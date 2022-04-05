Meet the candidates: Spearfish Mayor

SPEARFISH — Spearfish residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect a candidate for Spearfish Mayor. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the two individuals vying for the positions, which carry a three-year term. The candidates’ answers for the school board are published below as received. The two candidates running for the postion are also printed below. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
James Vande Hey
Name and what do you do for a living?
I’m James Vande Hey, and I currently serve the incredible town of Spearfish as the manager of The UPS Store on Main St. Daily, I see between 100 & 250 people depending on how busy we are, and customers are never afraid to talk to me about their feelings about the city. I hope, should I be elected, to keep that open line of communication and discuss municipal concerns with any and all citizens of our beautiful town.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Getting more involved in local politics is something I had been wanting to do for quite some time, given my passion for public service and my strongly held belief that public spending should be for the public benefit. A few friends approached me earlier this year and asked me to run, knowing that I would offer a fresh perspective in city government. I genuinely want to make a difference in our community and make sure that the voices of working people are represented in our city government. I believe with my experience and my commitment to the issues that matter, I am the best person to serve.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am uniquely qualified for the office of Mayor, firstly, because of my extensive background in customer service, and secondly, because I understand that a mayor needs to represent all citizens, not only the powerful and wealthy. In my opinion, the mayor’s job is to listen and serve the public. I speak to citizens daily at the UPS store, and plan to continue this open communication going forward. I don’t have ties to real estate development or banking; instead I rent in Spearfish and experience the struggles of regular citizens. I believe the Spearfish needs the fresh perspective I offer.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I currently sit on the board of directors for the Artemis House here in Spearfish, which has granted me the opportunity to get involved in improving our community and learn about the concerns and needs of some of our most vulnerable citizens. Though I haven’t held elected public office before, I make up for it with my passion for our community and its people. Spearfish is my home; it’s been my home since I moved here to attend Black Hills State University over a decade ago. I can’t imagine living anywhere else.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Because my work schedule conflicts with the city council meeting times, I have not been able to attend recent meetings. I have, however, gone back and read the minutes to see what is essential for our small town. From reading minutes and speaking to citizens door to door on the campaign trail, I have heard the concerns that public decisions are executed in secret and that our city government is not transparent enough. That is not something I want for Spearfish, and I vow to be open and honest and solicit public input on all city decisions
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I have a subscription to the Black Hills Pioneer; I believe all citizens should do their best to remain informed about what is happening in our society – not only on a national level but also, and more critically, on a local level. While national news outlets often take political sides in covering the news, the Black Hills Pioneer provides news we can trust because it is written by our friends and neighbors. It also makes sure to cover events that directly affect our community.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
It is clear to anyone living in Spearfish that the city is becoming unaffordable for working families. There simply aren’t enough apartments available to rent, housing prices have sky-rocketed, and as a result young families are being pushed out of town and are choosing Belle Fourche or Lead/ Deadwood as more affordable alternatives. Compounding this, daycare access is a major barrier that affects families. Daycares are oversubscribed and it’s impossible to get a spot. Businesses can’t find employees as a result because young people have to leave the workforce when they can’t find daycare. These are major issues that threaten to change the vibrant feel of our community.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
There are several key ways we can make Spearfish more affordable for seniors and young families without spending more tax dollars. By using state and federal grants, I intend to incentivize the development of truly affordable housing - both rentals and single-family homes.
Secondly, I will increase daycare access for families. We can tackle this with private-public partnerships, like using city buildings for daycare or extending the great summer programs the city already offers.
Lastly, I will establish more city supported programs for youth. This includes a permanent skatepark and expanded programs for youth at our rec center and library.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Spearfish is a community blessed with amazing parks, great schools and university, small businesses the community supports, and a vibrant arts and culture scene. However, The things I love about Spearfish need protecting. We must ensure that public spending is always in the public interest and that city dollars are spent in making sure that we can keep the creative, young families that are starting small businesses and running great events for the public can afford to stay here.I plan to retain our thriving downtown by offering support to our downtown businesses and keeping our downtown area clean and beautiful.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected as mayor?
If elected mayor, addressing the housing crisis would be my top priority. I know many people who grew up in Spearfish and love this town, but have been forced to move away, because they simply cannot afford housing in Spearfish. Regular citizens who live and work here deserve to afford housing in this town, as do our senior citizens and young people. If we do nothing, we will continue to lose out on the talents of our community as they move away.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
If elected, I hope to accomplish three main things which I’ve previously mentioned: the implementation of additional daycare centers, incentivization of affordable housing developments, and improving youth program offerings.
What else do you want people to know about you?
The first thing I want the people of Spearfish to know about me is that I’m an incredibly hardworking individual, and beyond that, I care. I care about our seniors, our working families, our young people, and beyond that, I care about our green spaces, our environment, and our businesses. Spearfish is my home and has been since I moved away from my tiny Wisconsin town; I want to stay here and continue contributing to this community. My wife and I want to remain in this town, where we’ve made a life.
With new housing developments coming online – Sky Ridge, Miller Ranch, Countryside, etc., does Spearfish need to expand roads or streets to accommodate the increased traffic?
With new housing developments, there will always be other issues to address: increased traffic, lack of parking, sewer and water capacities, and more. At some point, Spearfish will need to expand roads and streets to accommodate increased traffic; however, at this time, it is up to us to listen to the professionals who work for the city to make appropriate decisions on if and when we expand our roads and streets.
With housing and land prices skyrocketing, how can the city balance the growth while ensuring there is adequate, affordable housing for the workforce?
We need to make sure that when city funds are spent on development, it benefits people who work and live here and not wealthy transplants buying large new homes. I’m part of the workforce in Spearfish, and the reality is that the rent I pay is more than most mortgages. Incentivizing development of rental housing that is truly affordable is a great first step for the city to balance growth. If the city makes use of grants, and partners with civic-minded developers to build apartments in areas already within city limits, we can get affordable housing without wasting tax dollars.
How should the city balance the dramatic increase in new residents with maintaining its green spaces and open lands?
The city absolutely needs to havehas a plan in place to maintain green spaces and open land while it expands. WeThey should continue to reevaluate that plan as we grow to see where we can add in extra green spaces where possible and maintain our current green spaces. Spearfish is fortunate to have wonderful, large, generally well-kept parks, and with a staggering growth of approximately 13% in the last ten years, we need to preserve and add spaces where our citizens can get out and enjoy nature that surrounds us.
John Senden
Name and what do you do for a living?
John Senden. I served as the Community Bank President of Wells Fargo Bank in Spearfish from 1996 to my retirement in November of 2020. I have taught financial classes for budgeting and gaining financial knowledge (Financial Peace University) for 17 years and most recently started a part-time Financial Coaching business. Since retirement, I have continued my volunteer and nonprofit work to stay connected with the people of Spearfish and the needs of our community.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I was asked to consider running for mayor by several different individuals about a year ago. I gave this much thought and at Thanksgiving last year was firmly planning to move forward. The biggest motivation is I really love this wonderful community and am proud to call Spearfish home. When considering running, I thoroughly examined the many aspects of being mayor, the responsibility, the demands of meetings, and forming good decision-making processes. These are all similar aspects of the work I did for years, but it will be a different and rewarding experience.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
My many years in banking and finance have provided me with the experience and background to contribute to the financial aspects of running the city well. Also, I have had years of working for and with many people in a long career. I took good mental notes of who did things well and tried to learn and retain people skills from those I valued most. As important as work history may be, I think equally important is that I have always worked hard at being a good citizen in the communities in which I have called home. In Spearfish I have served on eight different community and non-profit boards.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Since living in Spearfish, I have served on the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, Yellow Jacket Foundation, Lawrence County Housing, Northern Hills CASA, Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), Spartan Booster Club, Young Life, and Kiwanis. I have held leadership positions in almost all of these organizations. I served two six-year terms on the SEDC Board and as President in 2006 and again in 2017.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Since I made my decision to run in November, I believe I have attended 7-8 of those possible 10 Council meetings. I have also attended other City functions and meetings to gain a better perspective on what is happening in our community. I attended Spearfish Day at the Capital in Pierre in February with over 40 other community leaders, the Annual SEDC Meeting, and the Annual Spearfish Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes. The local newspaper is a key source of information and is a great way to keep up on business and community activities. The other big value is reading news on what is happening in neighboring communities. Learning and understanding some of their opportunities or challenges prompts good thought on what we are doing here in Spearfish. If elected Mayor, I look forward to discussing regional issues with Belle Fourche, Lead, Deadwood, Whitewood, and others so that we can work in a regional manner when needed.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
For individuals and families it is affordable housing.
For many businesses, attracting and retaining the adequate number of employees is a significant challenge they face daily.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Affordable home ownership can be partially solved with the Sky Ridge Development. Working closely with the developer of that project is key. For rental options, making people aware of Section 8 housing programs for rental assistance. It would also be important to attract additional investor/ developer constructed apartments that could use tax credits to provide below market rents. These units typically are set up for longer term rentals and larger sized units (3 Bedroom) which can accommodate families. For businesses, building upon our quality of life and education opportunities are key to helping employers attract and retain a skilled workforce so that they may compete in today’s economy.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
I really think our form of city government fits our community well. The Mayor & City Council, (who represent the voters) work closely with the City Staff to provide the citizens with needed public services and safety. From my knowledge of our city staff, police department and all areas of city staffing we have some talented people who want to do their work well. As always there can be improvements. What I see along those lines is in the way of communication and understanding. Respectful conversations between about opportunities, issues can move us toward what is best for the City of Spearfish.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected as mayor?
I feel our greatest asset and responsibility as a society is to provide good communities / schools and opportunities for next generation. They are our future, and they need to be valued not only in the schools but in the neighborhoods and parks of our communities. We should let children be children and play, developing healthy relationships and lives. We need to help create more career opportunities in order to attract and retain our talented young people. Working with Spearfish Economic Development to meet the needs of current businesses and adding new companies is a focus of community development.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
While Spearfish is growing, it will be important to maintain the small-town caring atmosphere that many of us have come to know and appreciate well. The only way for this to happen is for people to look for opportunities to give up some of their time and find ways to volunteer to help others. When people give of themselves for a cause or to simply help someone in need, it not only improves the quality of life for the one helped but also for the one doing the helping. I am running for this reason, to serve the community and people.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have been married to my wife Linda for 38 years. We have been blessed with four great children - Lindsay, Luke, Kelsey, Whitney- who have grown into outstanding adults. Luke has a wife named Nicole, Kelsey a husband named Matt, and Whitney’s husband is Christian. We have four grandchildren ages 3 and under, Charlize, Faith, Wes and Nora. Linda and my biggest joy is being able to get together with our family as well as the many friends we have made while in Spearfish. We are always up to making new friends while enjoying relationships we have had for years.
With new housing developments coming online – Sky Ridge, Miller Ranch, Countryside, etc., does Spearfish need to expand roads or streets to accommodate the increased traffic?
I believe road improvements to Colorado Boulevard are going to be needed along with the infrastructure upgrades that are planned. We will need to get proper feedback from professionals on design to meet expected capacity. There are other sections of existing City roads which need to be improved and upgraded. This will be a high priority in short term planning. Good traffic flow and safety for proper crossing of streets is a function of city government that needs to be a key priority.
With housing and land prices skyrocketing, how can the city balance the growth while ensuring there is adequate, affordable housing for the workforce?
The first key measure to do this right is keeping the Sky Ridge workforce housing development moving forward. I understand there is some frustration with it taking so long, but I also know there are factors with supply chain and product shortages that play a factor. Sky Ridge would provide 170 homes under the current plan. While a great start, this is not the complete answer. There are other programs such as Habitat for Humanity and Governor’s Homes which may be helpful. These projects require more volunteer/ citizen labor but can be of help in meeting this need.
How should the city balance the dramatic increase in new residents with maintaining its green spaces and open lands?
It is important the City work with developers to ensure -that where feasible- adequate park space is made available for future residents in that subdivision. This needs to be balanced with sufficient city funds to maintain the park if it becomes publicly owned. While private property rights need to be respected, I think proper zoning ordinance requirements for Green Development is helpful. The current envision Spearfish plan points out the following: “Provide useful community open spaces to break up continuous expanses of developed property.” Planning and Zoning and the City Planner will need work to diligently to follow the direction of envision Spearfish.
