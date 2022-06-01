Meet the candidates: Meade County Sheriff

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect a candidate for the Meade County Sheriff. Two candidates will be vying for the position.
Pat West
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Pat West and my Family and I have lived in Meade County for over 20 years. I am a life-long South Dakotan, having grown up in the Phillip area. SD is my home and always will be. I understand why there are so many people wanting to move to SD. I know we have something special here, and I want to protect what we have. I currently work for the SD Division of Criminal Investigation, investigating Prescription Fraud and Drug Diversion. I focus on the current opioid and fentanyl problem in Western South Dakota.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have been in law enforcement for over 25 years and have worked 22 of those year’s investigation drug enforcement and violent crime in Meade County. I am passionate about law enforcement and care about the law enforcement needs in Meade County. I want to be the Sheriff because I believe that I am the best qualified for the position to lead the Meade County Sheriffs Office employees. I have the energy and focus to push the Meade County Sheriff’s Office into the future to deal with the increase in population and law enforcement needs.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
As a DCI Supervisory Special Agent for more than 16 years, I supervised an office of over 25 employees, and coordinated efforts with multiple agencies throughout the state. I have hands on experience with incidents involving mass shootings, homicides, including death penalty cases, large scale drug conspiracies and many others. This included the day-to-day investigations in Western South Dakota involving the General Crimes Unit, Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), and the Bomb Squad. I also managed the DCI State Budget, along with the many different DCI budget programs.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
As a DCI Agent, I held the office of DCI Agent Association President for 7 years. Currently, I am the Secretary for the South Dakota Landowner and Outfitter Alliance. I was also a Delegate at Large for Meade County for the years of 2018-2020. I am currently a Candidate in the 2022 Election for Meade County Sheriff and Delegate at Large in the County of Meade. Service in the community has always been important to me, no matter the role.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended approximately 15 local governmental meetings in the last year and several more through social media. More importantly, I have been out there with the citizens of Meade County, at events listening to what they want, what they need, and what they see as the future of Meade County, and I want to be part of the leadership that moves Meade County forward.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I do not subscribe to the community legal newspaper, but I do monitor all the local news sources through social media and the radio.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
-Professional & Public Relations
-Fiscal Responsibility
-Law Enforcement Coverage
-Drug Problem
-Long Term Vision
How do you intend to solve these issues?
We must work well with the media, public and those agencies in and around Meade County. Working together to deal with the increasing population and crime in our area will be a priority.
I have a long-term vision to prepare and provide the updated law enforcement needs. I plan to seek out and find funding sources to supplement the budget. This will provide better training, equipment, additional personnel, and the much needed law enforcement coverage, equally across the entire county. I plan to work proactively to deal with the drug problem in Meade County. Proactive law enforcement, community engagement, education and effective treatment is the answer.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am a graduate of Black Hills State University with a Degree in Business Administration. I have been in public service since 1986 when I joined the South Dakota National Guard, 153rd Engineers (1986-1993). From 1989 to present, I have continued my public service as a full time EMT with the Deadwood Ambulance Service, Deadwood Police Officer, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy, DCI Special Agent, DCI Supervisory Special Agent and a Special Assistant Attorney General. Meade County is my home and I want to continue my public service for you as your next Sheriff.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Again, there are some great employees working at the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. Employees represent and do the work of the Sheriff. It is important the Sheriff engage and show support to the employees, which will provide a better service to the citizens. I am excited to work with the employees and begin to plan better ways to provide the best law enforcement to Meade County. I want to hear from our citizens, and as Sheriff I will provide better channels to engage in communication with them.
With a recreational marijuana measure on the November ballot and knowing that smoking marijuana in public would be against the law, are you concerned that it will be “smoked everywhere” as many pot opponents have routinely said? Why or why not?
If recreational marijuana becomes legal, there will be an increase in marijuana use in public. I am also concerned there will be an increase in underage use of marijuana, as marijuana will be readily available. Law enforcement statistics from states with legal marijuana have shown there will be an increase in crime involving marijuana use, driving under the influence, traffic accidents and deaths.
Should law enforcement officers be the “go to” for people suffering a mental health crisis? Why or why not?
It is not ideal that law enforcement is on the front line for people in a mental health crisis. However, law enforcement is the only agency that can’t say “it’s not our job”. We are there and must deal with these types of situations. We are forced because of lack of services and availability of counselors to fill that role. We will train our officers the best we can to address people in crisis. Until there are effective systems in place to step into crisis efforts, law enforcement will fill the gap and provide what is needed.
Ron Merwin
Name and what you do for a living?
Ron Merwin, Meade County Sheriff.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am running for re-election because I wake up every morning and love going to work for the citizens of Meade County. I have the experience and the effectiveness to lead the sheriff’s office team into the future. I enjoy staying ahead on technology and training to keep the deputies up to date and safe while performing their duties.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have been performing this job for quite some time. I have worked hard to provide law enforcement to keep the people of Meade County safe, as efficiently as I possibly can. I consider the taxpayers of Meade County when it comes to fiscal decisions and use our resources wisely.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have been the president of the South Dakota sheriff’s Association.
I was the president of the Sturgis girls’ softball association for years.
I was the president years ago for the Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis.
I have served on the board of Piedmont Valley Lutheran Church board.
I have also attended numerous management trainings over the years.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I attend meetings daily for my job as Sheriff.
I attend the county commission meetings periodically
I am a team member of the drug court team and meet every week.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
No, I did but my subscription has expired.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
We are continuing to experience growth in the southern and southeastern parts of Meade County. This is causing our patrol area to be spread out and is going to result in needing more staff in time.
As more people move into Meade County a large portion of the growth is in unincorporated areas which falls to the Sheriff to police. More people mean more calls for service.
We are also experiencing some issues with the criminal element from Pennington County coming into Meade County to commit crimes. We have been very successful at apprehending them so far. We will continue to adapt to the changes and adjust to the needs of Meade County.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I intend to continue to work closely with the county commission to hire additional staff when they are needed.
We have added the in-car computers which has allowed my deputies to be in the field more and in the office less.
We will continue attending trainings to stay up to date with new information to stay ahead of the criminals.
We will continue to partner with other agencies to assist with specialty areas of law enforcement, like drug investigation beyond the traffic stops.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I have great staff. My hopes are to be able to keep them from going to other places to work. I will continue to work with the commission and human resources to provide good benefits to be able to attract good candidates to hire, as well as maintain the people I currently have.
What else do you want people to know about you?
Law enforcement is an ever-evolving job, I have worked hard to see that my staff has the training and the tools to do their jobs and then I let them do it.
My opponent is campaigning to try things that I have already tried in the past. I have had staffing grants, I have housed federal prisoners, both costs more than you receive.
We house prisoners for many counties around us. We currently charge them $80.00 a day because that is our costs. The feds pay $55 a day. Why would we want to lose money to the federal government as well as deal with all the issues that federal prisoners bring with them.
With a recreational marijuana measure on the November ballot and knowing that smoking marijuana in public would be against the law, are you concerned that it will be “smoked everywhere” as many pot opponents have routinely said? Why or why not?
No, I am not worried about this. We currently only allow cigarette smoking in certain places and the smokers comply for the most part.
Should law enforcement officers be the “go to” for people suffering a mental health crisis? Why or why not?
I do not believe we should be the go-to for mental health. I believe that should be a doctor or someone in the medical field who is trained to deal with treating mental illness. Unfortunately, we become the go- to because we are out 24hrs a day 7 Days a week and there is often times a safety issue at hand as well as people don’t know who else to call.
We have worked hard to get training to deal with these individuals but the training is just to deescalate a situation while trying to keep us safe as well as keep them safe, not to try to help treat them.
