounded mental illness and discouraged people from getting help.”
During the proclamation, Senden said that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and the second leading cause among young adults. And 90% of people who die by suicide have an underlying mental illness.
He said that long delays – sometimes decades – often occur between the time symptoms first appear and when individuals get help – early identification and treatment can make a difference in successful management of mental illness and recovery.
He said Mental Illness Awareness Month is designed to shine a light on mental illness and fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for equal care.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.