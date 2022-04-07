STURGIS — Sturgis residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect a candidate for Sturgis City Council Ward 4. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the two individuals vying for the position, which carries a three-year term. The candidates’ answers for the council are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Justin Bohn
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Justin Bohn co-owner of four businesses in Sturgis. Sturgis U-Haul, Sturgis shipping, Sturgis Sheds and Sturgis Guns.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Being a local business owner allows me to meet many different types of people who have moved to or live in Sturgis. I listen to their concerns and understand what is important to them. I circulated the petition to allow the residents of Sturgis to vote on the change of government. Having met with many Ward 4 residents and learning important issues from drainage and road repairs to increased taxes, I want to serve the residents of Ward 4. I want to change and improve Ward 4 by getting involved, listening, and representing the residents.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
11-year resident of Sturgis. Business owner and great listener. I have traveled the world and can relate to the many tourists that visit Sturgis. I have been a motorcyclist for 40 plus years, owned a successful motorcycle dealership and understand the needs of the Sturgis Rally. I am a mechanic by trade, have a CDL and can operate most heavy equipment. I am your average guy that works hard and understands the value of a dollar. I have a heart to serve the people in Ward 4 and make Sturgis better.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Currently on the City of Sturgis Park Board. If you are a business owner, you are a leader.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Several. I also listen to the Facebook live videos and read the transcripts. Most residents cannot attend council meetings due to work, family, or schedule. We need to implement a better form of communication between council and residents.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I usually purchase the Black Hills Pioneer at Lynns, Grocery Mart or one of the Sturgis convenient stores.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Feedback I received from going door to door in ward 4 is transparency and accountability to the residents. Ward 4 residents are concerned about property drainage, road repairs and conditions, higher taxes, waste of money on the Water Park, future of the Marcotte property and Sturgis Fairgrounds. Many residents I talked to question why we need a City Manager. They are also concerned about increased crime.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
If elected I want to meet with ward 4 residents once a month, in person, to really listen to what is important to them and see what can be done to improve Sturgis and ward 4. I want to discuss what we are discussing in council and make sure they are aware of our debt and where their tax dollars are being spent. We have set up a website, where residents can get more involved. www.sturgislistens.com I will also be accessible via phone or email or stopping by my business.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Certain Sturgis departments are doing great, yet others need help. I want to meet the city workers and ask them what they think could be done to improve things as they are the eyes and ears for the city. Progression should be driven by the residents and private business. Not special interest groups.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
Transparency. Whether city workers or the residents want and need to know what is going on.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Focus on the needs of ward 4 and represent them to the best of my ability. Be an effect voice for all residents in ward 4. I want to accomplish what they want.
What else do you want people to know about you?
Because of my experiences working for 14 years as an overseas mechanic for the National Science Foundation. 20-year, business owner. I can apply my experiences to serve the people of ward 4 and Sturgis. To make Sturgis a better community for all. Married 22 years.
Do you believe Sturgis should have a city manager? Why or why not?
The residents of Sturgis should be allowed to vote on this as they did in 2007. I want to follow the will of the people. We also have department heads which are capable and could answer to the elected council and Mayor. We currently have a manager; I would prefer an administrator. I will work with either.
A citizen committee has proposed building a lake instead of an outdoor swimming pool. What are your thoughts on this proposal?
The residents I spoke to in ward 4, don’t want a man-made lake. If anything, they want an outdoor pool or splash park next to the community center. They would rather have proper drainage and roads repaired before a lake is to be consider. They want an independent audit for the proposal to see if it is in the best interest of city/community. Local contractors and suppliers should have a fair bidding opportunity IF anything goes forward.
How could increase revenue offset the expenses related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
As a new ward 4 council member I will do my due diligence to find out what the current revenue generated is from the motorcycle rally. Once the amount is known, I would then evaluate the most prudent way to allocate the funds for the best interest of the ward 4 residents.
Kevin Forrester
Name and what do you do for a living?
Kevin Forrester- For 26 years I have worked for Meade County as the Department Head of IT and Facilities.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am running for this office to fulfill my civic duty and be part of the city leadership team working to build our community. My motivation is for our community to continue to provide the same opportunity for success that was provided for me.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
My professional experience in local government has provided a thorough understanding of taxation, budgets, ordinances, and intergovernmental relations. As a volunteer I have held leadership positions on a federal advisory council and multiple non-profit boards of directors. I have proven to be an active and contributing member of the Sturgis City Council, currently serving as Vice Chairman. It is for these reasons I am the most qualified candidate for Ward 4 of the Sturgis City Council.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have served as Meade County Auditor and as Chairman of the Bureau of Land Management Resource Advisory Council. I have also served on the Board of Directors for Black Hills Trails and Bear Butte Creek Historical Preservation Council, both active non-profit organizations in the Sturgis area. These positions have helped me grow by building relationships and a greater understanding of what it takes for communities to work with other levels of government for the common good.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended every Sturgis City Council meeting in the last year. In addition to council meetings I have attended many city committee meetings.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes, our local newspaper is a comprehensive news source covering the City of Sturgis.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
I feel city management, growth, and the annual motorcycle rally are the most important issues in Sturgis today. Each of these issues needs to be addressed for short, medium, and long range success. Every resident is affected by these items.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Management: Modify the role of City Manager and make it align with the goals of the City Council and the residents they represent. Update City plans to be more proactive, and ordinances to protect but not overburden citizens.
Growth: Growth is coming, we need to embrace it, but we need to work to balance the long-term cause and effect on all aspects of the community.
Rally: Finding a better balance between visitor and resident experience can give us the best of both worlds. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally can be an event every resident is proud of, without being overly burdensome.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Financially, Sturgis is in a better position than ever. Our city employees are strong team members who provide a high level of public service. The community has made large infrastructure investments as part of planning for the future. We are seeing orderly residential and commercial growth with collaboration between the City and private enterprise. We need to keep doing these things that are working and fix what isn’t. We will do this by relying on our city staff members for their professional input, having a strong and engaged City Council that operates with transparency, and engaging the residents of Sturgis.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
Continually building trust is the single most important stance I will take.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I will work to build trust within the community. This will be done through enhanced communications, transparency in actions, consistency within ordinances, and a strong leadership voice from the City Council. Ensuring the Office of City Manager meets the City Council and residents expectations while being an effective manager is a priority. I want to be part of the team working on the Sturgis Comprehensive Plan update that will help set the direction of the community for the next decade.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I believe strongly in my home town, the people who live here, and all it has to offer.
Do you believe Sturgis should have a city manager? Why or why not?
The Office of City Manager is an important position in our city and I support it. This person provides daily oversight and leadership of city staff, implements City Council priorities, and ensures compliance with federal/state laws and city ordinances. The Office of City Manager reports to the City Council, and it is under their purview that this position operates. It is up to the City Council to ensure this position aligns with their goals and the people they represent.
A citizen committee has proposed building a lake instead of an outdoor swimming pool. What are your thoughts on this proposal?
The Sturgis Aquatics Committee has worked for over a year on what an outdoor water feature could look like in our community. They recommended a manmade lake as an alternative to a traditional outdoor pool. A lake at the proposed location could provide many amenities both in and out of the water that are unique to the area. The final decision to build the park has not yet been made. If the Request For Proposals issued to develop this park and surrounding area returns a reasonable plan that fits our expectations I will support the project.
How could increased revenue offset the expenses related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally currently supports itself and returns a dividend to the city each year. It is a balancing act to make sure the city covers the expenses such a large event generates, but is not being overly burdensome. The City Council needs to focus on optimizing the rally for excellent experience of visitors and residents alike, and not maximize the revenue model to the point of being greedy.
