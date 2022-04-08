Meet the candidates: Whitewood Council Ward 3

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect a candidate for Whitewood City Council. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for the position, which carries a three-year term. The candidates’ answers for the council are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Dale O'Dea
Name and what do you do for a living?
Dale O’Dea I’m employed at Ridley block 26 years work at the Whitewood library 23 years custodian Immanuel Lutheran Church
What motivated you to run for this office?
I was on Council and now seems to me it’s time to get “back in the gam” mainly to give the people a choice at the voting booth
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I’ve been on council before for six years and only missed two council meetings. That alone should speak volumes. I believe in Whitewood, the citizens and the quality of life here.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
City Council 6 years also Vice president of Friends of the Whitewood Cemetery
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
None
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I read the Pioneer at work
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Long and Short term goals need to be constantly reviewed. Stopping something from becoming an issue. Our streets need to be updated.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
As Council person, is my job to listen to the people. To search ways to finance and approve projects.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Our People in the community from 8-10 – Senior Center. Library. This is why we need to keep the public informed.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
In order to move forward we need to have consensus. Our citizens must know what is happening, what is the cost. As a Council person I would attend more public events so people know me.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Work on getting the streets done longer Council meetings maybe discuss more things.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I’m a go getter done sort of a person Also own my own home so here to stay. And feel I am a people person.
Is Whitewood developing properties at a reasonable rate, or does a change need to be made? Why or why not?
This is a tricky question. Keep up with the times in the development of Whitewood.
Do new lands need to be annexed? Why or why not?
yes – We will see when the time comes
Should Whitewood build a new community center, or are the current facilities in town adequate?
Of Course: Clear factual information needs to be available to city Council and the Public to move forward. Getting people involved is to keep them fully informed.
Jerry Davidson
Name and what do you do for a living? Jerry Davidson, Retired, Part time Whitewood Ambulance
What motivated you to run for this office?
To make a positive difference for the betterment of Whitewood and involved in the community.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have lived in Whitewood for over 30 years, and I have been in the council for seven years.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
President for Spearfish Ambulance, Northern Hills Faternal order of Police, and SD DARE Association
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
11
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Economic growth, Improving streets, Whitewood Community Center, After School Programs,
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Working with the Mayor, the council, and most importantly the Citizens.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Community Involvement. I believe the current council and Mayor have worked hard and together to make improvements. We do need citizens opinions and feed back, as they are just as important.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
Do what is in the best interest of Whitewood and it’s Citizens.
We must continue to move forward and not backwards for the benefit of the City and it’s citizens.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Continuing to improve and moving forward.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am always open to hearing their concerns and will work for you. I love Whitewood and involved in many community programs and events.
Is Whitewood developing properties at a reasonable rate, or does a change need to be made? Why or why not?
I believe that Whitewood is experiencing growth of property and life at a reasonable rate.
Do new lands need to be annexed? Why or why not?
Yes for Economic growth. This should be a vote of the citizens. If we don’t Spearfish & Sturgis will.
Should Whitewood build a new community center, or are the current facilities in town adequate?
I personally believe that a community center would not only be good for economic growth of Whitewood, but would also be helpful in the community for the kids as a way to stay out of trouble and stay safe doing so.
