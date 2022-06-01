Meet the candidates: Meade County Commission District 1

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect a candidate for the Meade County Commission District 1. Two candidates will be vying for the position.
Gary Deering
Name and what you do for a living?
I am Gary Deering. My wife and three boys, along with my parents, run a ranch-that has been in our family for one hundred eleven years, along the Belle Fourche River in the community of Hereford.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have always been drawn to public service and have waited a while to find not only the right fit for my family, ranch, and myself, but also, the right time. The commission spot opened up in District One and after a great deal of prayer and conversation with my family, everyone felt that this was it! The County Commission holds a lot of responsibility, and with each decision requires a representative to look his or her friends and neighbors in the eye. It excites me to be able to serve Meade County in a position that impacts people immediately!
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am a past President of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association. In that role, I spent many days in Pierre working with both the Legislative and Executive branches. I also had the opportunity to travel to Washington, DC, and speak both on the Hill and to the USDA about issues affecting ranch families. I have written, or helped write, policy, resolutions, by-laws, as well as legislation. It is such a good feeling to sit down with a team at a grass-roots level, and see your hard work come to fruition.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
In addition to my work with the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, I am currently the Vice President of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, Chairman of the By-Law Committee of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, Vice President of Region 7 of the Federation of State Beef Councils, former Beef Promotion Operating Committee member, and graduate of South Dakota Ag and Rural Leadership Class 8.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended all but three Meade County Commission meetings since January 1, 2022.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes, it is important to know what is going on throughout the county, as well as being able to read the minutes, and know what is discussed at local government meetings.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Meade County is the second fastest growing county in South Dakota.
Meade County has around 1000 miles of roads to maintain, and everyone I visit with stresses the importance of county roads.
Law enforcement is a challenge due to the size of our county, and many residence particularly in the central to northeast, feel they have been underserved.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I am excited to work on planned growth. Growth brings many opportunities. Planning is important ensure positive changes throughout the county.
I plan on driving the roads I am unfamiliar with, talking to people that use them, and working with our Highway Superintendent to improve our road system. There is also a need for an employee/maintainer in the center of the county, which will serve the whole county well during a long, severe winter.
I look forward to working with the sheriff’s office and communities to find options where law enforcement is being stretched thin.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
There is no better place to live and raise a family than Meade County. Our county provides, or is close to, many opportunities, with access to great health care, shopping, business, and recreation, all while remaining independent and rural. Working hard and managing our growth will have many positive impacts on our future. It is important that we keep the services up-to-date and encourage the progress that benefits us all.
Meade County ranks 6th in the nation for number of cattle and home to the best cattle in the world. A strong cattle and agricultural industry has and will keep Meade County stable.
What else do you want people to know about you?
One of my greatest strengths is finding the middle ground. We have always been very diverse within Meade County, which is a good thing. We all need to appreciate what each one of us brings to the table and I believe I can help bridge that gap.
The county is currently going through a revision of its comprehensive plan. What are the biggest challenges related to housing in Meade County?
Good affordable housing is hard to find. We also need to encourage some commercial growth so we can keep more of our tax dollars within the county. So many people choose to live in our county but work and do most of their trade outside of it.
How can Meade County improve its transportation system?
Meade County has around 1000 miles of roads. The size alone requires there to be a great deal of planning and communication with not only the county crews and maintainers, but also with local residents. I believe we will benefit by having another maintainer in the center of the county. Our crews do a great job but if we should see a major winter event, it will be tough for them to keep up.
Are you for or against the proposed shooting range in Meade County? Why?
I have always been opposed to the government taking of more land and believe it needs to remain in private hands for economic growth. Property rights have always been very dear to me, and my record, as Stockgrowers President will support that.
If this goes through, we need to make these demands:
The safety of our residents will not be put in jeopardy
GF&P will help maintain our roads
GF&P will be responsible for fire prevention and control
GF&P will continue to pay taxes on this land
GF&P will assist the county with law enforcement
Glen Haines
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Glen Haines. I run our family trucking company, Haines Trucking LLC., with my son. Haines Trucking has been in business since 1965.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I was motivated by the fact that there has not been a voice in the commission from the Eastern part of Meade County for a number of years. I also believe it is time for the elected officials to do the job they were elected to do, and for them not to be micromanaged by appointed officials.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I believe that my knowledge of business from being in the trucking industry for 57 years has allowed me to learn the needs and wants of our ranchers and agricultural industry. I have also been involved in city government as the mayor of Faith for 22 years. Being mayor has allowed me to learn how to oversee the city in all functions.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have been the director of the Faith Area Community Foundation, President of the Faith Lions Club, President of the Faith JC’s, President of the Faith Alumni Association, and the President of the Faith Chamber of Commerce.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
The city has at least 2 city council meetings each month, so in the last year I have been to at least 24. I’ve been to 2 county commission meetings. I have been to monthly meetings for the ambulance and fire department, so 12 each of those, making another 24. So, in all, I have been to at least 50 local government meetings in the last year.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes, I am subscribed to our local Faith Independent newspaper and receive a copy weekly.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
The most important issues are the roads. The gravel roads are not good in the eastern part of the county. Also, the New Underwood Road should be transferred from the county to the state highway system. Lastly, the people of eastern Meade County need to be heard.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
We need to have better upkeep on our gravel roads and blade when the moisture and conditions are appropriate. The New Underwood Road could be transferred to the state highway system by working with the proper officials and those involved. As far as the people in the eastern portion of the county being heard, me being elected will help solve that problem.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Honestly, from what we see in this end of the county, nothing is working for us. That is why I believe it is crucial that we get representation out here.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My family homesteaded in Meade County in 1910. I was born and raised in Meade County, I have only ever resided outside of the county once for 1 year when I went to college in Kansas City. I was married for 50 years before my wife passed, and I have 3 wonderful children and their spouses, I have 8 fantastic grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter and will have another great grandchild come August!
The county is currently going through a revision of its comprehensive plan. What are the biggest challenges related to housing in Meade County?
The way I see it, there are 2 different ways you need to look at this. There is urban housing and rural housing. The urban housing is getting so high priced that it is pushing some people to try to come to rural areas to find housing. The people of the rural areas are now having trouble trying to find housing because the people from the urban areas are buying the available houses. Also, prices are so insane that people can’t afford to build houses either.
How can Meade County improve its transportation system?
By putting together a better 5 year plan that includes all the gravel roads on this side of the county, and making sure that the plan gets followed.
Are you for or against the proposed shooting range in Meade County? Why?
I am against it. The main reason why is the way that it is being pushed on the residents and landowners. With the location being near a Bible camp, the constant sound of gunshots, along with what has been happening in the US with shootings, it could be detrimental or emotionally damaging to some of the campers. We do not need to do that to our youth.
