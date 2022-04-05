Meet the candidates: Spearfish Ward 2

SPEARFISH — Spearfish residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect a candidate to one open Spearfish City Council Ward 2 position. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the three individuals vying for the positions, which carry a three-year term. The candidates’ answers for the council are published below as received. The three candidates running for the council are also printed below. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Gabe Bell
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Gabe Bell and I’m the Director of Sales and Business Development for Joynd LLC. We are an enterprise HR technology company that provides integrations-as-a-service to companies across the globe.
What motivated you to run for this office?
We left Pennsylvania after we grew tired of watching our freedoms get whittled away - we wanted to be where our kids could have normal childhoods and be done with all the nonsense. We’re so glad to have found Spearfish - this is a sacred place to us. That said, I’ve learned how important local politics are and how fragile and fleeting our freedoms can be.
I’m running in Ward 2 because I want to make sure what happened to the place I loved in PA never happens in this special town.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
The level of spending and government creep here in Spearfish requires a fresh set of eyes and a fresh perspective and someone that’s not afraid to ask hard questions. I’ll ask those questions. I’ll be a steward of your tax dollars and your resources. And I’ll say no. It is your money after all.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I’ve spent my entire career in the private sector and in enterprise sales roles. It’s a no-nonsense job where you have to deliver results and justify every dollar you’re asking a business to spend. I plan to take that same approach in city government - I’ll be a custodian of our tax dollars and ensure we only spend what’s needed for essential operations.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I’ve been attending them regularly since August of 2021. My guess is I’ve attended ~12. For any that I’ve missed, I’ve read the agenda and minutes following the meeting.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes, I love reading our local paper. Although, I have to battle my 10-year-old daughter for who gets to read it first since she’s an avid reader of the comics.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Right-size our city budget. We spent $145,963.47 per day in 2021 and our 2022 budget has roughly a $4M deficit. I want to take a hard look at any scheme that goes outside our core mission.
Nurture and protect main street businesses.
Our downtown is what it is because of locally owned businesses; they’re what make this place special. They need to have a fair shot at turning a profit as they compete against global corporations and national chains. I’d love to explore if there’s a way to eliminate our 2% sales tax and 1% hospitality tax for any business headquartered here.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Anytime there’s a request before council for more spending we need to ask some questions:
Is there actually a problem?
If so, is there a private sector solution?
If not, does the public want us to spend their money on this problem and does our solution actually solve it?
For locally owned businesses, I’m a proponent of the free-market. Let’s reduce their tax burden and get out of the way. This is America, after all.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
I love our parks and green spaces and the bike path. I love how our community enjoys the outdoors and the natural beauty of Spearfish and was thrilled to see that Johanna Meier Della Vecchia is preserving the 800-acre Oak Hills Ranch property. I hope other landowners follow her example.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
I want Spearfish to be the example in this country of how efficient and transparent local government should operate: provide essential services, conserve our natural resources, and minimize the tax dollars we need from our residents and businesses to operate.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
We need to get our spending under control and stop swiping the taxpayer credit card every time we think there’s a problem only the government can solve. There’s no end to the creative ideas that emerge when it comes to spending other people’s money. Unfortunately, many of the activities we’re involved in are mortgaging our children’s future and are not the proper role for government, and that’s not right.
What else do you want people to know about you?
If elected, I will be donating my salary back to the community and declining any of the perks that come with the job. I’m a big believer in putting skin in the game. I want to put my money where my mouth is when it comes to being a steward of taxpayer money and responsible spending.
With new housing developments coming online – Sky Ridge, Miller Ranch, Countryside, etc., does Spearfish need to expand roads or streets to accommodate the increased traffic?
The city council should host a public meeting on this issue so we can hear from residents and make informed decisions. Efficient and adequate infrastructure to handle traffic for our citizens is an essential function of government. It should be prioritized if need be. That is why we must be very careful about what we choose to spend money on.
With housing and land prices skyrocketing, how can the city balance the growth while ensuring there is adequate, affordable housing for the workforce?
My views are best summarized by concurrent resolution HCR6002, Recommending private sector housing solutions, which passed this year in the SD House and Senate. The final paragraph reads: “the legislature encourages the free market system, in conjunction with an active reduction in governmental burden, as the most effective solution to meet the need for affordable and sustainable workforce housing in South Dakota.” Housing should be built by the private sector concurrent with smart tax and zoning policies to encourage construction in certain areas and discourage it in others. I do not want to see the government usurp the housing market.
How should the city balance the dramatic increase in new residents with maintaining its green spaces and open lands?
I don’t think any of us wants to see the Black Hills paved over and covered with endless housing developments or chain store strip malls. Not all open land should be developed. This can be accomplished with smart tax policy and zoning along with comprehensive planning that sets our priorities for development and green space ahead of time and thereafter requires new development proposals to fit within those priorities.
Larry Klarenbeek
Name and what do you do for a living?
Larry Klarenbeek.
Before retirement – I was a CFO of multiple Not-For-Profit corporations and facilities and as Vice President of Operations I oversaw multiple facilities. The combined years of healthcare total 36 years
Semi-retired – Part Time employee at Spearfish Economic Development currently.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Currently Serving and am honored to serve. I love Spearfish and want to continue to play a part in its ongoing success. So, in summary, we work to maintain our small-town values. “Great place, great people””
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
My years on the city council have been of great value toward continued service; plus my career in Administration and Finance has helped with knowledge for the varied aspects of city decision making and policy.
My years of experience on the Legal and Finance, personnel committee, subcommittee of the strategic plan, Colorado Boulevard study group and the Sky Ridge project are all helpful toward background knowledge into the future.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
When I retired from Healthcare Administration, my position was VP of operations with various facilities. As to Board of Directors positions, I serve on the Spearfish Ambulance Board., Library Board., Kiwanis Board., city representative on the High Plains Western Heritage Center Board, past President of Northern Hills Investment Club and professional organizations boards including officer positions with them.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Given my current seat on the city council; I strive to make most all the meetings and have actively participated in a variety of working groups ranging from human resources to roads / infastructure.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes, it is great to have a local paper available.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Keep streets /roads as a high priority
Keep infrastructure as another high goal for meeting the increased needs sewer, water and the other basic services as we continue to grow
Never forget that all departments of the city are important to balance all their needs and priorities well
Strive to communicate how property tax are computed and that Spearfish’s Mill Levy is well below the other Lawrence County communities.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Be attentive and a good listener to the needs as presented by the department heads and managers along with finding the appropriate resources and funding as needed. Also, to welcome questions and feedback from Ward 2 and others; including past leaders.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
As I have shared in the past, we are not broken due to skilled and talented employees of our city. Also, we need to recognize the volunteerism and contributions of each and every organization that truly makes a difference toward a consistent good direction for our community. Volunteerism and generosity of our citizens is truly a valued trait of this community.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city council?
Respect the organizational chart (chain of command) and keep a good teamwork between the council and the city staff. We respect each other as independent thinkers and maintain a professional relationship regardless of any disagreement.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I hope and pray for wisdom necessary for successful meetings and decisions as we meet our strategic plan which includes meeting the needs of citizens and business to the best of our ability.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have a philosophy of “trust but verify” approach to things
I generally have a guarded belief that we can always be better no matter what
My wife Sandy and I have lived in Spearfish for over 40 year and are proud to have raised our children in this wonderful community.
With new housing developments coming online – Sky Ridge, Miller Ranch, Countryside, etc., does Spearfish need to expand roads or streets to accommodate the increased traffic?
As in the past; we continue to do traffic studies via the experts at DOT and the engineers. So, yes, widening the Colorado Boulevard in certain areas will be necessary for turning lanes as well as to accommodate the traffic counts
With housing and land prices skyrocketing, how can the city balance the growth while ensuring there is adequate, affordable housing for the workforce?
Spearfish Economic Development, the mayor and city council were visionary in a timely manor to take the step to accomplish the Sky Ridge complex to meet some of this need.
I believe the city has been responsive to these needs especially to do our best to complement the efforts of the developers as they strive to meet the market demand too.
As interest rates rise in the near term; there is potential for the housing market to cool somewhat in the future
However, there may still be a challenge where newcomers choose to pay prices well above list price for properties.
How should the city balance the dramatic increase in new residents with maintaining its green spaces and open lands?
The city has already set the standard for open space required for each development. The Spearfish Parks and Recreation developed the 2022-2032 Master Plan which the city council approved and adopted. This requires a calculation along with a point system for the developers to follow and get approval from the city.
The past city councils along with the current city council are very pro-open space for parks, etc.
The same is true for continued emphasis to grow our rec and bike paths.
