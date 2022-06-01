Meet the candidates: Meade County Treasurer

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect a candidate for the Meade County Treasurer. Two candidates will be vying for the position
Robin Korth
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Robin Korth and I am the current chief deputy for the Meade County Treasurer’s office. I have held the chief deputy position for the last seven years. I have been in the office for a total of 19 years.
What motivated you to run for this office?
This is the next step in my career. My goal was always to get to this point. I worked with the previous treasurer for her reign of 16 years learning everything I can about running this office. It was unfortunate that at the time she announced her retirement she was in the middle of her term. The commission decided to appoint another, so this election is my next stepping stone to a great career.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have been there for 19 years. I have been involved in every aspect of running this office. I have been included in computer updates, hiring, training, banking, reconciling of accounts. I have worked with other offices to learn the process of property taxes, how they work, how they’re calculated and how they’re paid. The motor vehicle division of our office is probably 75% of what we do. I have spent thousands of hours working on the state system to master the program.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
None outside the office. I have focused on my career with the Meade County Treasurer. I have been the Chief Deputy in the office for many years. I was the previous treasurer’s right hand person. When the previous treasurer left, I was the interim treasurer for 3 months. Even though I wasn’t recognized, I did the work. My coworkers look to me for guidance. I handle most of the day to day problems that arise I have learned by trial and error and it’s taken years of working there to accomplish this. There is no way you can walk in that office and know everything. I train all new employees, including the current treasurer and help other employees with questions they may not know the answers to.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I’m a member of the Meade County Republican Women. I also keep up with the Meade County Commission meetings. Since I’m working at the time of those meetings, I replay them later since they are live streamed on Facebook. I also keep up online with the City of Sturgis meetings.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I do not. I keep up with local news online.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Meade County is growing so fast. The Treasurer’s office needs to be prepared for the influx of people coming in. For every family that moves in, they average two cars, a couple of trailers and a motorcycle. The staff needs to be well educated with the motor vehicle laws and procedures in order to help them in a timely and courteous manner.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I will continue to advise the staff on the proper way to handle all motor vehicle transactions and keep the county residents abreast of any changes with their property taxes.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Meade County has been very progressive the last few years. All offices have updated computer systems to be more efficient. It’s much easier now to process taxes than it was even a few short years ago. We will continue that in the Meade County Treasurer’s office while keeping customer service a priority.
What else do you want people to know about you?
No day is the same. I don’t believe someone can walk into our office and take control on day one. It’s taken me years to be able to advise people on the constant needs our office supplies. The current treasurer would not be able to train any new employees since she’s essentially training herself still, with my help. I have the knowledge and experience to handle anything that needs addressed. I have been working for the Meade County residents for a very long time. I chose to work for the nonprofit county and not in the private sector. I have worked my way up the old fashioned way, hard work and determination.
Robin Shrake
Name and what you do for a living?
Robin Shrake. I am the current Meade County Treasurer.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Nine months ago, I felt a personal need to make a career move. I had designed, opened and managed the KickStart Travel Center for 20 years. I was ready to venture into a new career and sought a position that would utilize my organizational, management and accounting skills. The Meade County Treasurer’s position demanded such experience. The public sees the activity at the treasurer’s window when they buy license plates or pay their taxes and assume this is the bulk of the treasurer’s duties. The critical functions take place outside of public view and require an extensive financial background. This office is responsible for 57 million dollars!
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
My prior business and management experience has been beneficial in county government. Since I came into this office with a fresh set of eyes, I have made major improvements which transformed the treasurer’s office away from its prior stagnant procedures. Frankly, many procedures had not been modified in decades including the use of equipment and software that has been purchased with taxpayers’ money but not used to its full potential. County government must make use of modern-day advancements if it is to save taxpayer money, improve productivity, produce necessary financial information, and customer service.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I am a Founding Board Member of the Sturgis Mustang Rally. I am the Meade County Representative to the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. I am a member PEO Chapter C. I am a past Board Member of South Dakota Ag in the Classroom.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Long before becoming Meade County Treasurer, I strongly supported my community and for that reason I have been active for decades in local functions and community betterment. I will continue this habit and practice. As Meade County Treasurer, I find it imperative to be informed and to have first-hand knowledge of the issues that affect Meade County residents. For this reason, I attend Meade County Commission meetings, city council meetings for Faith, Summerset, Sturgis and Meade School District 46-1 Board.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I pick up the delivered Meade County Erskine Building copies of the Black Hills Pioneer each morning at 5 am when I arrive at work. I’ve always been a morning person and like to start my day early before the treasurer’s office windows open.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
This is a question for a County Commissioner or a Legislator, but I will answer it as it is applicable to my office. I have always believed management is evolving. Therefore, I take great pride in the accomplishments made to date. I am anxious to implement additional time and money saving measures. Since all the county offices are intertwined, I collaborate with Meade County Department Heads to ensure smooth workflow throughout departments. This has been a major emphasis. I will continue to do so.
How do you intend to solve the issues?
This is a question for a County Commissioner or a Legislator, but I will answer it as it is applicable to my office. By applying the previously unused county software to its fullest potential, I have been able to staff the office at an optimum level. I will continue to increase the use of taxpayer purchased technology. This has led to bank accounts being consolidated, fraud prevention methods implemented, bank accounts reconciled, and taxpayer savings because I’ve been able to reduce the office staffing.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
State statute dictates regulations that must be addressed in my office. Within South Dakota Codified Laws, there is flexibility as how this is accomplished. It is my responsibility to ensure customers are treated in a courteous and efficient manner. For example, I immediately noticed there was no means of doing business with the treasurer’s office via the internet. I sought out various providers for online property tax payment options. Additionally, I discovered many taxpayers and vehicle owners had questions about our operations. I redesigned the treasurer’s page on the Meade County website to help assist with answers - www.meadecounty.org/treasurer.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am not afraid of hard work and long hours. I can multi-task which is relevant to any organization. I am a positive person and diligent in finding solutions to issues or problems. I am dependable and have the stamina to ensure that my job is completed to its fullest and highest standards. Your vote for me will ensure the continued progress for Meade County.
