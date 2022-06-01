SPEARFISH — Spearfish VFW Post 5860 and Spearfish American Legion Post 164 hosted the annual Memorial Day programs at Rosehill Cemetery and the Spearfish Veterans Memorial Monday. After a rousing rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by the Lyle Berry Band, and patriotic speech from keynote speaker Chief Warrant Officer, Kaylan Harrington, Boy Scouts from Troop 17 laid wreaths commemorating all the conflicts American soldiers gave their lives in followed by a three volley salute by the Spearfish Veterans Honor Guard.
Pioneer photos by Alex Portal
