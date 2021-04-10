Meet the candidates: Whitewood City Council

WHITEWOOD — Residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 13 to elect candidates for the Whitewood City Council Ward 3 The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for one position, which carries a three-year term.
The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Brenda Werlinger
Name and what do you do for a living?
Brenda Werlinger, cashier.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I continue to learn how the City government functions. There is always room for more knowledge. Hearing concerns from the community keeps me informed.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have been on the City Council since 2014 and am knowledgeable of the issues that surround Whitewood.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I am a past member of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
In the last year we have had 26 meetings. I have attended 22 of those meetings.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
No, I do not subscribe to the Black Hills Pioneer, but do on occasion, purchase the newspaper.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Economic growth. Whitewood has room to grow.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Welcome businesses that are interested in becoming a part of Whitewood, but also support the local businesses already here.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Our current panel of aldermen and women work well together. We vote on issues that are important to the community and try to do what is best.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
Housing growth. I want to see Whitewood grow. We have a tight knit community and people here are supportive of others. Whitewood is a good place to raise a family.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Taking a look at our current ordinances and updating/improving them.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have lived in Whitewood 25+ years. I have been married 13 years. My husband recently became the Fire Chief for the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department. We have two teenage children.
What role do you see the city council having in helping the Whitewood Economic Development Organization in its efforts?
While the City is not officially associated with WEDO, any Economic Development will be thoroughly vetted by the Council and Mayor.
What can you do to promote steady economic growth?
Welcome businesses to Whitewood, which in turn would create jobs for our local residents.
Mike Weyrich
Name and what do you do for a living?
Mike Weyrich. Retired South Dakota National Guard with 41 years of service. Currently owner/operator Weyrich Gravel & Service
What motivated you to run for this office?
Be more involved in City politics and community
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
Lived in Whitewood for 40 plus years. Knowledge of the community
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
President Whitewood Chamber of Commerce, SDNG First Sgt, Whitewood Mayor, Whitewood Council member, Whitewood Fire Chief
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I keep up with agenda items and minutes and have attended two meetings in person during this COVID year.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer? I read the newspaper online and at the library.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
The conditions of City streets and annexation.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Work with current city street plan and with other city council members and mayor.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Continued new business and homes throughout the city. Keep working to welcome new businesses to Whitewood
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
To be available to hear convey Ward III members concerns to the city.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Serve my community and be available to hear comments and concerns from city residents.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have lived in Whitewood for many years and have seen growth and would like to be a part of future progression
What role do you see the city council having in helping the Whitewood Economic Development Organization in its efforts?
Working together as a partnership
What can you do to promote steady economic growth?
Encourage new businesses, home building and increase our tax base.
