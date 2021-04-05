Meet the candidates: Spearfish School Board

SPEARFISH — Residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 13 to elect candidates for the Spearfish School Board. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for two positions, which carry a three-year term. The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length. The six candidates are below.
Elliott Rayman
Name and what you do for a living:
My name is Elliot Rayman, and I am a Lineman for Butte Electric Cooperative in Spearfish SD.
What motivated you to run for this office:
My wife, Janaye Rayman, and I have lived in this great community for 10 years. Working for the hospital (Janaye) for the Coop (Elliot), and as business owners (Barefoot Fitness). We are proud parents of two girls, Adlee and Quinn. As a young family we have been met with many ups and downs. During the downs, our community wrapped around us like we have lived here for decades! We as a family feel it is time to give back as a service to this great community.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am a husband, father of two, veteran, business owner, and a taxpayer.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held:
The President of the Reserve HOA for two years.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
To prepare kids to be successful and hardworking adults.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Create an emphasis of learning on basic economics such as balanced checkbooks and budgeting. I also believe teaching American History accurately will provide our students with the best resources to advance in their own lives.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I believe in teachers; and I believe in teachers working in person, hands on with students.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to school board?
When difficult situations arise, I will gather all the information available. I will analyze it, and error on the side of freedom.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
To keep kids in school.
What else do you want people to know about you:
We are a God-fearing family; we care about the taxpayer, teacher, student, and family.
Do you support the creation of a career and technical education center in the school district and why?
Yes, Janaye (Radiologic Technician and Business Owner) and I (Power Lineman) support technical education in the community because we have lived and seen the benefits of such education. We need to educate our children to do the jobs needed to keep our community running.
West Elementary School is aging, although currently it is adequate condition. Should the district repair and upgrade it, or rebuild a new facility and why:
Spearfish is growing, and I think we need to account for that. Before any decision is made on renovations or a new building, we need to look at the budget. We also need to look at future growth. When we weigh what the budget and the growth look like, then we can talk about what we need to do with West. Facilities for teachers need to be up to snuff to bring the best out of our students but must also be among reason fiscally with our taxpayers.
Do you believe any specific courses need to be expanded upon to allow for more student participation? Which ones if any:
I do believe that our way of life is expanding into a multi-lingual culture. I do believe our students will strive being fluent in English and Spanish. Especially in a technical career, being fluent in both languages (English and Spanish) will advance our Spartans above all.
I also believe that we need to stress American History as well as world history. I believe without that education our future leaders may make the same mistakes as our world leaders of the past.
Ellen Plocek
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Ellen Plocek. I am a retired teacher and business owner.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am currently on the Spearfish Board of Education. Any excellent organization needs some continuity to continue to be effective. I am the second longest serving member on the board of education.
Why do you feel you are qualified for this position?
As a current one-term member of the board, I understand what has happened in the past, what is currently happening, and what are some of the options for future growth. My background in teaching and business provides knowledge of the problems that the board addresses.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofits have you held?
I have served as vice president and president of the Black Hills Piano Teachers Association and of the American Orff Schulwerk Association. Another leadership position I have held is a 4-H leader. In addition, my masters was in Educational Leadership.
How many of board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
During this past year, I have attended all but two of the board meetings. My other responsibilities are the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education and the Curriculum/Strategic Planning group; of these I attended most of the meetings.
Do you subscribe to your district’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I do subscribe to the Black Hills Pioneer. It keeps me informed of current events within our community.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
The best learning environment is one that is safe and healthy for our students.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
During my term, the board has added a second school resource officer to assist with safety in all the Spearfish schools. This cooperation with the police department has been an effective decision for our students. In the health category, this past year many different steps were taken to keep the students and staff in class for better learning. Another part of the health category that was instituted is the Second Step program which is a social skills program that builds self-esteem.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
First, I believe we have an excellent school staff and administration that are working together to assist students in their growth. Secondly, a strategic plan that was instituted previously has provided goals to obtain definite growth in education. To retain the progress, the administration is hiring well qualified teachers and adding necessary programs to assist in student growth. At the present time, a new strategic plan is being created by teachers, administrators, board members, and some parents; this will create new goals for the next five years.
What is the single most important stance you want take if elected to the school board?
My most important stance would be a well-rounded school where the district offers excellent opportunities in all areas which includes all extra curriculars.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Throughout my life, my personal philosophy has been excellence in learning. That same philosophy carries through with the decisions on the board of education; excellent schools for our students so they may achieve their highest potential.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am a person who is dedicated to serving the school district. Listening is one of my best skills so I appreciate the phone calls and emails that I receive; they assist me in making decisions for the school district.
Do you support the creation of a career and technical education center in the school district and why?
I do support the creation of a career and technical education center that will offer new opportunities to students. One of the goals is to prepare students for the future. The demand for many of these jobs is high and not all students wish to attend college. Hopefully, we can add a National Technical Honor Society to the school for those students who excel in these skills.
West Elementary is aging, although currently it is adequate, should the district repair and upgrade it, or build a new facility, and why?
The board has been studying this issue. The board had a Long-Range Facilities Plan done by the ICS Corporation to find out what each school needed; that allowed us to look and develop our plan for the future. Since ICS’ plan, which stated little growth, Spearfish has added some new subdivisions meaning growth. At this time the board is checking the growth to see whether West Elementary will be repaired or replaced.
Do you believe any courses need to be expanded upon to allow for more student participation? If so, which ones?
The CTE center will be adding new courses. At this time a selection has not been made and research is being done to find the best courses for our district.
Nancy Roberts
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Nancy Roberts and I am a professor at Black Hills State University, teaching classes in Voice and Music Education.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I became interested in running for School Board in 1998 when I wrote a grant that required board approval. I was nervous presenting to the board, but they were so encouraging that it made me wonder what it would be like to be able to one day empower and support other young teachers. I am thrilled about the possibility of serving our community. The people I am meeting as I talk with them about my candidacy makes me realize how fortunate I am to raise my children in a town with a wonderful school system and passionate educators.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have worked in education for nearly thirty years, beginning as a substitute teacher and the director of an after-school program. I then spent seven years as an elementary school music teacher before returning to graduate school and earning a doctorate. I’ve been teaching at Black Hills State University since 2007. Having worked in many different areas of education, I have an understanding of how school administration, budgets and parent communication work.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I am currently the Vice President of the BHSU Faculty Senate. I have also been elected to the Promotion and Tenure Committee, and served as the Administrative Director for the Johanna Meier Opera Theater Summer Institute. On a state level, I have served as the Vice President of the South Dakota Music Teachers National Association and President and State Governor of the South Dakota Chapter of National Association of Teachers of Singing.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, I have not attended any meetings in person in the last year. Additionally, I have been teaching a night class at the BHSU Rapid City campus on Monday nights. When offered and I have been free to do so, I have attended the meetings “virtually”. I make it a point to read all the meeting minutes for those meetings that I am unable to attend.
Do you subscribe to your district’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
While I do not subscribe, I frequently purchase the paper at the grocery store. Additionally, I read the online edition daily. The Black Hills is lucky to have its own independent paper!
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Spearfish is growing. Since the 2010 census, the population has increased by over 13 percent! That exciting growth presents a challenge for the school board. How can we maintain the excellent standard of education in our district? The board will need to decide how to improve them so that they can accommodate our growing student population. We will need to consider classroom sizes, teacher needs and community access.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
As a board member I would be working as part of a team which is governed by the District policy manual, so solutions will be achieved cooperatively. I personally plan to advocate for facility upgrades when needed and for hiring additional staff as the student population demands. One of our priorities moving forward should be to maintain current class sizes, especially in the lower grades. The school board will have to plan for growth while balancing the budget.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I believe that Spearfish Schools have exceptionally qualified and caring teachers. Our teachers need to be listened to, supported and given the resources they need to continue nurturing our children. We need to attract and retain high caliber teachers to assure that our district maintains quality instruction.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to the school board?
My stance is simply that I will approach every decision I make on the School Board using common sense, researching the problem, consulting district policy and listening to school personnel, the community and my fellow board members.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I think that maintaining class size is one of the most important issues facing our district. I would hope to be a strong advocate for keeping the status quo in that area, as well as listening to other needs in the schools and community.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have two children in the district. Grace is in sixth grade and Lucy is in fourth grade. My husband Sean and I are so grateful for the wonderful teachers they have had and have been thrilled with the education they have received. Volunteering in their classrooms and driving on field trips has given me a chance to see first hand how caring and committed the teachers of Spearfish are.
Do you support the creation of a career and technical education center in the school district and why?
Career and Technical Education Centers have some solid advantages including providing more options for students and raising graduation rates. However this program was disbanded in Spearfish because the district did not have the faculty or facilities and especially the budget to maintain it. I would support a return of the program if the district could afford it without sacrificing resources for the arts, our sports teams, or other programs or needs the district has.
West Elementary School is aging, although currently it is in adequate condition. Should the district repair and upgrade it, or build a new facility and why?
An answer to this question without looking at the budget, construction and renovation estimates is impossible. In visiting with teachers at West there are arguments for rebuilding. Asbestos tiles, rooms with no natural light or air circulation and a gym that doubles as a cafeteria are some of the problems that could be eliminated by a rebuild. The health of the HVAC system is also an important budgetary issue. Creekside Elementary has also taught us that traffic flow is a concern. If I am elected I will look forward to hearing more about the options.
Do you believe any specific courses need to be expanded upon to allow for more student participation? Which ones if any?
The middle school offers many popular electives that could be expanded to accommodate more students. The High School students have expressed interest in more classes in life skills (basic financial education, home economics, etc). Parents have mentioned to me that more general health classes would also be welcome.
Daniel Hartman
Name and what do you do for a living?
Daniel Hartman and I am a partner with Wolff’s Plumbing & Heating, Inc. I am also an instructor with the International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials (IAPMO).
What motivated you to run for this office?
For many years our education system has centered around sending high school graduates to four year colleges and universities. I am motivated to get our school system to offer more for the students that do not choose this path.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
As a business owner, I understand the importance of budgeting and responsible spending. With my background, I can offer vast experience with the CTE program expansion within our high school. Having five children in our schools, I can bring valuable insight to the board discussions.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have previously served on the South Dakota State Plumbing Commission for 10 years and I am currently a Zone Director and HVAC Apprentice Contest Chairman for the SD Association of Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Contractors. I have also served as a Board member for the Spearfish Youth Baseball and Softball, Black Hills Lacrosse and Black Hills Youth Football (Spearfish RAMS).
Running for the Spearfish School Board is my first experience with a Public Election. My Plumbing Commission position was appointed by Governor Rounds.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have not attended any school board meetings in person during my candidacy but I do follow the issues at hand through the school website and local news outlets.
Do you subscribe to your district’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes, my wife receives the paper copy and I also read the online version and follow on FaceBook.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
There are many issues affecting Public Education. To put them in order of importance would be a difficult task. The issue I am most passionate about is making sure our students are ready for their next step after graduation. Whether this is college, tech school or starting a career. Our school district has made strides towards this, but still has work to do to meet the needs of all our students.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Spearfish Schools has begun plans of expanding our CTE programs. I believe I can offer valuable knowledge and experience towards the ongoing growth of these programs. I can do this as a school board member and as a participant of the Advisory Committee for the CTE Facility.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I believe our district has done an excellent job at taking care of the safety of our children with the implementation of the Restart plan during the pandemic. Including aiding all of the families in the district to become oriented with distance learning last spring and taking extra steps to get the kids back to school in the fall. The district continues to do a great job with preparing those students who are continuing on to higher education.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to school board?
I would like to see our school district be able to supply the needs of all students. Whether it is college, tech school or career readiness. Our students need to have choices. Having all of their choices presented to them early in their high school years will play a major role in their future.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
If elected, I pledge to collaborate with the other Board members to maintain the level of comfort and safety we currently have in our schools. I also pledge to advocate for an expanded CTE program in Spearfish and to continue to hold on to the current standards of education.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am happily married to my wife Brandy and together we have a blended family with 7 children. Five of those children are in the Spearfish School District; Second Grade to a Senior. My second oldest is a Senior at Bryan College in Tennessee and my oldest is a graduate of Colorado Metro and is pursuing his dream of coaching. I have resided in Spearfish since I was four years old. I graduated from Spearfish High School in 1992. My family is extremely important to me and I’m proud to be a Dad, Step-Dad and Husband. I have always believed that investing in our community is what makes a community strong.
Do you support the creation of a career and technical education center in the school district and why?
Absolutely 100% in support of the creation of the CTE building. As per my previous answers, I believe this is an absolute must and will provide educational opportunities to students that would benefit from this path for their future.
West Elementary School is aging, although currently it is adequate condition. Should the district repair and upgrade it, or build a new facility and why?
West Elementary brings back a lot of memories for me. I attended the school from First grade through Fourth grade. The original school has definitely aged and has had numerous upgrades over the years. I agree the school condition needs to be addressed. Many factors will come in to play to be able to determine remodel vs. new build. The biggest factor for a remodel is where will the students go while the remodel is being completed? The biggest factor for a new build is where will that be? Is there space to build new while still utilizing the current building? The big factor for both will be cost. If elected, I look forward to discussing, strategizing and determining the best plan of action that will meet the needs of our school district.
Do you believe any specific courses need to be expanded upon to allow for more student participation? Which ones if any?
I think we need to expand many aspects of educational offerings for our students. The honor programs, the CTE programs and expanding and improving our extra-curricular activities.
Nathan Hoogshagen
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Nathan Hoogshagen and I am self employed and am also the Executive Director of the Spearfish Downtown Business Association.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I believe one purpose for my life is to help people achieve their goals and be successful. One of the greatest ways for me to do that is to ensure that the students, educators, and administrators of our school district have the tools, leadership, and vision to empower students to succeed in a changing world.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
My business experience and my education have prepared me to get involved in large scale leadership. I have managed an organization that had a budget twice the size of the Spearfish School District, I have successfully run small businesses, I have helped grow a local non-profit to new levels of success, and I have a Masters degree in Strategic Leadership. All of these experiences give me a great set of skills to help guide our District.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I am the Executive Director for the Spearfish Downtown Business Association, a local non-profit that exists to promote Downtown Spearfish as the center for business, arts, and entertainment in the Northern Hills. I am also the President of the Teammates advisory committee and our Homeowners Association President.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended 4 school board meetings in person, 4 additional meetings via zoom, and kept up closely with board members during the COVID restart plan planning sessions as the Downtown Association holds events that potentially affected the restart plan and I wanted to make sure that all our local organizations had a united front in facing the pandemic.
Do you subscribe to your district’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
The most important issues we are facing right now are offering more technical education courses and the facilities required to do so, student enrollment, and continuing to be responsible with the resources we have been given by taxpayers.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
One of the greatest things we can do in the next 3 years is to expand our technical education programs and build a career and technical education center.
We know that there are hundreds of homes that will be added to our community in the coming years. Because of that, we will likely see increasing student enrollment. This will stretch our current facilities and require careful thought and potential expansion to accommodate those new students.
All elected officials need to practice excellent stewardship of taxpayer money. Thankfully, our district already does a great job of managing resources. We can do an even better job through strategically planning how we spend COVID relief funds, and how we approach public and private partnerships.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Right now our district has an EXCELLENT staff at all levels. Thankfully our district leadership has done a great job of balancing pay and benefits so we attract high caliber applicants for open positions. I believe we can continue to recruit the highest caliber educators and administrators to our district through strategic moves within our budget, so we can ensure that the children in our district receive the BEST education possible.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to school board?
I believe that all students, regardless of race, creed, religion, sexual orientation, political affiliation, etc deserve to have the same access to the highest quality education we can provide them. I want voters to know that I will fight to ensure that students have a safe environment in which to learn the skills they will need to succeed when they graduate.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I want to ensure that we get build a Career and Technical Education center, that we expand our technical education offerings, and that we do so while fostering public and private partnerships to ensure that the entire burden of the new facility doesn’t fall on local tax dollars.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I want people to know that I am always accessible. As an elected official I believe that the people I represent deserve access to me. I want people to reach out, ask questions, stay informed, and give me feedback on issues that matter to them. My cell phone number is 605-644-6585. Please reach out with any questions or concerns you have!
Do you support the creation of a career and technical education center in the school district and why?
Yes I do. I believe that our students need to have access to educational opportunities that can gain them access to good paying jobs right out of High School without feeling the need to take on ten of thousands of dollars in debt to attend a traditional university. The Career and Technical Education center would be the single greatest way for us to do that as a district.
West Elementary School is aging, although currently it is adequate condition. Should the district repair and upgrade it, or build a new facility and why?
Right now, I truly feel we do not have enough information to make an informed and responsible decision regarding the fate of West Elementary. Thankfully, we do have some time to see how many families will be moving into our community and how many students will be added to our district. I believe that at least an expansion of West Elementary will be necessary, but we need to wait for more information so we can make sure we are making the best use of taxpayer dollars.
Do you believe any specific courses need to be expanded upon to allow for more student participation? Which ones if any?
I believe that we need to expand the talented and gifted programs to lower grade levels, as well as expanding our technical education programs. We know that students that have access to new and different experiences will excel as they acquire new skills, and giving access to those experiences for younger students is important to me. Again, I believe that technical education programs are our greatest opportunity for growth right now. We need to expand our offerings to give students access to new and more robust programs and experiences.
TJ Ewing
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is TJ Ewing and I am a regional manager for Croell, Inc.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am motivated to run for School Board because I have 3 children in the Spearfish School District, and I am enthusiastic about being more involved.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
Twenty-two years of experience in management has given me the leadership skills necessary to be an integral role on the school board. I have effective listening and communication skills and am very civic- minded. The numerous boards I have served on have given me the knowledge to be an effective teammate on the school board. My K-12 education was achieved in the Spearfish School District. I have much pride for the community as I am a lifelong resident of Spearfish.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have served on multiple committees, including Our Saviors Lutheran Church Council, board member and past president of the South Dakota Ready-Mix Concrete Association, current president of the Wyoming Concrete Association and board member of the Butte/Lawrence County Farm Bureau.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended one in-person school board meeting and have watched several on-line school board meetings.
Do you subscribe to your district’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I am not a subscriber of the Black Hills Pioneer, but I do purchase a copy of it a couple times per week at local service stations.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
It is important to provide adequate infrastructure to educate our children. West elementary is an old, aging facility that needs to be upgraded or rebuilt. This is an issue that needs to be addressed in the very near future. With the influx of children moving into our community, we must provide the needed facilities for our children and teachers to succeed in.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
In order to solve our infrastructure issues, we need to create a strategy that enables us to make the best decisions for our district. This will include the development of a long-term plan and examine the need of rebuilding or replacing facilities to meet our current and future needs.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I believe our staff and teachers make our district great. They have helped to mold our children into great contributors of society. I will do all I can to support their efforts in teaching and leading our children.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to school board?
I believe that every taxpayer and student has a voice that deserves to be heard and I will make sure to provide them with that opportunity.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
If elected, I hope to continue to provide our children with the quality education they deserve. I want to progress our districts ability to show academic success by making sure our teachers are given the support and resources they need.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I want a safe place for our kids to grow and learn and want to afford them the same positive experience I had in the Spearfish School District. I am committed to stand by my civic-minded values and to keep the teachers and children’s best interests of upmost importance.
I want to thank all the School Board Candidates for their offers to serve.
Do you support the creation of a career and technical education center in the school district and why?
I believe there are many available opportunities to further our student’s education by creating a career and technical education center. I would support this opportunity as a mechanism for growth as our students begin to enter the working world.
West Elementary School is aging, although currently it is adequate condition. Should the district repair and upgrade it, or build a new facility and why?
We must consider all options when looking at the aging infrastructure of West Elementary. It is also important to keep in mind the future goals and numbers that we want to achieve with this school.
Do you believe any specific courses need to be expanded upon to allow for more student participation? Which ones if any?
I believe that expanding student’s participation should be considered based on feedback from the teachers.
