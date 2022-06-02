Meet the candidates: Lawrence County Commission

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect candidates for the Lawrence County Commission. Six candidates will be vying for three positions.
Ashley Kurtenbach
Name and what you do for a living?
Ashley Kurtenbach
Spearfish Small Business Owner
Part-Time Director of Operations for a small recruiting firm
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have made my home for the last decade between Spearfish and Deadwood, and love everything about this area, the people, the communities and the natural beauty that surrounds them, it would be an honor to serve the area we all know and love. I have always been involved in the communities I live in, and thoroughly enjoy serving where I can, bringing my strength and experience to the table to make a positive impact.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I became interested in getting involved at another level, while being a congressional intern for Senator Thune. Since graduating with my Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies, I have served on a number of boards and committees throughout the years, mostly in the conservation sector. Being a born and raised farm girl, I possess an extremely hard work ethic and want to serve where I can.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Recent Chair of the South Dakota Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers
Committee member for the Northern Hills Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation
Previous Committee member of the Western Dakota Mule Deer Foundation
I have helped fundraise and volunteered for a number of local organizations including programs within the Spearfish School District.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Having only been a candidate for less than 60 days, I have not attended any recent meetings, but have attended meetings in the past. While it is not the same as attending in person, I have read about upcoming issues and reviewed minutes.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
No
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
High Property Taxes.
Rapid growth/ Infrastructure Concerns.
Increase in OHV use
Mining on federal lands.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I think digging in and taking a hard look at the current processes and bringing a fresh perspective and possibly some new solutions. I have a strong work ethic that I use in everything I commit myself too. I believe in diligently researching on an issue while working with as many people as we can. When we come together over a common goal, the possibilities to find innovative solutions to create a high quality of life for the people who live, work and play within the county.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
The county has done an amazing job. Our economy is a fluid state, and our current commission has had to adapt to demands of high-growth and economic flux. Constant evaluation is critical. With the skills of our commission and staff, we have the skills and resources to keep an eye on operations of our county and economy. It is important we stay in-tune with the ever-changing opportunities and address matters in a researched and proactive manner.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My husband, Jesse, and I have been married for 11 years and have lived in Lawrence County for 10 of those years with our dogs, or our “furbabies” as we call them. We love the outdoors and spend our free time usually hunting and enjoy everything the Black Hills has to offer. Being a lifelong Christian, conservative, business owner and have worked in several different industries, I feel being driven, transparent, personable with those who live and work here is important to me, to best represent you.
How best should the county regulate the drastic increase of OHV traffic?
There are regulations that other states are using, and new possibilities we can implement that would benefit the county, the Forest Service and the local residents.
How best can the county help maintain a relevant timber industry in the Northern Hills?
The current commission has done a great job on working with all shareholders and the Forest Service to maintain a healthy forest. It is vital for the timber industry to stay alive in this area, and also continue working to keep it that way.
Should the county take a comprehensive look at its zoning ordinances in light of the explosion of population and construction? Why or why not?
We need to maintain a high-quality of life in Lawrence County. A large asset to our county is the access and maintenance of the forest. Public/private partnerships are critical to the success of our community and keeping a line of community open. We need to embrace growth, but do it in a smart and proactive way to maintain what makes our piece of the world special. We can do that by researching other communities and keeping a watchful eye on zoning ordinances to help us make informed decisions.
Brandon Flanagan
Name and what you do for a living?
Brandon Flanagan
I recently sold my business of 15 years. I am currently working on starting a new business and am a Lawrence County Commissioner. I also have a small music business.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have been around the County Courthouse since I was a kid growing up in Lead when my mother was Auditor. I was taught that service to community is an important part of living in that community. I believe we live in a unique area and wish to continue preserving and fostering this by representing Lawrence County.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have been a Lawrence County Commissioner and involved in county government for more than 16 years. I know the budget process and the challenges the County has faced and is going to face in the next 4 years.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have been Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Lawrence County Commission. I sat on the Planning and Zoning Board and was the Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Director for about 3 1/2 years. Some of the Boards I sit on are the Lawrence County Revolving Loan Fund Board, the Lawrence County Housing Board, and the Public Defender Board. I have been a board member for Spearfish Economic Development, Homestake Opera House, Teen Court, DC Booth Historic Fish Hatchery and several others over the years.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended and participated in nearly all of the County Commission meetings over the last 11 1/2 years either in person or online.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I currently do not, but I do buy the paper several times a month. I also follow the Black Hills Pioneer App on my iPad regularly.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Lawrence County is a very diverse county. We have Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Timber, Gaming and numerous other “industries” employing thousands and serving tens of thousands more. While the challenges change somewhat from year to year, the biggest and most consistent issues revolve around property taxes, budgeting for the various county offices and services, and growth and development, as well as continuing to work on the relationships between the county/cities’ officials and staff. We are all residents of Lawrence County.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
If there were simple ways to solve these problems they would no longer be problems. We work diligently on the county budget every year to provide the best services to the taxpayer we can as cost effectively as we can. We do not pave roads or hire employees unnecessarily. Lawrence County Department Heads work diligently with the commissioners to try to get the citizens of the county the best bang for their buck.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Effective communication within the county departments and with the commission is essential and has been effective. We all work together to help keep services effective and efficient. This helps to save tax dollars in the long run.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have been involved in Lawrence County government on and off since 2002, which makes me the most experienced Candidate for Lawrence County Commissioner. I was born and raised here - graduated from Lead High School and attended several semesters at Black Hills State. I have been a small business owner and worked here in several industries over the last 30 plus years. I am Lawrence County through and through and keep an open mind to ideas and suggestions on how to maintain the integrity and history of our county, and look at ways to improve and grow our county.
How best should the county regulate the drastic increase of OHV traffic?
Currently OHVs are required to be licensed and operated by licensed drivers when driven on public roads or public lands. Monitoring and enforcement by law enforcement, and the cooperation and education by OHV businesses on rules and regulations remain the best methods to regulate these vehicles. Lawrence County needs to work with and encourage the State and the Forest Service to participate in supporting and providing enforcement on the trails and roads these vehicles use.
How best can the county help maintain a relevant timber industry in the Northern Hills?
We are currently working with other timber counties both in South Dakota and across the border in Wyoming to see what can be done to work with the Forest Service on the Forest Plan to help keep trees available to the timber industry and to help maintain a healthy forest. Lawrence County needs to stay engaged through Cooperating Agency Status so we can have input early in the decision making process.
Should the county take a comprehensive look at its zoning ordinances in light of the explosion of population and construction? Why or why not?
The County should and does regularly look at the Zoning Ordinance regardless of the population or the amount of construction. The cities and the county have all adopted the International Building Code to help regulate and standardize construction quality. I believe we need to regulate development, while protecting property rights, starting with our Comprehensive Plan as the guideline, and the Zoning Ordinance as the regulations.
Delia Prezkuta
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Delia Prezkuta. I am currently retired. I have worked as a software engineer at Texas Instruments and Lockheed Martin Space Systems. Additionally, I have done accounting and tax prep for small companies and am the former owner of a successful franchise.
What motivated you to run for this office?
We moved to this area to escape from the uncontrolled growth and political climate change in Colorado. As I see similarities here to what I saw prior to the changes in Littleton, CO, I wanted to get involved and help preserve the culture here.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have been to a cross section of government meetings: city council, school board, county commission meetings and planning and zoning. I have learned to identify which issues belong to which government entity. Additionally, I am trained to think critically and am able to identify problems in various issues that arise.
I am a quick study, an excellent analyst and data miner. I have leadership skills developed by owning my small business.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I currently serve on our HOA board, and have served on a previous HOA board.
I have run the bookstore at our church, led several different Bible studies, been a Sunday school teacher and led our church’s high school youth group (along with my husband).
Additionally, my husband and I have organized and led several “Christ in the Passover” services at various Christian churches.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended a total of 25 local governmental meetings since August of last year. This includes meetings of City Council, School Board, County Commission and Planning/Zoning.
For meetings I have missed, I have reviewed the agendas and minutes to keep abreast of current happenings.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I do. We subscribed to the paper edition until recently and then converted to online delivery. I love the way I can easily search for varying issues quickly and have found the BH Pioneer an excellent source of information and data on the issues relevant to Lawrence County.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
In the last several months, I have been canvassing different areas of the county and am approaching 1,000 homes visited. I’ve received valuable input from the people I have met. The two biggest issues that I’m hearing from county residents are property taxes and growth (with resultant housing costs being unattainable for people who work in the county.) I’ve met several residents who are extremely agitated over not being able to afford their ever increasing property taxes. They believe they will be forced out of their homes due to inability to pay.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Taxes: Over the past ten years, the assessment of my home has increased 87%, mill levy decreased by 7% and total taxes increased by 76%. Although mill levy decreased, assessed value increased by 12 times that amount, so total tax is still growing astronomically.
I would like to have a new assessment when a home is built or sold. Afterwards, there would be a limit on increase in assessed value and/or a limit on total tax rate of increase. Additionally, consideration should be given for seniors at or over the age of 65.
I answer the growth issue in the last question of this survey.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
The current commission is extremely frugal. There is a healthy caution regarding medical marijuana. Considerations are given and accommodated for industries, such as the timber industry and the hope to help the problem using LIDAR. Issues are looked at from a variety of lenses - financial implications, precedent setting and possible adverse effects to the community. Creative alternatives are explored. I would like to see these qualities preserved going forward.
What else do you want people to know about you?
Although my public service is limited, I am an energetic person and care deeply for the values that make our country great. I am sensitive to the sometimes conflicting desires of the residents of Lawrence County. I question everything, but listen well, work well with others and will do my best to improve communications within the community.
How best should the county regulate the drastic increase of OHV traffic?
County roads which provide access to forest trails have increased maintenance needs due to increase in OHV traffic. Increased enforcement of speed on these roads would help mitigate damage to roads and would also reduce dust and noise coming from the OHVs.
Although I am loath to suggest extra fees, perhaps there could be a surcharge for non-residents to help pay for increased maintenance and enforcement needs, (much like many recreation centers around the country have resident vs non-resident rates.) Another option would be to have double fines for not abiding by the rules of the county road.
How best can the county help maintain a relevant timber industry in the Northern Hills?
Timber industry in the Northern Hills has already taken a beating. Additionally, the Black Hills Timber Sustainability General Technical Report suggests reducing timber harvest rates by up to 50% going forward.
The current commission is using LIDAR (laser based) testing to verify forest density. Hopefully that will render larger harvest possibilities, but in the event that the report is not favorable or that the Forest Service rejects the results, the county may be able to offer incentives to the timber industry to encourage new and creative ideas to address the problem.
Should the county take a comprehensive look at its zoning ordinances in light of the explosion of population and construction? Why or why not?
The most recent comprehensive plan for Lawrence County was completed in 2020. Its intent is to cover growth through 2030.
One particular vision suggests that development grow outward from current city development, avoiding large areas of undeveloped land in between current housing and new builds. Cities are faced with an influx of new residents, coupled with the lack of affordable housing, and are therefore, challenged with compromising this vision to meet growing needs.
I do believe that a comprehensive look at zoning ordinances might help to keep this vision alive.
Eric Jennings
Name and what you do for a living?
I am Eric Jennings, after graduating from Spearfish High School and South Dakota State University I taught Vocational Agriculture at Lennox, SD for two years, in 1989 my wife Michelle and I moved back to my family’s beef cattle ranch and have operated it since. We live northwest of Spearfish and have pasture/timber land near O’Neill pass.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I love living in this county and want to help enhance all that it has to offer. I have never been one to sit back and complain about problems without stepping forward to be part of the solution. I feel the county is in good shape now, but I can bring skills to the office that will be beneficial to the county the next four years.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have spent most of my life living in Lawrence County and feel I know and understand the county very well. I have learned a lot from the leadership positions I have held and the experiences I have had working effectively with people. I have also had experience leading groups towards reaching a consensus resulting in good policy making.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I am currently President of SD Cattlemen’s Association, Vice President of the SD Historical Society Foundation, serve on the Board of Directors of SD Agricultural and Rural Leadership Foundation, Treasurer of the BH Regional Multiple Use Coalition, Vice President of the Society of BH Pioneers,
Treasurer of the Cedar Lodge #124 AF&AM, past President of the Spearfish Rural Fire Protection District, past President of Northern Hills Sources of Support, past president of the Spearfish Livestock Association
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended all six County Commission meetings since March 8. Being at the meetings in person is much more valuable than reading the minutes from the meetings because I am able to hear the discussion to fully understand the issues. I have also met with the County Auditor to better understand the funding for the public safety center and the County Sheriff to better understand the need and capability of the public safety center.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
My wife subscribes and lets me read it
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Completing construction and paying off the bonds for the Public Safety Center with minimal impact to our tax payers, being supportive of our zoning ordinance so we have organized growth that addresses mid and long term infrastructure needs as we continue to see more people moving into our county, holding the US Forest Service accountable for the forest health of the public land in Lawrence County
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Being mindful of the budget and spending tax dollars wisely are the most important factors in limiting the property tax burden of our citizens. Evaluating the short and long term needs of the county and having 5, 10 and 20 years plans in place are important to addressing future infrastructure needs in a responsible manner. If elected I would continue to work towards bringing the local, state and federal agencies together to work together to properly manage commodity and recreational use on the forest.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Our greatest attributes are the natural resources we have in our county. I have done many conservation practices on my ranch and understand that under proper management, natural resources can be utilized while benefitting the environment. The health of the forest affects many of us, whether you make your living from commodity uses, enjoy the wildlife habitat the forest and agriculture lands provide, benefit from the tourists that flock here or just enjoy walking along a cool, clear stream. With proper oversight from the county and working with the other agencies involved, we can utilize and conserve our natural resources at the same time.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I don’t take leadership responsibilities lightly. If elected I will be fully committed to doing the best job as County Commissioner that I can.
How best should the county regulate the drastic increase of OHV traffic?
Owning and operating land in the BH National Forest and being involved in multiple use natural resource management for many years, I have seen this issue develop. All land has a carrying capacity, whether it is the number of animals a pasture will support, the number of trees a healthy forest will support or the amount of recreational use an area can tolerate. We are already seeing damage to the National Forest from improper use. To gain control of the OHV use in the BH National Forest will require all of the counties in and near the BH, the Forest Service and the SD DOT to work together to address the issue in a coordinated effort.
How best can the county help maintain a relevant timber industry in the Northern Hills?
The county has been and needs to continue to pursue cooperative agency status with the Forest Service. This allows the county to raise the level of influence the county has on management of the BH National Forest. The timber industry is vitally important to all of us both in the short term and long term. It provides a significant impact to our current economy and provides the ability to manage the forest for long term health. If we lose our timber industry, we lose the ability to manage the forest and will end up with an overpopulation of pine trees that are susceptible to insects and fire.
Should the county take a comprehensive look at its zoning ordinances in light of the explosion of population and construction? Why or why not?
Lawrence County has been proactive on land use planning for many years. The first comprehensive plan was formed in the early 1970’s and has been updated several times, the last being in 2020. Zoning ordinances are regularly updated to address current needs while staying within the objectives of the comprehensive plan. The challenge for the county is to respectfully adhere to the ordinances as zoning variances are requested. We will continue to experience growth in our county. Allowing growth in a manner that respects the culture of our current residents while welcoming our new residents will be an important challenge to meet for the county.
Michael J. Whalen
Name and what you do for a living?
Michael J. Whalen. Retired C.E.O.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I want to give back to my community.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am now and have been on several county boards and committees. Past chairman of the Invasive Species Board, Planning and Zoning Board and the Natural Resources Committee. I try to listen to understand and not to reply.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Past member of Board of Directors of the Northwestern Division of the American Red Cross.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I attend monthly meetings with the Planning and Zoning, Invasive Species Board and The Natural Resource Committee.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes, Black Hills Pioneer. Hard copy and digital forms.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Candidate did not answer
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Candidate did not answer
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Candidate did not answer
What else do you want people to know about you?
Candidate did not answer
How best should the county regulate the drastic increase of OHV traffic?
Candidate did not answer
How best can the county help maintain a relevant timber industry in the Northern Hills?
Candidate did not answer
Should the county take a comprehensive look at its zoning ordinances in light of the explosion of population and construction? Why or why not?
Candidate did not answer
Richard Sleep
Name and what you do for a living?
I am Richard Sleep. I am a rancher in the county and have a campground.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am interested in what is going on in the county, and how it effects the citizens of the county.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am a fourth generation rancher in Lawrence county, and have lived here my whole life, except for the four years I attended SDSU. I have been a successful business man. I feel I have been very responsible looking at the interests of the Lawrence county taxpayers.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I served on the Farmers Ranchers Coop for 20 plus years, served on the Spearfish school board for 18 years, served on church council, served on the comprehensive plan committee for Lawrence county, and have been a county commissioner for 11 years.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended 10 regular commissioner meeting and 12 committee meetings so far this year.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
A couple of very important issue is timber management with the USFS, and how to deal with the higher taxes, because of the higher prices paid for real estate.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
The county intends on hiring a company to show how different management might yield more timber, and at the sometime, enhance the growth of smaller trees.
Concerning the taxes, maybe look at two or more categories of homes prices, today’s prices and then go back a few years and look at home prices and access the difference rather than combining the two.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I have always been interested in the condition of the roads in Lawrence county. We now have a 10 year plan to manage and maintain the roads in good condition. We have a good plan in place, and will keep following the plan.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am interested in what goes on in the county. I pay plenty of property taxes, so I watch the budget expenses for my benefit and for the your benefit, too. I believe in buying what one needs, not what one wants.
How best should the county regulate the drastic increase of OHV traffic?
I would suggest large fines for the people who don’t follow the rules, and limi5ng the number of licenses available.
How best can the county help maintain a relevant timber industry in the Northern Hills?
The timber industry would be helped by better management using thinning programs throughout the USFS property and private property. The timber needs to be managed on rough land, as well as flat land.
Should the county take a comprehensive look at its zoning ordinances in light of the explosion of population and construction? Why or why not?
Yes, we need a new comprehensive plan, and it needs to be followed. Scattered development has always been a concern. I think the citizens of the county are concerned about loosing the open spaces. This is a difficult issue, as people have property rights. It important to know the feelings of the people you vote for.
