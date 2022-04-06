Meet the candidates: Sturgis Ward 1

STURGIS — Sturgis residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect a candidate for Sturgis City Council Ward 1. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the two individuals vying for the position, which carries a three-year term. The candidates’ answers for the council are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Brenda Vasketz
Name and what do you do for a living?
Brenda Vasknetz, office manager at Baseline Surveying, Inc.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Because I’ve listened to many residents, business owners and developers share their experiences with city staff or watched their concerns discarded during city council meetings. The concept that public officials are there to serve you has been lost. We need management that actually live and are invested in our community. Employees, business owners or residents; people just want to be treated fairly and equally, we need leaders who care and can actually bring solutions instead of frustrations or negative experiences. I am approachable, willing to listen and genuinely care about people.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have 27 years’ experience and understand the city’s daily operations, having spent several years working in the Water and Engineering Departments, a Deputy Finance Officer, ending as the Rally & Events Director where I worked closely with the Police & Fire & Emergency Services, Parks, Liquor Store, Community Center, Planning & Zoning, HR, and Public Works Staff, these departments were monumental in assisting with executing the rally operations and other events I was responsible for. I know the history of Sturgis city government and have developed a broad knowledge of how the city functions and operates.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
In my capacity as the Rally and Events Director through the 75th Anniversary, I participated in the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program, sat on the Board of Directors for Black Hills Badlands Tourism Association, worked closely with other community directors at the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum, Chamber and Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, participated in Future Sturgis and lead the Tourism Initiative. I also worked with the Downtown Bid District, Downtown Beautification Committee, Sculpture Walk and other various non-profits, assisting with fundraising events or community events.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended several city council meetings specific to the recent petitions in relation to the city forced annexation on the Jack Pine Gypsies property, the petition to Save the Marcotte Recreational Property from a housing development and currently the petition to Change the Form of Government. When not in attendance I do watch the Facebook Live Stream and have been reading the transcripts posted on SturgisListens.com.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I do not subscribe to any newspapers. I receive daily news posts on social media. I know I really enjoyed and miss having a local Sturgis paper, highlighting the council meetings, school recognitions, event happenings, the monthly Police Department Stats and obituaries. I felt like it kept me in touch with what was really happening in the county, city and school districts meetings, functions and activities. As I have listened to the seniors in this community, they really miss having the local paper, I would love to work towards getting that back in place again.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
For Ward 1 Residents it’s taking care of what we have and public safety for the residents on the northside of Bear Butte Creek. The crossings need replaced to assist emergency services with quicker response time. There have been several explosive fires, a shooting, a high-speed chase where the suspect drove off the creek embankment landing in the bottom of the creek, then fled into residents’ homes in search of weapons. We need our additional accesses out of this area replaced immediately. Our kids need sidewalks to ride their bikes and walk safely through our neighbor hoods.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
The city staff claim FEMA is the hold up. I will review the communication stream that has taken place between the two entities. Many residents don’t understand why the crossings at the city park were replaced without FEMA involvement. I will find out why. There is no reason the residents in Ward 1 should have to wait any longer to getting the crossings back, especially if we are in the best financial position we have ever been, according to staff.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
What is working for our community is the loyal, ethical, dedicated employees and volunteers that have invested themselves in serving this community, raising their families here and that have a heart to serve. I have worked with many dedicated employees and elected officials over the years. There was a time when the city employees were a family unit, they cared about each other and their families. The employees are the core of your organization and with experienced leadership, this core can become even stronger, making our town better.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
Implement fair policy in elections to protect the employees and the candidates, this would ensure a fair election process. If the city’s personnel policy lined up with the State’s Statue SDCL 9-10-17, this would have prevented an investigation and possibly corrupted the election. I would also like a policy established when redistricting Wards, that it does not happen prior to the election. This caused campaign challenges for candidates, not having access to the voter registration list until last week and there are still residents who were moved to another Ward that have not been notified yet.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Better communication flows between the council and residents, easier process when requesting public records, public profit and loss reports on all city supported events, fair bid process, and to get back to the basics and take care of what we have.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I will stand up for my ethical values on the city council. I have never in my past capacity as a city employee ever used my position for my own personal gain and have never had a conflict of interest in whatever I have done for the city. When elected I will promise to keep these values. I fully support and feel it is in the best interest of the city to adopt and abide by a code of ethics for the city council and staff. I believe in accountability, fiscal responsibility, open government, trust, and integrity.
Do you believe Sturgis should have a city manager? Why or why not?
I believe we need an operations manager or administrator. The current city ordinance Title 7 – City Government gives one employee to much power and control, removing authority from the mayor and council. The administrator should not be the one telling the elected officials what they can and can’t do. This ordinance should be revamped, I feel the council needs to be more involved with the daily operations of the city. With my experience and knowledge, I can lead us through this transition.
A citizen committee has proposed building a lake instead of an outdoor swimming pool. What are your thoughts on this proposal?
The city took a poll of the residents and they want an outdoor swimming pool/splash park. In listening to many of the residents, the financial risk to build the lake, the operational and maintenance costs are under estimated and no guaranteed return on the taxpayer’s investment. A fair process is to let the citizens vote on the proposed lake. There are many seniors in this community on fixed incomes and are impacted by the city’s recent projects that have added surcharges on the monthly utility bills, they are fearful this project would be the same.
How could increased revenue offset the expenses related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
Having been the SMR Director and responsible for revenue growth, I know first-hand the potential the city has to bring in so many financial and in-kind benefits to this community. I have watched the revenue streams decrease since 2015 and too many vendors leave Sturgis because of their experience with the city. I know the expenses and the revenue streams and the possibilities for tangible benefits for the residents. We just need people in place that understand the motorcycle industry and the value of retaining these valuable relationships.
Mike Bachand
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Mike Bachand, I’m retired, and I have enjoyed a diversified career. I served in the USAF for 4 years & served an additional 24 years (full-time) in the Army National Guard retiring in 2002 as a Lieutenant Colonel (LTC). I have always been involved in the agricultural community in association with my family’s Farm & Ranch. As a result of a medical condition, my wife and I moved from the ranch to Sturgis in 2012 and was elected to the City Council in 2013 and over the last nine years I have served the residents of Sturgis with truth, honor, & dedication.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am driven to make things better than I found it. For 3 terms, I’ve supported a policy of openness with the public. I promote the open-book policy and believe it strengthens our public relationships and promotes an increased confidently level with the public. My intent is to promote communications between the city and our residents. It’s the questions and dialog that is foremost in my analysis which guides me through my council reviews, committee duties, and the thought process all of which drives my decision-making as a representative of the people.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have been a member of various levels of committees in my career,
In the late 80s, I sat on Senator Steve Cutlers agriculture property tax committee. I had returned from the service and was involved in farming and ranching. The purpose of the committee was to collect and analyze the property tax formulas pertaining to agricultural lands.
I have also set on many Army National Guard national committee’s in support. of automation infrastructure, Communications, and the preparation of documents for the military oversight committees regarding funding requirements for NG automation & communications upgrades. 09
I have been a member of the city councils Infrastructure Advisory Committee, Legal & Finance, Rally & Events.
Senior Center Boards, Planning & Zoning, & Parks.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I believe my military, city council, & community services experiences speak for themselves – I have the experience needed to promote the city in the future.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
In 2021, I attended every council meeting, 24.
My official city career total on April 18, 2022, will be 216 city Council meetings. and well over 100 city committee meetings
Hundreds of community support meetings (chamber, senior center, parks, & other events, Ag Banquets, sponsored fund raisers, etc.)
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Sorry, I do not. I did subscribe for a period, but my subscription has lapsed. I would love to get your E-edition, would I be eligible for a senior citizen or elected official discount?
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Main Street Storefronts, I see the lack of open storefronts in downtown Sturgis as a major concern for the city and our residences. We are losing large amounts of sales tax revenue to neighboring communities that should be supplementing city coffers. In the past, we’ve partnered with SEDC & the Chamber of Commerce, but our efforts have been thwarted and a solution has been elusive.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I’m of the opinion that we, the city, should be able to set operational parameters (the number of business days) to be open annually before you can get a business license to operate during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
The management of personnel and staff training is paramount for bolstering department efficiencies. Therefore, I fully support the City Manager with a Mayoral form government!
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
Continue to hold ourselves and our employees responsible to the public!
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
The professionalism of the city staff and the can-do attitude that is exhibited daily is key to our image that coupled with the respect that is shown to the public by our employees.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Take care of city business. Its not going away so we best be ready for more development, increased commerce, and the city issues that come with it.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I’m a nice guy, really!
I was raised with strong family values.
I’m honest and straight forward.
I have the habit of saying exactly what I think, REALLY!
And - I am really a nice guy, just don’t ask the wife!
Do you believe Sturgis should have a city manager? Why or why not?
Yes, I fully support the position of City Manager.
A City Manager is educated with the skillsets required to manage and operate Municipal Governments. The City Manager is required to have advanced degrees such as a Master of Public Administration (MPA) as a minimum level degree for employment. The individual manager must embody the highest standards of integrity and trustworthiness as well as the experience and professionalism to lead employees and operations with fiscal proficiency, accountability, and transparency.
A citizen committee has proposed building a lake instead of an outdoor swimming pool. What are your thoughts on this proposal?
Yes, I plan on supporting an outdoor water activity, but schools out on that issue until the city elections are over and a City Council is reconvened for New Business. Sorry, but that’s all I’ll say until after the election!
How could increase revenue offset the expenses related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
I’ll start with a question: Is AMAZON relocating to Sturgis?
If so, no-one told me, and I’d like to know!
The only way the city could offset the income of the rally is to steal it. The rally will come hell or high water and we’d better be ready for it, or we’ll be buried in garbage.
Thank you for allowing me to be your Council Ward 1 Representative, I hope to serve you in the future. Vote - Mike
