Meier Della Vecchia property to remain untouched and private

SPEARFISH — A prominent figure in Spearfish’s history, Johanna Meier Della Vecchia, finalized an agreement with the South Dakota Ag Land Trust (SDALT) Wednesday preserving the nearly 800-acre Oak Hills Ranch property near the Thoen Stone monument, ensuring it will remain untouched and undeveloped forever.
“Spearfish means a great deal to me,” Meier Della Vecchia said. “I grew up here. My friend and I rode these acres for many years, and it’s important to me that this remains open and free as it ought to be.”
The path leading up to and around the Thoen Stone monument will remain open to the public, but the fenced off Oak Hills ranch, which was purchased by Meier Della Vecchia and her husband Guido Dell Vecchia in 1996, will stay as private agricultural land, closed to any public access.
“There will be a permanent easement on this land, it will remain in agricultural land. There’ll still be grazing and horses and wildlife here, but there will not be any housing and commercial development on the property,” explained Karl Jensen, treasurer for the SDALT.
Meier Della Vecchia’s property is bordered by National Forest land, Booth Society property, and other private and city-owned land.
A community rec path had been proposed for the area, but was scrapped after the public and private landowners concerned could not come to an agreement with the city. The new land agreement will effectively remove Meier Della Vecchia’s land from any future similar projects.
“That will not take place on this property,” Meier Della Vecchia said. “What the city and other entities decided to do with adjoining property is their right, but it will not affect this property at all, this will remain in perpetuity as it is.”
Since it’s official formation in 2019, the South Dakota Ag Land Trust has been advocating for the preservation and protection of private land throughout the state.
“As Spearfish grows this will remain open countryside forever and that’s going to be pretty valuable, I think, in the future,” explained Jeff Smeenk, a member of the SDALT from Newell. “There’s lots of other states that have Ag land trusts, so it’s been around for a long time, but this is brand new for South Dakota.”
Smeenk said that the land agreement with Meier Della Vecchia is significant, not only because it marks the first such collaboration for the organization, but it’s unique for any such agreement.
“The Colorado Cattleman’s Land Trust that’s been around for 20 or 30 years, they’ve never had a donation like this,” Smeenk said. “Johanna is just so gracious, this is just fantastic. It’s a huge deal.”
The SDALT members said maintaining undeveloped areas near towns and populated areas is important, not only for the aesthetic of the land, but the overall ecology and climate of those areas. The Oak Hills Ranch property also acts as a watershed for both the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives and Spearfish Creek.
“Everybody to takes that main exit (Exit 12) into Spearfish will see on the horizon, this beautiful property,” said Tony Leif, executive director of the SDALT.
“Undisturbed grassland is still one of the best things you can do as far as long-term carbon capture,” Jensen added. “It’s not only good for people to look at, it’s good for the people who live downstream.”
Keeping the property open for wildlife to graze and safely pass through is also an important piece to Meier Della Vecchia’s decision to enter into the trust.
“It provides a wildlife corridor too, because there is a lot of wildlife up here, they now can get through to the areas beyond the canyon too,” she said.
“For those of us who have lived and worked in other parts of the world, we can all see how quickly things get covered over with cement and then you can’t get it back. So it’s important that we protect what we can.”
For more information about the SDALT, visit www.sdaglandtrust.org.
