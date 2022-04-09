Meet the candidates: Lead Mayor

LEAD — Lead residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect a candidate for Lead Mayor. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for the position, which carries a three-year term. The candidates’ answers for the council are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Ron Everett
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Ron Everett and I have had a 40-year career in the mining industry where I worked in all business management aspects such as HR, budgeting, forecasting, accounting, purchasing, payroll, IT, safety, CSR – Corporate Social Responsibility. After 5-years in retirement, I recently accepted a position with Dakota Gold Corp (a new corporation located in Lead) where I am doing much of the same responsibilities.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Since moving to Lead 40 years ago, I have been a very active volunteer for the many wonderful organizations that work so hard to make Lead a great community. When an individual is involved, one becomes interested in the local government. In 2012, I ran for City Commissioner because I felt my love of this community and my years of dedication made me a qualified candidate. I served as a Commissioner for four years before being elected Mayor in 2016. I would love to serve one more term as Mayor because I want to continue to be a part of Lead’s exciting future.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I believe my 40-years in business management make me very qualified. This experience includes working with multi-million dollar budgets, forecasting, short and long-term strategies, human resource management, and problem solving. My ten-years as a Lead Commissioner and Mayor has given me a comprehensive understanding of the City of Lead’s financial situation and future growth needs. I believe I have a proven record of accomplishments. I try to keep an open mind and have learned that some of my preconceived ideas and thoughts have often had complete reversals after listening to the residents of Lead.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Currently, I serve as President of Lawrence County Search & Rescue and Lead Fire District Treasurer. I am a member of Kiwanis Club, Handley Center Capital Campaign Committee, Lead Deadwood Monument Health Advisory Council and Deadwood Lead Economic Development. Over the years, I have served as President of the Handley Center, Boys & Girls Club, Lead Area Economic Development and Lead Deadwood Soccer Association. I worked two years to convince Goldcorp (Wharf Mine) to establish the one-million Wharf Goldcorp Sustainability Fund (Coeur Wharf). This fund to-date sits at $2 million and has granted hundreds of thousands to Lead area non-profits.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
In the past ten years, I have only missed a handful of meetings when I was caring for my parents or on family vacations.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes, my wife and I subscribe to the paid online edition and have for many years. My employer also subscribes to the paid online edition.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
The City needs to continue to be diligent with Fermilab to solve the dust issue. Recent growth and tourism has put a strain on housing. The City needs to plan for future expansion as far as infrastructure and work with developers and residents to build new housing units and upgrade existing homes. Storm/sewer water separation is a requirement, the City has completed one project in town each year with the Washington area next. Ongoing street/utility maintenance and upgrading are necessary. The City has worked very hard during its budgeting sessions to lower the mill levy and this needs to continue.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
The Comprehensive Plan needs updating, this helps guide future decision making. I encourage residents to get involved and give feedback. The City needs to continue its incentive program for property tax relief for renovations over $5,000, and any new construction to encourage development. We need to support our existing businesses as much as possible. Opportunities for new housing need to be identified and pursued. Fermilab needs to develop a solution for Open Cut dust that works for the residents of Lead. The City needs to continue constant communication and pressure until this issue is solved.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
There has been a lot of positivity in Lead, making it a great place to live and visit. Lead has many volunteers, we need to continue recognizing and appreciating the difference they make in our community. Sales tax revenue has increased dramatically the last several years. Lead needs to be smart about spending this increase to ensure that we set ourselves up for long-term sustainability. Currently, we have allocated this extra sales tax to pay off debt and equipment purchase. This has allowed the city portion of property taxes to go down or be held at the current level.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected as mayor?
My single most stance is that I will continue to work hard and am committed to work for the residents of Lead and make Lead a family friendly community. This includes such things as having open discussions to make sure all facts are known before creating policies, being fiscally responsible and making decisions that will lower the mill levy and pay down debt, have visions for future projects and provide the leadership to make them a reality. I will also continue my volunteerism and involvement in the day-to-day activities that make Lead so wonderful.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
If re-elected, I would continue to work for growth in both our residential and business climates. I would continue to work with developers/residents to build more affordable homes, multifamily units and to renovate existing homes and buildings. I would continue to encourage economic development to grow our wonderful existing businesses and work with new businesses to locate to Lead. I believe there are opportunities for additional Lab related businesses to locate to Lead. I will continue to make Lead a great place for families with City improvements such as the splash pad and new skateboard park.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have lived in Lead for 40 years, raised my family here, have owned two homes and built a business. I have three children and five grandchildren. My wife and I have been community volunteers for numerous years. Making Lead a great place for families has always been a priority. I worked very hard to save the Handley Center, bring the Boys & Girls Club to Lead, pushed for the splash pad and now working to bring a wonderful skateboard park to Lead (with grants paying a substantial portion of the cost).
With housing and land prices skyrocketing, how can the city balance the growth while ensuring there is adequate, affordable housing for the workforce?
Skyrocketing prices is an issue facing the entire midwest, not just Lead. This is a catch-22 as current homeowners are depending on their home investment as a part of their nest egg, while first time homebuyers are struggling to afford a home. We need to work with developers/residents to create as much housing as possible such as the Central School, Main Street development and utilize empty lots. The City is currently working with a local contractor to develop 17 homes and there are others in the works. Projects like these to continue and be supported.
Short-term housing rentals has been a hotly-debated topic lately. Do you feel the city’s ordinance regulating the industry is right? Why or why not?
A first reading has been held to require a permit for short-term rentals. This will give the City a complete inventory of the number of rentals, will help ensure that proper licenses are obtained for health and safety compliance and having this information will help guide the City in future decision making.
How do you plan to work with Fermi Lab to ensure the project to build the LBNE gets done and gets done in a safe and healthy manner for the residents?
The dust issue from the conveyor belt needs to be solved. The conveyor has been shut down for a second time as proposed solutions were tested and failed. I requested additional air monitor stations and to-date 5 have been installed. I felt the community should not have to wait for Plan B to be developed if Plan A doesn’t work. I insisted several solutions be developed simultaneously, and they should be ready to be implemented, Fermi has developed approximately 15. Lead residents deserve a clean, healthy community. The time to test solutions was winter, summer coming changes everything.
Dustin Heupel
Name and what do you do for a living?
Dustin Heupel, owner of D.J. Customs general contractor.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Lead’s new growth and my passion for our future! My potential for fresh ideas and new perspectives is what I am excited to bring to the table.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
As a long time Lead resident, homeowner, taxpayer and being a part of starting and operating 2 businesses in the city, I am willing and able to take on a new challenge! In the past 10 years I have diligently followed the City Commission and have actively participated in numerous Lead events.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Board member for Northern Hills Recreation Association for 3 years and President for the last 4 years. Served on the board for the Handley Center, as well as Vice President of the Jackpine Gypsies and representative for the NHRA on the Northern Hills Trail Committee.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I attend most of the meetings in person, missing only a handful. In the event I was not present I viewed it online.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
No, not currently. Frequently I pick up a copy at the news stand.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Accountability of our citizens, City, and businesses in Lead. Adequate housing and the safety of our residents and visitors.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I will be focused on our community as a whole, working with different branches of government and businesses for the greater good of our community. My willingness to listen to Commissioners, City employees, business owners and citizens is how we can come together for the best solutions.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Recreation, Sanford Underground Research Facility, new and established Mining operations, along with our growing local businesses. Continually working with these entities to make Lead a business-friendly community.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected as mayor?
Accountability and transparency for the citizens, businesses, and City of Lead.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
As a proactive mayor, looking at available resources to increase sales tax revenue, provide additional housing and recreational opportunities, ultimately bringing in families which builds the community.
What else do you want people to know about you?
Father of 4 daughters; 2 adult and 2 attending Lead School district. I was directly involved in bringing the Lotus Up building to fruition, the Homestake Trail, OHV Trail system mapping and recreational events to Lead. Indirectly involved in the Visitors Center, City Master Plan, and splash pad for Manual Brothers Park, shows my longtime dedication to making Lead a better place.
With housing and land prices skyrocketing, how can the city balance the growth while ensuring there is adequate, affordable housing for the workforce?
We must continue to look at expanding our boundaries and continuing incentives for existing structures to be updated. Possibly creating enticing opportunities for developers or new businesses to build within our boundaries.
Short-term housing rentals has been a hotly-debated topic lately. Do you feel the city’s ordinance regulating the industry is right? Why or why not?
I do believe an Ordinance was necessary for our short-term rentals, to ensure accountability of business practices and safety standards of those homes. I do not think the Ordinance currently does enough to protect and ensure housing for community members or the longevity of short-term rentals.
How do you plan to work with Fermi Lab to ensure the project to build the LBNE gets done get done in a safe and healthy manner for the residents?
I will continue to attend all public, as well as private meetings with them to ensure transparency for the citizens and accountability for Fermi Lab to adhere to the high standards that they committed to at the beginning of the project.
