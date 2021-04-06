Meet the candidates: Lead City Commission

LEAD — Residents Residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 13 to elect candidates for the Lead City Commission. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for two positions, which carry a three-year term. The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length. The answers are below.
Roger Thomas
Name and what do you do for a living?
Roger Thomas Retired Utilities Supervisor from the city of Lead
What motivated you to run for this office?
Having worked for the City of Lead for 24 years, I enjoyed working with the residents and now have the time to continue to help the people. There are a lot of changes coming in the near future and I would be honored to be involved in the challenges ahead.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
Again, having retired from the City, I have an intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the City. I believe this knowledge will help with my job as a commissioner.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I’m currently serving on the Lead Planning and Zoning Commission, a life member and Past Master of the Masonic Golden Star Lodge #9, member of the Naja Shriners, Committee member of the local RMEF Chapter, Meals on Wheels volunteer, member of the Lead chamber of commerce, member of the Historic Homestake Opera House.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
None in person, due to the Covid 19 pandemic, but I watch the commission meetings on Facebook.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Infrastructure and roads, also with the projected influx of people, affordable housing.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
We need to continue to offer the tax rebates and incentives that the City already has in place for new building and home improvement. Also we need to work with the city staff and developers to identify areas for new housing.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
We should continue with the Comprehensive Plan that is in place and support the Sanford Lab and work on infrastructure.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city commission?
To work for the people and face the new changes in a positive manner to take Lead into the future.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
To work for and with the people to make Lead a community to be proud of.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have been married to my wife Dru for 35 years, we have six children, 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. I’m a Marine Corps and National Guard veteran and owned a construction company for 20 years. I am proud to have lived in Lead for 36 years.
Recently, Lead has seen an increase in sales tax dollars. What do you believe is the most responsible to use that extra revenue?
Continue to evaluate the needs of the City to improve infrastructure, roads, equipment, parks and recreation.
Lead is experiencing a shortage of good, quality, affordable housing for the influx of employees that are coming in. What would you do on the commission to address this problem and ensure responsible development?
Work with contractors and developers to identify areas of possible development. Continue to use the tax rebates offered to homeowners to build or remodel homes.
When it comes to funding nonprofit organizations in Lead, where are your priorities and why?
Assisting all non profits is a good use of taxpayer dollars and should be considered on case by case basis. Children and seniors are at the top of the list.
As a city commissioner, how would you support recreation in Lead? Or do you believe this is something the city needs to support?
Recreation is important to the people and Lead is becoming a recreation destination. Anything the City can do to improve that experience is a win win for all the citizens and the City.
Dustin Heupel
Name and what do you do for a living?
Dustin Heupel; father of 4 beautiful daughters, mentor to many, volunteer extraordinaire, snow management technician and General Contractor.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Lead’s new growth and changes within City leadership brings potential for fresh ideas and new perspectives which I am excited to bring to the table.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
As a long time Lead resident, taxpayer and business owner, I am willing and able to take on a new challenge. In the past 10 years I have diligently followed the City Commission and have actively participated in multiple Lead events.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
President of Northern Hills Recreation Association, served on the board for the Handley Center and the representative for Northern Hills Recreation Association on the Northern Hills Trail committee.
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I attended most of the meetings in person, missing only a handful. In the event I was not present, I viewed it online.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
No, not at this time.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Accountability to citizens by City Department heads. Setting the Community up for success in the future.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Bring back performance reviews for department heads. Look at all available resources to increase sales tax revenue and ways to provide affordable housing and recreational opportunities with appealing green spaces within the Community. Ultimately bringing in families which builds the Community.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
Leads unique location, close to recreation and entertainment, gives a huge advantage in attracting tourism.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city commission?
Listening to the residents of Lead.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
See the City working for the residents!
What else do you want people to know about you?
I was directly involved in bringing the new Lotus Up building to fruition, the Homestake Trail, OHV Trail system and recreational events to Lead. Indirectly involved in the new Visitors Center, new splash pad at City Park and the City Master Plan, shows my long-time dedication to making Lead a better place.
Recently, Lead has seen an increase in sales tax dollars. What do you believe is the most responsible to use that extra revenue?
We need to build a City Shop to house all new equipment and eliminate dependance on outside private business to provide for us.
Lead is experiencing a shortage of good, quality, affordable housing for the influx of employees that are coming in. What would you do on the commission to address this problem and ensure responsible development?
Review City Ordinances enforcing the ones that progress Lead in a forward direction and eliminate the ones that no longer apply.
When it comes to funding nonprofit organizations in Lead, where are your priorities and why?
Whether it be the Opera House, Boys and Girls Club, Chamber of Commerce or any other asking for taxpayer dollars, performance and benefit they provide the Community, need to be looked at individually.
As a city commissioner, how would you support recreation in Lead? Or do you believe this is something the city needs to support?
Yes, I think recreation is vital to attract families and not just for a weekend but have those families reside here permanently. Ultimately, we need families to build a healthy, long lasting Community for our future.
Kayla Klein
Name and what do you do for a living?
Kayla Klein
I work with United Way of the Black Hills and lead their education initiative – Black Hills Reads
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have always had aspirations of running for city office. I’ve served on many boards locally and statewide, volunteering many hours to see positive community growth. I’ve led very successful campaigns to make significant community change. I also watched as my husband took this role a few years back and was inspired. This is a very exciting time for Lead - there is so much growth happening that I want to be a part of that. I excel in a high paced, ever-changing environment and know that my skills and experiences will lend itself well to Lead during this time.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I helped to open and run the childcare center NHAC, as the Executive Director, in Deadwood for 8 years. I worked with families, children, staff and overall finances of the center. I not only worked with annual budgets, center contracts for work that needed to be done, but was also responsible for raising approximately $80,000 a year. I know how to work on a shoe string budget, successfully raise funds, work well with and manage others, and believe collaboration is the key to success. I can make the hard decisions but I also have a very innovative way of problem solving.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have worked with many local and statewide boards over the years. I have served as a Kiwanian for over 10 years now, served as the President for the Northern Hills CASA board, President and board member for the Handley Recreation Center Board, served on the 4th of July committee and Winterfest committee for Lead, and currently serve as the Public Policy Chair for the SD Association for the Education of Young Children (SDAEYC).
How many city council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
In the past year, I have attended none in person. We were being diligent about staying at home during the pandemic. I have watched over parts of meetings over the past year from the recordings. From my attendance in the past and recent, I believe most city business, done during the meetings is fairly routine. If there are bigger projects or debates going on in the city, I get my information from the source and ask questions. I would call up the Mayor or Mike Stahl for example to get more insight in order to be informed in current local matters.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I do not personally, although my husband’s business does and he brings that home for us to read.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
Infrastructure, housing shortages, well developed plans for the current windfall of revenue that Lead is currently seeing during this period in our history and always a focus on the youth in our community. I also believe there is room to improve the communication from the City to the people of Lead. One example being the continuation of recordings of the Lead Commission meetings and simple notifications that could be sent to residents either via text or Facebook notification (i.e. if garbage will not be picked up on a certain day)
How do you intend to solve these issues?
We are in a very unique situation at the moment with the windfalls we are experiencing in Lead. There is an opportunity to leverage these funds in many creative ways that would lead to our property values increase, families want to relocate here, and businesses want to invest here. Fixing outdated infrastructure is one focus but outward facing updates would be beneficial too. An investment in our business district and outward appearances of our streets would do much to spark interest. No matter the direction, it will take dedication, and collaboration of commissioners and city employees to get the job done.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
We are seeing an uptick in folks wanting to move here and I believe that has a lot to do with recreation, the Sanford Lab, and growth of Deadwood and other surrounding communities. More connection to trails and clear signage of locations of trails would be extremely beneficial. I also believe that trying to get our communities name out there as much as possible, whether it be via social media, press releases, or other forms of communications, people need to know what an amazing community this is and why it is worth investing and staying here.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to city commission?
Positive forward movement through collaboration. In all and any sectors of our city government and community workings there are voices to be heard and ideas to be shared. I pride myself in being able to bring people together and truly listen to others opinions, then finding a comprise among many voices. If this is present, then I believe all things can be accomplished.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I hope to see not only visible, but impactful change happen over the course of the next few years. There are so many opportunities for growth and it will be my goals to not let those opportunities pass by while also be mindful of our city’s budget.
What else do you want people to know about you?
When I am committed to a job, I am committed 100%, I like to go above and beyond the call of duty. I come from a family of very hard workers and that is exactly what I intend to do for the City of Lead, work hard for the people and the community. I have two beautiful children and my every hope is that they give back to our community just as much as their father and I have chosen to do. I will quote a very inspirational leader, Ghandi, “Be the change you want to see in the world.”
Recently, Lead has seen an increase in sales tax dollars. What do you believe is the most responsible to use that extra revenue?
I do believe there is a responsibility to manage and update our current infrastructure, like water, sewer, and roads but I also think we need to take this opportunity to make outward facing changes as well. In order to ensure future increases in tax dollars, we need to help drive people here, either for tourism but more importantly to live as permanent residents throughout the year. We need to keep giving families and individuals looking to move here more reasons to choose Lead.
Lead is experiencing a shortage of good, quality, affordable housing for the influx of employees that are coming in. What would you do on the commission to address this problem and ensure responsible development?
This is a hard issue with some limitations but I believe there are also creative options available here as well. I believe that much can be done with the existing homes in place, whether it be supporting those looking to build new homes or those looking to purchase and flip homes. There are many homes that are owned by folks outside of the area and in some cases they may be willing to sell with the market being prime like it is, opening up those homes for new families and individuals looking to call Lead their home.
When it comes to funding nonprofit organizations in Lead, where are your priorities and why?
I truly believe that any support we can give to nonprofits we should. I do also believe that nonprofits should be transparent and willing to answer any questions posed to them from the city commission or city administrator. Nonprofits, many times provide vital services that our city cannot directly and fully support, so supplemental funding to them is always good.
As a city commissioner, how would you support recreation in Lead? Or do you believe this is something the city needs to support?
I would do all I could to support recreation. I think this is vital to visitors and citizens alike. Speaking as an individuals who fervently uses all aspects of our recreation in Lead it is extremely vital to myself and my family as well. I would be open anything from volunteering, donating personal funds, as well as ensuring recreation continues to also be financially supported by the city as well.
