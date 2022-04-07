Meet the candidates: Sturgis Ward 3

STURGIS — Sturgis residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect a candidate for Sturgis City Council Ward 3. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the three individuals vying for the position, which carries a three-year term. The candidates’ answers for the council are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Dave Murtha
Name and what do you do for a living?
I work for Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City for the 28TH Security Force Squadron as the “Resource Advisor”. The position requires management of the Squadron’s budget, procurement of equipment and payment of relevant billings, and contracting requirements with many more additional responsibilities that I am not at liberty to provide due to security reasons. I have a part-time position with the Sturgis Planning and Zoning Commission.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I believe I can make a difference! I am an individual who puts others interests first. I unite, I do not divide! I will work closely with the Council members, Mayor and City Manager to enhance the quality of life in our community.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
Being a successful businessman and my 32-year commitment as Senior Logistical NCO for South Dakota Army National Guard gives me a wide range of experiences that can be very effective working in the local community government.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Currently I have a seat on the Sturgis City Planning and Zoning Commission. Active duty military Soldiers are prohibited from obtaining certain positions in any form due to certain restrictions being in the military.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Several. I follow all the posted minutes on-line bi-weekly basis. Due to Covid, I refrained from attending any in person in the last two years. With modern technology, the city of Sturgis can live stream every council meeting and I truly enjoy that option.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I do not subscribe. I always stop by a local business and purchase one. I like to stay informed on all issues using the local paper, internet, and local TV stations. I prefer to stay away from Facebook!
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Our citizens want more Transparency and Accountability plain and simple. I plan to make that happen to the best of my ability. The citizens are demanding some type of change.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Make the actions taken by the city transparent to the citizens of Sturgis! Make the city accountable to the citizens of Sturgis! I will do this by making sure we limit what action is taken in executive session.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, Person Courage, Dedication and Commitment! Be ethical! Always take the high road and make sure your moral compass always points in the right direction! Give the citizens of Sturgis “Straight Talk”, do not dance around the subject, be clear and concise. Treat all people with the upmost respect they deserve. You will never always agree, but we together can work to reach common ground on every subject that comes before us all.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
Be a true INDEPENDENT VOICE for the citizens of Sturgis! Work to get the council to adopt governing guardrails in the decision-making process with the city manager (TITLE 7). Elected council members need to have more governing power in relationship with the City Manager. This is what citizens are requesting as we move forward.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I want every citizen to know, when elected, I will be a true independent voice for the city of Sturgis. I will work to ensure that the Council Members, Mayor, and City Manager are honest and straight forward with the citizens of Sturgis.
I want to work with community leaders and the city in forming a volunteer program to make sure our Senior Citizens “The Greatest Generation” never get left behind in our quest to move rapidly to grow our community.
What else do you want people to know about you?
The citizens of Sturgis are very important to me. I have lived here for 30 Years serving you. I want to continue that service working for you on the Sturgis City Council in Ward 3.
Do you believe Sturgis should have a city manager? Why or why not?
Sturgis needs a Business Manager. The city is a business you must have the skills and ability to be able to manage different aspects of city government and the programs that are associated operating city government. This city has come a long way in the last 12 years; we have the right Business Manager working for the citizens of Sturgis. We need to support him in his quest to make our city the greatest it can be but also keeping in mind the council needs to have more oversight of the City Manager.
A citizen committee has proposed building a lake instead of an outdoor swimming pool. What are your thoughts on this proposal?
The study of the lake project has been released and now is the time to have a robust discussion with the citizens and see how they feel about the study that has been released. I am NOT in favor of the “Lake”. I would prefer we look at an outdoor pool and an Adventure park at this time. I believe that we do not have the population yet to support this outdoor lake. I support the purchase of the land so as we grow together, as a community, this future Adventure Park can grow along with us.
How could increase revenue offset the expenses related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
No easy answer. We need to get aggressive in building new homes so our population grows. The revenue from the new property owners will be a start to help offset exspenses. The next step is to have a very robust package of incentives to attract new businesses. It is all about tax revenue, more population generates the demand for businesses to sell product which in turn generates tax dollars which provides tax revenue to the city to offset expenses. Understanding that growth also generates additional expenses.
Preston Williams
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Preston Williams. I currently work providing education to patients and providers regarding technology at a local health care facility.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Being a part of the Planning and Zoning Commission has given me a lot of insight on how this city runs. It has inspired me to become even more involved by running for City Council
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have served my country and community honorably. I was raised with a strong sense of community, being a part of something greater than the individual, I have the ability to address problems and work in collaboration with others to find the best possible solutions for our citizens.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
This is my first experience being in an election. I have been through multiple leadership courses in the Army and will use those experiences to work with our citizens to decide the best course of action for this city.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have made it a point to watch each City Council meeting live either online or in person. Being on the Planning and Zoning Commission has motivated me to pay attention to what is going on in our city through those City Council meetings.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I do not subscribe to the Black Hills Pioneer but I do follow them on Facebook.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
I believe we need to address and plan for growth, by assessment of future infrastructure needs. Ensuring that our water, roads, and recreational activities are sustainable for our future.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I believe that a team can identify goals for the direction of our city and plan by working with the community to develop a long- and short-term objectives to ensure critical elements to the growth, health and safety can be accomplished in a fiscally responsible manner with full accountability to the citizens.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
I believe our city works well together through good communication and support by all departments and their leadership.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
I am honest and to the point. I hope to develop a working relationship with the citizens of our great community.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I hope to be able to continue our growth as a community and the success of our Main Street, as well as expand the infrastructure for new developments and improve existing infrastructure.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I served in the US Army for 8 years as a Medic. I enjoy hiking, hunting, and fly fishing. Growing up in Sturgis, I played Little League Baseball, and raced Motocross, and rode trails up in the hills. I worked in our family business until I enlisted in the U.S. Army. While deployed, I patrolled with Infantry platoons, at times under hostile fire, and always in a hostile environment. My actions, under great duress, taught me to remain steady and calm during tense situations.
Do you believe Sturgis should have a city manager? Why or why not?
I believe Sturgis needs the City Manager. This city was a lot different when I left for the Army in 2006. It is a completely different town now. It is somewhere I am proud to live. This has a lot to do with the City Manager we have right now.
A citizen committee has proposed building a lake instead of an outdoor swimming pool. What are your thoughts on this proposal?
I think the lake is a great and fun idea as long as we can ensure that it won’t put any additional cost to our citizens. I am excited for it and I am excited for our citizens to enjoy it.
How could increased revenue offset the expenses related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
I believe the city is fortunate to have an event of this magnitude. Thankfully we have a City Manager that is qualified to manage our revenue in a fiscally responsible manner. It is my hope that increased revenue will bolster our Main Street to be a year round commercial district.
Sean Natchke
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Sean Natchke. I have worked in the mining industry most of my life. I am blue collar through and through. Currently I work at Pete Lien in Rapid City. Most days I work in mining and processing of various limestone products, but some days I delve into sales, or even environmental work. On top of that, I typically hold a side job or two. For example, I was a certified Substitute teacher for many years in Meade County, a locksmith, even a tour guide!
What motivated you to run for this office?
From talking with my neighbors and local community, it seems that the smaller voice has been going unheard. From simple items such as potholes in the road, trash collection, and snow removal. I want to make the small voice the priority!
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I know Sturgis. Living here my entire life, I know both the older, and younger generations. I hear their voices. I have studied legal and finances. I am a quick study, and learning is a hobby of mine. More so, my morals and ethical beliefs. I want to support both citizens and businesses of Sturgis, and that needs to be done in a fair, unbiased manner.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have started safety councils at two of my jobs over the past ten years. Though not elected because I started them, they have turned into volunteer/elected roles since. Those safety councils are still going strong.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Personally I have attended about 8 to 10. Though through their live streaming, I have been able to view a majority of them.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I follow the Pioneer online. I prefer my news delivered electronically to help reduce waste where I can.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Besides the current hot topics about our form of government, or the lake idea, I personally would like to see us develop more business in Sturgis. Talking to the owner of the new car wash off of Anna Street, he expressed how much easier it was to build and develop in Sturgis compared to surrounding towns. That makes me proud to hear. I want more stories like that.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Keeping up to date on various state and federal grants is important, to be able to offer individuals to help move into our communities and create business opportunities. That is just one small step to help with my goal of bringing local business back to Sturgis.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
We have many great opportunities and projects going for Sturgis. I love that we have so many parks we can visit, the amazing trails right outside our backdoors, and a larger youth population than when I was growing up here. I want to retain that by focusing our efforts on the issues that will make people WANT to stay here. By promoting local business growth, and helping keep taxes down, I believe Sturgis will continue to flourish.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
Communication between city and citizens. I believe it can be intimidating to reach out to your local government your first few times. We should make it easier for people to be involved in decisions and discussions that involve their town. If someone is having an issue, or has a suggestion as that what can make our town thrive, I don’t want them to be put on the back burner .
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I just want to serve my community. I want to give the citizens something to show with the money we make from the rally. Otherwise, I want someone in office who has passion, and is not afraid to stand up when something is wrong. I want someone who will see all sides of an issue and make the best, informed decision possible. I am not afraid to ask questions. With that, I feel I will be able to focus on any issue or opportunity that is presented in front of the council and help drive this town in a forward, unified direction.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am brave and fierce. I am not afraid to stand up for those around me who need help. I can not be intimidated into doing anything immoral. I am taking no sides during this election. As long as rules are followed, integrity is upheld, and everyone is treated fairly, I will help steer Sturgis forward. I will make it as easy as possible for my ward to communicate with me, and believe me when I say, your voice matters, more so than my opinion.
Do you believe Sturgis should have a city manager? Why or why not?
At this point in Sturgis’ timeline I do believe we need a city manager, or possibly a city administrator. I lean towards a city manager because of the unique situation Sturgis is in due to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. As I said at the candidate forum, I know this is a controversial topic, but I want to see the evidence both sides submit. Our current manager has done a great job building revenue, but if there has been any wrongdoing, I want the citizens of Sturgis to know about it!
A citizen committee has proposed building a lake instead of an outdoor swimming pool. What are your thoughts on this proposal?
I am all for the idea of offering our citizens all the unique activities that we can. I want something truly unique for Sturgis that will bring people from all over. As for the lake, I like the idea, but I feel we can do better. I want something that can be used more than a few months out of the year. Also the liability aspect of it does bring some questions. Most of all, a land analysis was done at the old flat track location, but not at the Richard’s property. There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered.
How could increased revenue offset the expenses related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
With proper fiscal responsibility, I believe the Rally can and should always pay for itself, and not need its costs offset by other programs. For example: Surrounding towns for miles benefit off the Rally. Sturgis flips the bill, and they prosper. I feel one reason people travel to surrounding areas is because too much of the Rally has been commercialized to attempt to make a profit. Is it better for one vendor to pay $1000 for a vendor’s license, or four pay $500 each? By not focusing as much on maximizing revenue, we can focus on bringing in more businesses, and in return, bringing in more customers, and achieving higher revenue.
