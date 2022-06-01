Meet the candidates: Meade School Board

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect a candidate for the Meade County School Board. Five candidates will be vying for positions.
John Nachtigall
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is John Nachtigall. I am a rancher in the Elm Springs area.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am running for reelection to the school board due to I feel it takes some time to learn the process and how the school district operates. Now that my first term is up I want to take what I have learned and be able to be a better school board member.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I want to do my part to ensure all kids in the district have the best education that can be provided.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have served on the pto board for the rural schools. I am a member of the Elm Springs fire department. I am presently serving on the Lakeside township Board. I am also a current member of the school board.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I believe I have only missed 1 meeting of the school board in the past 3 years and attended several before being elected.
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
No I am not a subscriber to the Black Hills Pioneer.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
The most important issue in the district is too continue to ensure all students in the district continue to receive the best education possible.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
To ensure the best education possible is to keep the student to teacher ratio low as possible and to have the best teachers in place to teach them. Also having the proper tools and support for the teachers is important.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
The best thing about the district is I believe is our teaching staff and support staff. They do an excellent job.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have learned a lot in the last 3 years. I want to be able to continue to put what I have learned to use for the best of kids.
The district is face with incredible growth along the Interstate 90 corridor. How can the district plan for this growth?
There is a lot of growth in the I90 corridor and it is hard to be certain on how to plan for it. The district is currently building onto the Piedmont school adding 8 class rooms. There will need to be more building projects in the area to continue to provide education for the students in that area.
What information should be included in a district five-year or 10-year comprehensive plan?
In the five and ten year plan there needs to be the maintenance and up keep of the current buildings and grounds. There also needs to show the capacity of each site listed and what the limiting factor is. There also needs to be the possible expansion shown.
Should the district build a high school in Piedmont/Summerset? Why or why not.
It would be great to have a high school in the Summerset Piedmont area but the big question is how to fund the building of the building and the even bigger question is how to fund the staffing, elective classes, and all the extra curricular activities. It would be great to have this high school but how to fund it is hardest part.
Lee Spring
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Lee Spring and I am a rancher in central Meade County along with my wife and two daughters.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am currently a member of the school board and would like to serve another term to continue the work I have been a part of during my first term.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I believe I am qualified to serve on the school board because I have learned a lot about the process through my first term. I am very willing to listen to every side of an issue, and work well with the rest of the board.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
None.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended all the school board meetings during the last year as I am currently serving on the board.
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
No.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
I believe the growth in our district is one of the biggest issues we face.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
It is going to take a lot of community involvement and cooperation, thinking outside the box and always keeping students’ needs at the forefront. I would like the opportunity to help facilitate the discussion and work toward solutions.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I believe we have one of the best group of teachers in the area, and we need to continue to work to offer competitive salaries and support our teachers every way possible.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I attended K-12 in the Meade 46-1 School District and my kids are also growning up in the district, attending one of our rural schools. It is a great honor for me to be able to serve and give back to the district that educated me and is educating my family as well.
The district is face with incredible growth along the Interstate 90 corridor. How can the district plan for this growth?
We, as educators, parents, community members and the school board need to work together to propose a plan that the district can afford and agree on. I am not sure yet what the plan will exactly look like, but as a board it is our job to take the ideas and find the one that best fits our students, budget and district as a whole.
What information should be included in a district five-year or 10-year comprehensive plan?
There are many moving parts that need to be evaluated. Just a few priorities are looking at the future maintenance of existing buildings, the options available for expansion of our existing buildings to deal with future growth, and trying to get an idea of actual growth potential in the district.
Should the district build a high school in Piedmont/Summerset? Why or why not?
At this time, we cannot take on the amount of debt that building a high school in Piedmont/Summerset would require; we cannot put any more burden on our taxpayers. Beyond the cost of the build, there is also the additional cost of staffing an additional building to consider, as well as activities and coaches, all which are very expensive at the high school level. I truly understand and empathize with concerns parents and community members have expressed, but at this point in time it’s just not a possibility financially.
Justin Jutting
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Justin Jutting and I work for Western Dakota Tech as an Assessment Coordinator and Program Director for the Autonomous Equipment Program. I am also a General Manager at Rushmore Tramway Adventures.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am pursuing a school board position because of two reasons, first, my belief in education and the important roles we play in children’s lives are creating learning experiences that will set them up for success as adults. It is critical that positive education is started with early learning experiences and carried on throughout all years of education. Second, as an alumnus of Meade School District, I believe it is my duty to pay it forward for the opportunities that have been provided to me by volunteering my time and skills that would be beneficial to a school board.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am qualified for the Meade School Board because I have:
Focused on the children’s academics first
3 children that will spend their entire K-12 education with Meade School District
Coached and mentored many young kids in the community
17 years of in-depth knowledge of education
Identified a s a leader in assessment
Committee chair for Assessment for 6 years
Participated in multiple academic accreditations
Experience with shared governance
Extensive business experience
Recognize the importance of data and how it needs to be used to guide decisions
Attended Meade School District and am proud to be an alumni
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have not been elected public office, however I have been elected as the President of the Teachers’ Association at Western Dakota Tech twice and was selected as the commissioner of the Buccaneers Youth Football and Cheer Organization.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
In the last year and since I have decided to run for school board, I have attended two school board meetings.
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
No
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
My concerns for Meade School District are:
Is data driving student learning
Do staff feel they are appropriately trained to handle the upcoming changes in education
Ensuring a plan to keep highly qualified staff in Meade School District, and Expansion plan for Meade School District.
The future landscape of K-12 is currently under a lot of scrutiny, with changing standards, increased expectations by accrediting bodies, and considerations being made about the expectations of teachers at state and federal levels. Educational demands are changing and the ability to continue to meet the stringent criteria will become more difficult.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I think this begins first by looking inward and determining what the Meade 46-1 Mission, Vision, and Strategic Plan outlines.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I believe that Meade School District has done a great job at:
Creating Career and Tech Ed (CTE) offerings
Open minded to locations of educational offerings (rural and Piedmont)
Open lines of communications
Each school is attempting to build a culture with its students at each school
SBHS Career Fair
Open house events that get parents in their child’s school
Entire district at all grade levels is accredited
As a school board member, I believe it would be my responsibility to listen and help secure resources to continue the items that are enhancing students experience and Meade School District.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I believe education is more than “just” academic, for a student to perform well academically they have to have offerings that interest them, a culture that supports them, and an environment that is engaging and inviting. If elected to Meade School Board, I believe it is my obligation to serve the students of our community to ensure their academic success.
The district is faced with incredible growth along the Interstate 90 corridor. How can the district plan for this growth?
The district has currently been planning for expansion for many years. The planning began many years ago with the acquisition of the land that Sturgis Brown High School sits on, which has ample land to grow. Also, the district has been procuring land near Piedmont Valley Middle School to provide land for expansion. Moving forward, it will be essential to plan for facilities and locations while ensuring the district is in a financial position to provide the students the facilities and opportunities they deserve.
What information should be included in a district five-year or 10-year comprehensive plan?
A five or ten-year comprehensive plan should include:
Strategic Plan
Enrollment Management Plan
Planned growth in-district
Planned growth open enrollment
Facilities Management Plan
New Facilities
Repair/ Upgrade Existing Facilities
Student Learning Plan
Assessment of Student Learning
Accurate Measuring of Student Learning
Reporting of Student Learning
Curriculum Planning
Vertical Alignment
Horizontal Alignment
Provide Data to Consumers of the Quality of Education
Technology Plan
Information Security
1-to-1
Learning Management System
Staff Planning
Staff Retention
Staff Compensation
Staff Development
Staff Appreciation
Should the district build a high school in Piedmont/Summerset? Why or why not.
At this time, I can’t state whether a high school should be built. I am open to the idea with data driving the decision on how the high school in Piedmont/Summerset makes Meade School District better. More details such as the following would be needed to make a decision:
Number of in-district students that will attend the high school (capital outlay funded)
How does building another high school increase district academics and Piedmont/Summerset student academics
What is the capacity of Sturgis Brown High School
How does it change bussing requirements and costs
Can we find staff to fill the positions
Kami Perli
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Kami Perli. I am a stay-at-home mom to three girls ages 6,4, and 1. I also do the books for our landscaping company. Previously, I was in medical imaging for ten years as my husband and I thought it would be best for me to stay at home with her. I completed my education with Meade School District from kindergarten to twelfth grade (2004 Scooper Alumni). Then at Chadron State College and Mitchell Technical Institute with a degree in Radiological Sciences.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I’m extremely motivated to be running for the school board! This is my community, my people; I want to be involved. My children are my world and are young, this is not just a hobby, I have a long future with MSD. Your children are my children’s friends, I see them as my children, it takes a village, so I also want the best for your children and mine. I want all our children to be proud to be Scoopers! I will go to bat all day long for our children’s future and be a voice.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I’m qualified because I truly care for our children. I’ll put the time, research, input from all community members in my decisions. I have experience in operating budgets. More importantly, I’m a team player, can listen and value opinions. I’m not fancy, just a mom who wants our children to succeed. I believe education is one thing in this world that cannot be taken away, we need to make sure our children are getting the best education from kindergarten to Scooper graduation. My drive and love for the children in this district is why I am qualified for this board.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
While I haven’t held office, I believe I have leadership skills. During my days in medical imaging, I was lead tech and PACS Administrator, I lead the day-to-day operations and maintained all the medical images. I also organize A Christmas Giveaway to a local child with special needs. This year I helped coach a youth basketball and softball team, helped with Piedmont Panther Football/Cheer. I’m a member of the Ups of Downs local organization. As my children are getting older, I know have more time to focus on being more involved and participate more in the community.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Within the last year, I have attended two school board meetings in person. I have zoomed into a couple as well, I think this is a very nice option of multitasking, listening and getting stuff done at home. I would like to see more involvement at the meetings so our board can hear from the community. Another great option to stay updated with the board, is that members give a recap of what occurred at the meeting. I read all of these when they are posted. This is something I would do if elected.
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
No, I do not subscribe to the Black Hills Pioneer. I do however follow it online and read many articles throughout the week. I follow many Meade County Publications online.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
The most important issue in the district is growth. Meade County is the second fastest growing county in the state, where are we going to place these students? High student/teacher ratios aren’t an option, that’s not how our children are going to get the education they deserve and that’s not how we are going to retain our amazing teachers. I know, funding, but we must get creative, I think the new administration will bring some great ideas that can be explored. I also want to focus on the entire district being Scoopers so all communities feel involved and not outsiders.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
How are we going to solve this growth? For starters, I think we work with developers that are bringing the growth into the county. Creativeness with the rally is something we must explore. I would like to work with RCAS to try and get all of the Summerset Area in our district. We need to retain our students, we are losing too many to other districts, we need that one community involvement so parents/students are proud to be a Scooper. We need our younger students wanting to be Scoopers and not learning what a Scooper is at the Freshman level.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
One thing that I believe is working for our district is our teachers/staff. Being a past Meade School District student, I can’t think of a teacher that did not shape my life in some way. Our teachers/staff are what make our schools succeed. The extra work they put in researching new ways to learn, making classrooms inviting, working together as a team, this is what our schools must retain. We need to find incentives for our teachers rather it’s more competitive wages, sign-on/retention bonuses, letting them TEACH, we must make Meade 46-1 School District the district to teach in!
What else do you want people to know about you?
I want people to know I’m not going to always know the answer right away. I’ll work with the board, the community, the staff/students, and I’ll research until I’m confident in my answer. I’ll put in the time that this district deserves. If you have a concern, I’m very approachable and will respect your concern. I’ll work with you until we can find a resolution. I’m doing this because I want our children to have success and knowledge for today and tomorrow. I want our children/staff to want to be Scoopers and will put my heart into this board.
The district is face with incredible growth along the Interstate 90 corridor. How can the district plan for this growth?
The growth is a major concern. We can’t keep tiptoeing around this growth. I think the county needed to look at current school capacities before any developing occurred. Anywhere along I-90, outside of Piedmont there are thousands of houses being built/planned, a 450-house development in Sturgis, a 45-house development in Whitewood. I don’t want 30 plus kids in a classroom as there is currently at the high school level. I think the only way the county can address this growth is by adding new buildings, you cannot just keep adding onto buildings, that’s simply a Band-Aid.
What information should be included in a district five-year or 10-year comprehensive plan?
I would like to see what the capacity of our current buildings are. I would like to see an estimate in future growth and the money that the growth will bring. A mock budget of what adding additional buildings/staff would look like so we know exactly the numbers we are looking at. I would like to see the maintenance/updates our current buildings will need. Also in the plan, I would like to see added curriculum to keep our students competitive as far as STEM/STEAM, vocational classes, etc. for when they enter the next phase of their lives after high school.
Should the district build a high school in Piedmont/Summerset? Why or why not.
Absolutely! Years past, Piedmont was rural, it was a small group of kids attending middle/high school in Sturgis. However today, Piedmont Area isn’t rural and it’s not a small number of students needing to go to HS in Sturgis. Many parents work in Rapid, it’s easier to send students to Rapid, we are losing several students/dollars to this situation. This growth is also without the expansion of Ellsworth, Piedmont has the students, they just need a building/staff. Maybe RCAS and MSD can work together, find a solution to this growth so no school is overcrowded. If it provides optimal education and we keep our teachers, it’s something to consider.
Sandy Cass
Name and what you do for a living?
Sandy Cass
Child Support Specialist Supervisor for the Division of Child Support (DSS)
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have been a very active advocate for my children over the last 18 years and would like to be an advocate for other children of the district.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am very familiar with the school district. I attended and graduated from Meade School District. My kids have gone to school here. My husband teaches and coaches within the district. I feel that this allows me to look at heavy situations from a lot of different perspectives. I have quite a bit of experience having to make hard decisions and I feel like that experience will allow me to do a great job on the school board.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I was in Job’s Daughters when I was younger. I held many offices through that organization, and it also taught me how to attend and run formal meetings. This knowledge will also be helpful to a member of the school board.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have physically been to one school board meeting, but I have watched many via Zoom.
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
No
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
There are a couple of hot topics right now that are going to have to be addressed. Upgrading what we currently have (i.e., the cafeteria at the high school) and the possibility of a high school in the Piedmont/Summerset area. There are other ongoing issues of how to gain and retain good staff and how to keep up with changing times and technology. Obviously, these all come with a price, so finding and allocating funding is also a very important topic to pay attention to.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Weighing the pros and cons is the starting point. There has been some work already done and when I am elected, I will have to be brought up to speed on those and then can brainstorm ideas on how to solve or make the issues better.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I think we have an amazing group of employees. I enjoy seeing the different schools interact with each other. I think we do a really good job of using technology in the classroom and I am excited to see how this will grow as a teaching aid within the district.
What else do you want people to know about you?
When I do something, I am all in. the school board would be no different. I would take this position very seriously and would be able to make sounds decisions for the district as a whole.
The district is face with incredible growth along the Interstate 90 corridor. How can the district plan for this growth?
This is going to take a lot of research about growth patterns and predictions. . We need to carefully plan for this because we don’t want to rush into a school that is big enough for 5-year growth but will be too small for 10-year growth.
What information should be included in a district five-year or 10-year comprehensive plan?
Things that need to be addressed in this plan are, but not limited to, growth within the district and which parts of the district that growth will be in, funding, technology, curriculum that needs to be added (CTE courses) and staffing.
Should the district build a high school in Piedmont/Summerset? Why or why not.
I think that this is something that is going to be needed in the years to come. I don’t think anyone can argue that the population in that area is growing and quickly. I am hesitant to answer when this is needed. I would strongly suggest making sure that the district is planning accordingly so that we can ensure that the building is big enough or small enough for growth in that area.
