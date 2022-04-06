Meet the candidates: Sturgis Mayor

STURGIS — Sturgis residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect a candidate for Sturgis Mayor. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the two individuals vying for the position, which carries a three-year term. The candidates’ answers for mayor are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Mark C. Carstensen
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Mark C. Carstensen and I manage an independent car dealership.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I was raised in Sturgis and have lived in Sturgis for nearly 40 years. My desire to serve as the Mayor of Sturgis began its roots in the early 90s when I attended Boys State and felt the excitement and intrigue of what our system and democracy had to offer. Upon returning to Sturgis after college and planning to make Sturgis my permanent home, I saw an opportunity to be a part of the Council. Ever since then, I have had a passion to continue to be a leader in Sturgis and strive to continue in the direction we are headed.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I believe my qualification is evidenced through my history of service in the office of city council and mayor.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have been in public office since 2010. I have served on numerous boards which include Sturgis Economic Developement Corporation, Municipal Utility Board, Downtown Revitilazion Board, Prarie Hills Transit Board. This is not an extensive list, but I would like to make the point that over the years of serving in our community I believe I have been a part of many successes that are facilitated and supported by the partners and organizations that work to make our community better, which includes many people volunteering their time and working hard to make Sturgis a better place.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have been present and was the Chair of every City Council meeting in the last year.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I do not subscribe to any newspaper. I do reference the web page to look at community news. I think Black Hills Pioneer does a fine job covering the entire area but do think it is difficult to give each community 100% coverage.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Housing is a great need in our community. The two way street of communication needs to be addressed. Fort Meade is a new battle recently added to the list. Continuing to improve quality of life and recreation opportunities is also important.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
All types of housing need to be added to our community. As we continue to partner with developers we make sure all types of housing are added, transitional to assisted living and everything in between. City Council is always trying to improve our connectivity to our citizens, a new meeting management platform has just been launched. We have added call in numbers to listen to meetings live. I plan on working with the new Director at Ft. Meade. The city plans on working hard to prove the need for it to remain, but if worst case scenario does happen I will work to be part of the solution of its future use.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Generally speaking our growth in so many sectors and our efficiencies gained have more people and entities paying the same cost for our city to function, and that is a wonderful thing. We have all kinds of new infrastructure while maintaining a lower cost of living compared to our surrounding communities. We have to continue to plan for our future growth and needs in order to remain financially strong.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected as mayor?
I believe we have to continue under the structure where Council employs a trained professional to manage the day to day operations of the city. The track record of this structure is seen in the dramatic positive changes we have seen in our town over the last decade. There is always room for improvement and I plan on making committees stronger as the wheels of the machine turn and ultimately are brought to Council for a decision.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I hope to continue on the path where our events are welcoming and helpful to our community. I hope to continue to focus on quality of life and recreational improvements. I plan for the town to continue to have residential, commercial, industrial, and retail growth, and to continue to have events and facilities that uphold the best possible quality of life.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am a God fearing husband, father, business manager, and public official and I truly have the betterment of Sturgis in my heart.
Do you believe Sturgis should have a city manager? Why or why not?
I believe that yes, the City of Sturgis should have a City Manager. Everyone who is up for election has been in agreement that the city should have a trained, educated, and experienced professional handling the day to day operations. The City Manager is employed by the City Council and has a better distribution of power versus having a City Administrator who is appointed solely by the Mayor. The long term planning and institutional knowledge is needed and the manager structure works better.
A citizen committee has proposed building a lake instead of an outdoor swimming pool. What are your thoughts on this proposal?
I believe that the aquatics park is a wonderful proposal. Over nearly two years the process has come to what I believe is the pursuit of a project that will define and enhance our community greatly. The aquatics park will bring recreation opportunities to citizens and visitors alike, while creating much needed connectivity and trail access improvements. The exact direction of the structure of the costs and revenues is still being developed; the cost to the citizens should be as minimal as possible, including the development costs and the costs for citizens to use the aquatics park.
How could increased revenue offset the expenses related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
In the past the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally had been a financial cost to the citizens of Sturgis; that has dramatically changed. Since the 2015 Rally over a million dollars has been returned to the citizens of Sturgis annually. Additionally, the revenue stream includes increased sales tax collections. This allows Council to make decisions to lower the mill levy on property taxes and build new projects without financing. The city of Sturgis is improved because of the Rally and we must continue to facilitate partnerships in order to make the Rally successful for our visitors and our citizens.
Tammy Bohn
Name and what do you do for a living?
Tammy Bohn, self-employed, co-owner of Sturgis Guns, Sturgis U-Haul, Sturgis Shipping and Sturgis Storage Sheds.
What motivated you to run for this office?
How the city handled our petition with 900 signatures allowing the residents to vote on the form of government. Two burglaries and vandalism at our business. Customers and residents voicing their frustrations of lack of accountability and transparency with Mayor, Council and City Management. Wasteful city spending. Increased taxes and utility bills. Reviewing the city’s financial statements from 2003 - 2020. The attempt at force annexation of Jack Pine Gypsies and Buffalo Chip. Lack-luster ROI of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The plan to turn the historic Sturgis Fairgrounds and ½ mile into a housing development or waterpark. So much more.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am a registered voter, I live in the City of Sturgis, I care about the residents of Sturgis. I desire to help make our city a better place for ALL to live and work. I have an extensive background in business and a non-stop work ethic. I will listen to residents and act on their direction. I am a team player.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Elected offices are NOT synonymous with Leadership. Being a leader in business, making payroll, balancing debits and credits, understanding customers service, marketing, economic demands, work force, strategic planning, etc. are much more important. Career government officials and politicians do not worry where the next dollar comes from or how its spent. Their cash flow comes from the taxpayers. If they spend too much, they increase our taxes, issue TIFs or bonds, increase our debt. As a business leader wanting to serve the public as Mayor, I respect every taxpayer dollar and will strive to spend and invest it wisely.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Several, plus I watch the Facebook Live videos. I also transcribe each meeting with Sonix.ai. which allows the meeting to be re-read for a full understanding of what was said and acted upon. Residents have noticed the current Mayor and Council like to “hide” behind Executive Session. This needs to be addressed. As Mayor, I want the agendas published at least 10 days prior to the meeting. State statue indicates it is to be published a MINIMUM of 24 hours, that doesn’t mean we can’t publish it 10 days out, giving our residents ample time to plan and research.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I do not subscribe, but purchase from one of our Sturgis businesses who carry it. I also follow the Facebook Page. Many Sturgis residents want a newspaper that is solely dedicated to Sturgis that covers more of our local news and events.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Public safety; properly funded police department. Unsafe homes and business are worthless. The inability to retain our officers, and equip them with the necessary tools, will result in devaluation. Balancing the budget and sticking to it. Ketel Thorstenson’s financial statements/auditors report indicate the City continues to have budgetary overdrafts in violation of SD Codified Law 9-21-9. The city was cited each between 2007 through 2020, except for 2016. As of 2020 the city owed $2.6 million and will pay $6.4 million in interest. Transparency and accountability with our government will start to rectify a list of issues.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Stop spending taxpayer funds on unnecessary projects. Review current budgets and expenses. Let private sector do the developing and capitalism focus on progression. Maintain what we have. Go back to the basics – Public safety and infrastructure. We are all experiencing inflation, higher cost of living, shortages in supplies, etc. now is not the time to be spending. We need to evaluate costs and risks. We must plan accordingly for the future.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
The dedication and work ethic of many of the city employees, concerned citizens and businesses. They are what make Sturgis a great community. If we strive to listen and act accordingly to their voices, we will continue to progress.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected as mayor?
Transparency at ALL levels of the City Government.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Whatever is priority to God and the residents of Sturgis. I will work for them.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I care deeply about the residents of Sturgis and will do whatever I can to make our city the best it can be.
Do you believe Sturgis should have a city manager? Why or why not?
Sturgis needs professional management. I would prefer a City Administrator. A City Manager has unchecked power with an inefficient Mayor and Council. With a City Administrator, if the people are not happy, they can vote out the mayor every three years and change the City Administrator. There are only 3 cities in South Dakota with a City Manager; Brookings, Vermillion, and Sturgis. If it was a popular form of government, there would be more.
A citizen committee has proposed building a lake instead of an outdoor swimming pool. What are your thoughts on this proposal?
The City is NOT a developer and should not be involved with this other than to enforce ordinances and give input. The Mayor and Council recently voted to spend an additional $12.6 million dollars on this project which will include housing, etc. Many of the residents to not want this. It will most likely go to a petition and vote.
How could increased revenue offset the expenses related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
Is there a current plan to increase revenue? What are the current expenses? Are we getting a return on investment? This needs to be addressed and transparent. The City is in direct competition with citizens and property owners. The City rents our city parking lots and other private properties to host vendors, thus competing with private sector. Having owned a successful motorcycle dealership, I know the motorcycle industry. The rally will continue to spread to other cities in the Blackhills; Sturgis will continue to lose revenue and market share unless we start addressing its needs successfully.
