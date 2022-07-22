Memorial bench installed for local photographer

SPEARFISH — If you looked at the Black Hills Pioneer’s Photo of the Day, credit for many of the beautiful sunrise photographs, you would see credit given to Jon Larsen, a Spearfish man who shared his photos. And many of those photos were taken at Coxes Lake, looking east toward the cottonwood trees lining the banks amid the colorful pallet of morning.
He passed away July 22, 2021, after a long battle with esophageal cancer
A local group wanting to pay tribute to Larsen raised funds to donate a bench that was finalized Sunday at the lake.
Inscribed on the front of the bench is, “In Memory of Jon ‘Fiskr’ Larsen We Got This!”
Involved in the fundraising efforts were: Vicki and Britt Strickland, Teresa Hofer and Ron Dyvig, Lisa Branaum Williams, Les Heiserman, and the BH Photography Club.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.