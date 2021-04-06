Meet the candidates: Spearfish Ward 2

SPEARFISH — Residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 13 to elect candidates for the Spearfish Ward 2. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for one position, which carries a three-year term. The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length. The answers are below.
Rob Herrmann
This candidate did turn in a profile, but has since told the Pioneer that he is no longer seeking re-election, nor does he have any intention of serving once his current term expires should he win the election. By state law, his name will remain on the ballot.
Drew Dutton
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Drew Dutton. I manage Artifacts Antiques and Art located downtown Spearfish, as well as own and operate a DJ and event service called Liquorish Entertainment.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have lived in Spearfish for 24 years. I have a deep love for this beautiful community and want to get involved in our local government and decision making. As we continue to grow, I think it is highly important to remember the things that make our town so attractive, and to not let those things be tossed to the wayside as we expand. People under the age of 30 years old make up a large percentage of our population. I think it is important to have someone to represent their voice.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am a Black Hills State University graduate with a degree in Mass Communications and Multimedia. This knowledge will enable me to provide extra value to the community. I have the time to put my full attention into this position, as well as the interest to do so. I grew up here and will truly be your local voice and representation. I manage a business in our city’s downtown core. I would like to make other business owners’ voices heard and considered. We have a thriving downtown and I would love to see it continually grow and improve.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I currently have not held a position that fits under these descriptions, however, I think local government is the perfect place to get my start. Decisions made at a local level are the ones that directly affect us the most.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have not physically attended any meetings within the last year, but have continued to watch the live feeds, as well as stay up to date on the agendas and minutes. I think the recent upgrades made regarding the video feeds have been extremely imperative to giving the public proper access to what is going on within our local government.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
I think a public parking garage is becoming necessary for our downtown area. We want to encourage people to spend time in our downtown core. It helps stimulate our entire community. I also think it is crucial to attract young families to stay and move here. We want to ensure our town keeps growing and thriving.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I would encourage the city to divert funding for acquisition of a downtown location to construct a parking garage. Start with a few levels and expand upward as needed. As for keeping young families here, we should keep expanding on our already wonderful park systems and pathways. There are so many outdoor activities to keep our community healthy and happy. Let’s keep that up! Supporting more affordable housing and attracting new businesses that pay sustainable wages is critical for our continued growth.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
We have put a lot of work into beautifying our town over the last decade, and I would like to see that continue. People come visit us from all over for our scenic views and appearance. I think we should continue to beautify our town with more botanical art installations. We have an extremely creative community and I think that keeping our town inspiring is key.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
I want to encourage the public to voice their opinions and concerns more. I see myself as someone who is very approachable and willing to hear them out. If you have any comments, just reach out. I’d love to talk through them with you.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
One of my main goals running for city council is to raise more awareness of local elections. I have been shocked at the numbers of voter turnout in the past. I think encouraging more people to get involved in the community will help stir up more ideas and input to help make our already fantastic city even better. I would also really like to see the bike path be expanded into Green Acres and Mountain Shadows. We will need to focus on how to connect the new Sky Ridge development into the path system as well.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have a lot of respect for the City of Spearfish, and all that it has done for it’s citizens. We are all truly blessed to live in such an amazing area of the world. I’m very excited for the chance to be involved in the future of what happens here. Let’s keep this good thing we have going!
The Sky Ridge housing development lots were spoken for quickly and the city even expanded Phase 1. Should the city hasten the development of Phase 2 or other phases? Why or why not?
Phase 1 filling up so quickly is an obvious indication that there is a big need for affordable housing in Spearfish. I believe that the city should get Phase 2 going quickly, but in a fiscally reasonable manner. The way housing values have increased recently makes it hard for working families to be able to afford to live here. They are the backbone of our community and we want to make properties available for them so that they stick around and continue to make Spearfish the great place that it is.
How can the city best promote the new sports complex to state and regional tournaments?
I think a large multimedia campaign should be run to gather more awareness that it is being constructed, as well as continued through the completion of the project. I believe once it is finished Spearfish should put together some annual tournaments and host them. Once people see how beautiful our facilities are, and how well they are run, the awareness will really gain traction. This will lead to hosting more events. We should also reach out now to state tournament organizers to get on their list for future tournaments.
With new housing developments coming online – Sky Ridge, Miller Ranch, Countryside, etc., does Spearfish need to expand roads or streets to accommodate the increased traffic?
A traffic study should be conducted to determine if turning lanes would be a necessary addition to Colorado Boulevard due to increased traffic from the new developments. I think more attention also needs to be focused on how new street construction designs will interact with snow removal effectiveness. We have been known to receive some pretty intense snowfall at times, and it’s good to be prepared for these storms when they occur.
Scott Hourigan
Name and what do you do for a living?
Scott Hourigan
Doctor of Chiropractic
What motivated you to run for this office?
It was time for me to step up and get involved to give back to this great community.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have been on board positions of four non-profit organizations, have led a booming small business in Spearfish for 21 years that was recognized as a rising star in the community of Spearfish by the Spearfish Economic Development and I have been active in our community since we have lived here.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Member and president of the Spearfish Optimist Club
Member of the Leadership Spearfish Program
Long-time member of Spearfish Chamber and Spearfish Economic Development
Board Positions of four different non-profit organizations
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
one
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
no
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Consistent management of growth and promotion of small businesses. I feel it is in the best interest of us a city to respect each other and operate in the freedoms that were set before us. We must always listen to what the people want and manage the hard earned tax dollars with the utmost respect.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I believe it is the job of the council to listen to the people of Spearfish, work hard to look at the facts and data and ultimately work as a team to promote small businesses and freedom.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
I believe the fact that Spearfish is located in western SD and on the edge of the beautiful Black Hills is what attracts people to the area. Our lower taxes, promotion of growth and culture while still maintaining traditional values is what we must preserve because I believe this is what attracts people here.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
I will take a conservative, logical approach to the issues that arise and will always speak on behalf of the small businesses and the freedom that they possess.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I will continue to encourage a sense of unity within the leadership of the council and mayor and the amazing paid officials that are in the daily grind of operating a municipality like Spearfish.
What else do you want people to know about you?
These four things are true with me:
1) I will always respect your freedom first.
2) I will stand up for traditional values.
3) I will support small businesses as the backbone of Spearfish and our great Nation.
4) I will continue to develop our outdoor opportunities for the future.
The Sky Ridge housing development lots were spoken for quickly and the city even expanded Phase 1. Should the city hasten the development of Phase 2 or other phases? Why or why not?
No we should not act in hast but recognize that growth is inevitable and promote growth as strategic and keep the best interest of the current tax paying citizens in mind.
How can the city best promote the new sports complex to state and regional tournaments?
Spearfish alone will promote itself with a beautiful facility and adequate lodging for the participants of the tournaments and we can sell the idea of a sports complex from a tax revenue side for the City of Spearfish and its citizens.
With new housing developments coming online – Sky Ridge, Miller Ranch, Countryside, etc., does Spearfish need to expand roads or streets to accommodate the increased traffic?
Yes again growth has to be planned out, not taken lightly and as we see traffic patterns change and increase we as the elected officials will listen to the concerns of the people and ensure that our streets are taken care of and safe.
