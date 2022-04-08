Meet the candidates: Whitewood Mayor

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect a candidate for Whitewood Mayor. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for the position, which carries a three-year term. The candidates’ answers for the council are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Mike Weyrich
Name and what do you do for a living?
Mike Weyrich, self-employed business owner and retired from South Dakota National Guard
What motivated you to run for this office?
My heart is in Whitewood I have lived in here almost all my life. I want to continue to support community that I grew up in.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
Guard has given me experience in making decisions, developing and carrying out projects.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Other positions I have held are Mayor, City Council, Fire Chief, Chamber of Commerce President, 125th Whitewood Celebration Chairman, Whitewood Wrestling Club
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
12
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
The Online version is my first ‘read’ then I read it at Whitewood City Hall.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Annexation , unapproved streets, storm sewers, drainage, and following the Comprehensive Plan.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Communication with City Departments and citizens. Research grant possibilities, state and funding sources.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Listen to the Department Heads on their ideas of progression as they voice their concerns. Continue to work with and supporting the volunteer clubs such as PTO, 8-10, Whitewood Chamber of Commerce and Senior Citizens.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
Again Communication is key. Communication with City Council, Department Heads and the citizens of Whitewood. Citizens are welcome to bring concerns to me directly.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
To support the Comprehensive Plan and the motions that have already been set in place.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have lived in Whitewood for 59 years. During that time have seen progression and would like to see it continue.
Is Whitewood developing properties at a reasonable rate, or does a change need to be made? Why or why not?
Yes Whitewood needs to be open to change because change is all around us. We to need more discussion and accountability from developers and land owners.
Do new lands need to be annexed? Why or why not?
Yes, An annexation study has been completed by the city. The City of Whitewood already provides some services outside city limits. Most importantly are the citizens in favor of annexations.
Should Whitewood build a new community center, or are the current facilities in town adequate?
Yes, We are outgrowing our current decades old facility. A multi- use facility that may house City Offices and other departments as well recreational usage under one roof could be cost effective. As long as it is built without using city funds. The citizens of Whitewood need come forward and voice their concerns.
Mitchell Harmon
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Mitchell U. Harmon. I am a widower currently retired and starting a Quarter Horse breeding endeavor.
What motivated you to run for this office?
It is kind of funny, there was a disagreement over an alley by my house in 2011, so I ran for City Council Ward III. I was elected Councilman in 2012. Then in 2014 I ran for Mayor and have held this office for eight years.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have experience running small business’s [Owned a small tavern in Colorado for eleven years], Production Manager at Dakota Arms and Service manager for Northern Hills Homes. A city should be administrated no differently than a business.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I was on Council for two years and have been the current Mayor of Whitewood for eight years.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
All of them.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
No. My current position keeps me well informed of what is happening in Whitewood.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
A concerning issue is the number of drugs coming in from outside Whitewood.
Secondly there are new housing developments being started in Whitewood, and voluntary annexation has begun.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
We have been awarded grant money to fund a K9 unit for use in Whitewood and the Northern Black Hills, and we need to keep our current twenty-four-hour seven day a week approach to protecting our citizens.
The second issue is we need to make sure that the City, Developer and Engineering work as team to make sure all ordinances are being followed. By doing this it will ensure a smooth transition to have the infrastructure transferred to the City.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
For the last eight years the City has been living within its means. By that I am proud that we have had a balanced budget and have had money leftover at the end of each year.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected as mayor?
To retain the current staff in the Police Department, Public Works Department and the Finance Office. These people have done an outstanding job over my tenure.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
To continue a disciplined and well thought out approach to developing the towns housing availability. Continue improving our infrastructures of domestic water, sewer, and stormwater. We are currently working with our engineering firm to upgrade the sewer treatment plant. We are also studying adding new domestic water holding facilities which would encourage possible revenue sources in the future. The current Laurel Street project will be addressing the stormwater problem by the Hideaway Restaurant.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I grew up on a ranch and went to school in a small town. If you ask me something you can be assured, I will give you a straight answer, even though you may or may not like it. With that being said my passion for horses has had me out of town from time to time starting my horse operation. But I can most definitely assure you that Whitewood is still a priority to me. I will promise you that I have the City’s best interest on my mind and in my heart. I am in contact with all City departments daily.
Is Whitewood developing properties at a reasonable rate, or does a change need to be made? Why or why not?
Whitewood’s topography limits the type and style of growth that can take place. We have completed engineering studies to best utilize available land. We are expanding development strategies to help developers encourage future growth.
Do new lands need to be annexed? Why or why not?
Yes, we need to continue to invest in our surrounding area, otherwise it is just a matter of time before another municipality annexes us.
Should Whitewood build a new community center, or are the current facilities in town adequate?
No, I don’t think the City should build a new community center, and here is why. There are three community centers within a 20-minute drive from Whitewood. Sturgis, the 17th largest city in SD, Spearfish, the 10th largest city in SD and Belle Fourche, the 19th largest city in SD. Whitewood is currently the 76th largest city in SD, to fund and operate a community center would force us to increase taxes to cover expenses. While Hale Hall may not be the fanciest community center it does serve our city quite nicely. However, if the current group of county residents investigating a new community center can make their endowment plan work it would be something to consider.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.